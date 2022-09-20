Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 21 September 2022

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 13 September 2022

Influenza A

· Palau: Influenza-like illness (ILI) cases have been decreasing for more than two weeks (22 cases in week 33 to 4 cases in week 36) and respiratory infections are below the threshold according to the Palau Ministry of Health. The blue alert is removed from the map. – Source: Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System Report sent on Pacnet on 16 September 2022 and personal communication with country officials on 20 September 2022.

· Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): A 142% increase in Influenza-like cases were seen in epi-week (36) compared to the average of the previous 3 epi-weeks (35, 34, & 33). – Source: CNMI Weekly Syndromic Surveillance Report Epi Week 36 (04 – 10 September 2022).

Rubella

Fiji: No new cases have been reported since the first cases were reported on 04 August 2022. The red alert is removed from the map. – Source: Personal communication with country officials.

Monkeypox

· Australia: As at 15 September 2022, there were 132 cases (confirmed and probable) of MPX in Australia, reflecting cases which have been diagnosed in Australia and reported to the National Notifiable Diseases Surveillance System (NNDSS) by states and territories. This includes 67 in Victoria, 52 in New South Wales, 5 in Western Australia, 3 in Queensland, 3 in the Australian Capital Territory, and 2 in South Australia. – Source: Australia Government Department of Health accessed on 20 September 2022.

Hawaii: As of 16 September 2022, 32 people in Hawaii have tested positive for monkeypox.– Source: State of Hawaii, Department of Health accessed on 20 September 2022.

· Multi-country outbreak of monkeypox: Since 1 January 2022, cases of monkeypox have been reported to WHO from 105 Member States across all 6 WHO regions. As of September 19 2022 at 17h CEST, a total of 61,753 laboratory confirmed cases and 533 probable cases, including 23 deaths, have been reported to WHO.– Source: WHO, 2022 Monkeypox Outbreak accessed on 20 September 2022.

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

American Samoa: As of 11 September 2022, a total of 8,217 COVID-19 cases and 34 deaths were reported by the American Samoa Department of Health. – Source: COVID-19 Situation in WHO - Western Pacific Region accessed on 20 September 2022.

· Australia: Over the last week, 53,545 cases of COVID-19 were reported across Australia, an average of 7,649 cases each day.– Source: Department of Health, Australian Government accessed on 20 September 2022.

Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of 19 September 2022, a total of 13,166 COVID-19 cases and 40 deaths were reported by CNMI. - Source: Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation official facebook page accessed on 20 September 2022.

Cook Islands: As of 14 September 2022, a total of 6,389 COVID-19 cases and 1 death were reported by Cook Islands Ministry of Health. – Source: Te Marae Ora Ministry of Health Cook Islands accessed on 20 September 2022.

Federated States of Micronesia (FSM): As of 14 September 2022, a total of 9,970 COVID-19 cases and 30 deaths were reported by the FSM Department of Health and Social Affairs.– Source: FSM Department of Health and Social Affairs accessed on 20 September 2022.

Fiji: As of 15 September 2022, a total of 68,223 COVID-19 cases and 878 deaths were reported in Fiji. Fiji has also recorded 997 COVID-19 positive patients who died from the serious medical conditions unrelated to COVID-19; their doctors determined that COVID-19 did not contribute to their deaths; therefore these are not classified as COVID-19 deaths. - Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services official facebook page accessed on 20 September 2022.

French Polynesia: As of 19 September 2022, a total of 76,835 COVID-19 cases and 650 deaths were reported in French Polynesia.– Source: Direction de la sante website accessed on 20 September 2022.

· Guam: As of 19 September 2022, a total of 58,411 COVID-19 cases and 395 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). – Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services website accessed on 20 September 2022.

Hawaii: As of 14 September 2022, a total of 342,072 COVID-19 cases and 1,665 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health.– Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health website accessed on 20 September 2022.

Kiribati: As of 22 July 2022, a total of 3,430 COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths were reported by the Kiribati Government. – Source: Office of Te Beretitenti official facebook page accessed on 20 September 2022.

Nauru: As of 21 August 2022, a total of 4,610 COVID-19 cases and 1 death were reported by Government of the Republic of Nauru. Source: Government of the Republic of Nauru accessed on 20 September 2022.

New Caledonia: As of 20 September 2022, a total of 74,275 COVID-19 cases and 314 deaths were reported by the New Caledonia Government. – Source: Government of New Caledonia accessed on 20 September 2022.

· New Zealand: As of 19 September 2022, a total of 1,769,694 COVID-19 cases and 1,972 deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health.– Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health accessed on 20 September 2022.

Niue: As of 19 September 2022, a total of 80 COVID-19 cases were reported by the Niue Government. Source: Niue Government accessed on 20 September 2022.

Papua New Guinea: As of 19 September 2022, a total of 44,942 COVID-19 cases and 664 deaths were reported in PNG. – Source: COVID-19 Situation in WHO - Western Pacific Region accessed on 20 September 2022.

Palau: As of 16 September 2022, a total of 5,445 COVID-19 cases and 6 deaths were reported by the Republic of Palau. – Source: Ministry of Health and Human Services, Republic of Palau offical facebook page accessed on 20 September 2022.

Pitcairn Islands: A total of 4 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Pitcairn Islands. – Source: COVID-19 Situation in WHO - Western Pacific Region accessed on 20 September 2022.

Republic of Marshall Island (RMI): As of 15 September 2022, a total of 15,213 COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths were reported by RMI Ministry of Health and Human Service. - Source: RMI Ministry of Health and Human services official facebook page accessed 20 September 2022.

Samoa: As of 04 September 2022, a total of 15,889 COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths were reported by the Samoan Government. - Source: Samoa Government accessed on 20 September 2022.

Solomon Islands: As of 10 June 2022, a total of 21,544 COVID-19 cases and 153 deaths were reported by the Solomon Islands government. – Source: COVID-19 Situation in WHO - Western Pacific Region accessed on 20 September 2022.

Tonga: As of 31 August 2022, a total of 16,182 COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths have been reported by the Ministry of Health. - Source: Ministry of Health Tonga official facebook page accessed on 20 September 2022.

Tuvalu: As of 26 August 2022, a total of 20 COVID-19 cases were reported in Tuvalu. – Source: COVID-19 Situation in WHO - Western Pacific Region accessed on 20 September 2022.

Vanuatu: As of 13 September 2022, a total of 11,928 COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths were reported by the Ministry of Health.– Source: Vanuatu Ministry of Health accessed on 20 September 2022.

Wallis and Futuna: As of 23 August 2022, a total of 3,218 COVID-19 cases and 7 deaths were reported by the Wallis and Futuna Government. – Source: Personal communication with country officials on 24 August 2022.

COVID-19 Vaccination

As of 19 September 2022, a total of 2,682,312 of the 1st dose; 2,332,223 of the 2nd dose; and 744,590 of the first booster dose has been administered in all 22 Pacific Island Countries and Territories (PICTs).

MORE information and data visualization products on COVID-19 morbidity, mortality and vaccination in the Pacific Islands can be accessed on SPC website at https://www.spc.int/updates/blog/2021/03/covid-19-pacific-community-updates.

Outside of the Pacific

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

· Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19): A total of 612,419,297 cases of COVID-19 and 6,527,901 deaths were reported globally as of 20 September 2022.– Source: John Hopkins CSSE accessed on 20 September 2022 at 8:00 pm Noumea time.

· Other updates and information on Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) can be accessed at WHO Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) situation reports and WHO Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Dashboard.