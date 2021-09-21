Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 21 September 2021

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 14 September 2021

Dengue

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

American Samoa: As of 17 September, the first imported COVID-19 cases has been confirmed by the American Samoa Department of Health. There has been no local case reported. – Source: American Samoa Department of Health sent on PacNet on 21 September 2021.

Australia: As of 20 September 2021, 87,101 confirmed cases of COVID-19including 1,167 deaths were reported in Australia. Local cases have been reported in the last 14 days.– Source: Department of Health, Australian Government accessed on 21 September 2021.

Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of 21 September 2021, 265 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2 deaths were reported by CNMI*. *There has been no new local case reported for more than 42 days. - Source: Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation official facebook page accessed on 21 September 2021.

Fiji: As of 20 September 2021, 50,080 cases and 575 deaths have been reported in Fiji. There have been 50,010 cases and 573 deaths during the current outbreak that started in April 2021. Fiji has also recorded 412 COVID-19 positive patients who died from the serious medical conditions that they had before they contracted COVID-19; these are not classified as COVID-19 deaths.- Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services official facebook page accessed on 21 September 2021.

French Polynesia: As of 12 September 2021, 45,791 cumulative cases and as of 20 September 2021, 599 deaths have been reported in French Polynesia. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source: Direction de la sante accessed on 21 September 2021.

Guam: As of 20 September 2021, 13,660 confirmed and probablecases and 181 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services accessed on 21 September 2021.

Hawaii: As of 20 September 2021, 75,911 cases of COVID-19 and714 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days . – Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health accessed on 21 September 2021.

New Caledonia: As of 21 September 2021, 4,532 COVID-19 cases and 33 deaths have been reported by the New Caledonia Government*.* 4,396 cases and 33 deaths have been reported since 06 September 2021*. *Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days.– Source: Government of New Caledonia accessed on 21 September 2021.

New Zealand: As of 21 September 2021, 4,095 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 27deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health*. *Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days.– Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health accessed on 21 September 2021.

Papua New Guinea: As of 20 September 2021, there have been 18,968 confirmed cases and 212 deaths reported in PNG. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source: Papua New Guinea Official COVID-19 Info websiteaccessed on 21 September 2021.

Palau: Five (5) imported COVID-19 cases were reported by the Republic of Palau. There has been no local case reported. – Source: Ministry of Health and Human Services, Republic of Palau accessed on 21 September 2021.

Republic of Marshall Island (RMI): As of 21 September 2021, 4 imported cases have been reported by Ministry of Health and Human Service. There has been no local case reported. - Source:RMI Ministry of Health and Human Services official facebook page, accessed on 21 September 2021.

Samoa: As of 21 September 2021, 1 imported COVID-19 case has been reported by the Samoan Government. There has been no local case reported. – Source: WHO COVID-19 Pacific Islands Situation Report accessed on 21 September 2021.

Solomon Islands: As of 21 September 2021, 20 imported cases have been confirmed by the Solomon Islands government. There has been no local case reported. – Source: Solomon Islands Ministry of Health & Medical Services official facebook page accessed on 21 September 2021.

Vanuatu: As of 21 September 2021, 3 imported cases have been reported by the Vanuatu Government. There has been no local case reported. – Source: Health Promotions Vanuatu facebook post accessed on 21 September 2021.