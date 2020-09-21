Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 21 September 2020

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 14 September 2020

Dengue

Influenza-like illness (ILI)

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

Australia: As of 20 September 2020, 26,898 confirmed cases of COVID-19including 849 deaths were reported in Australia. Of the newly reported cases, the majority have been from Victoria. – Source: Department of Health, Australian Government accessed on 21 September 2020.

New Zealand: As of 21 September 2020, 1,815 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 25 deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health.– Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health accessed on 21 September 2020.

Hawaii: As of 20 September 2020, 11,403 cases of COVID-19 and 120 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health. – Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health accessed on 21 September 2020.

Guam: As of 19 September 2020, 2,117 cases and 34 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). – Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services accessed on 21 September 2020.

Papua New Guinea: As of 20 September 2020, there have been 517 cases and 7 deaths reported in PNG.– Source: Papua New Guinea COVID-19 accessed on 21 September 2020.

French Polynesia: As of 20 September 2020, 1,291 new cases have been confirmed since July 15, 2020. In total, 1,353 confirmed cases ofCOVID-19 have been notified in French Polynesia between 10 March 2020 and 20 September 2020.– Source: Direction de la sante accessed on 21 September 2020.

Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of 21 September 2020, 68 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2 deaths were reported by CNMI. There has been no new locally acquired case reported for more than two incubation period (28 days). The alert is removed from the map.– Source: Commonwealth Healthcare Corporationaccessed on 21 September 2020.