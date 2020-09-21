World + 13 more
Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 21 September 2020
Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 14 September 2020
Dengue
- DENV-3 in Republic of the Marshall Islands: There have been 3,612 dengue-like-illness cases reported by the Republic of the Marshall Islands between May 2019 and 15 September 2020. Two (2) deaths were reported since June 2019. The outbreak is ongoing. - Source: Dengue-3 Outbreak in Republic of the Marshall Islands Situation Report, 15 September 2020.
- DENV-3 in Yap State, Federated States of Micronesia (FSM): A total of 18 new DLI cases were seen during epi weeks 35-37 bringing the total number of DLI cases to 1,803 since January 1, 2019. Five (5) deaths have been reported during the outbreak.- Source: Dengue Virus Type 3 Outbreak, Yap State, Situation Report #38 – Epi Weeks 35-37, 15 September 2020.
- DENV-2 in Cook Islands: There have been a total of 250 dengue cases reported between January 2020 and 13 September 2020.– Source: Cook Islands Dengue Outbreak Type 1 & Type 2, Cook Islands Ministry of Health, 15 September 2020.
Influenza-like illness (ILI)
- ILI in Samoa: An increase in ILI cases has been reported in Samoa with 958 ILI cases reported in Week 37. The aetiology is yet to be confirmed.– Source: Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System, W37 2020 (September 7-13), sent on PacNet on 18 September 2020.
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)
Australia: As of 20 September 2020, 26,898 confirmed cases of COVID-19including 849 deaths were reported in Australia. Of the newly reported cases, the majority have been from Victoria. – Source: Department of Health, Australian Government accessed on 21 September 2020.
New Zealand: As of 21 September 2020, 1,815 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 25 deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health.– Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health accessed on 21 September 2020.
Hawaii: As of 20 September 2020, 11,403 cases of COVID-19 and 120 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health. – Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health accessed on 21 September 2020.
Guam: As of 19 September 2020, 2,117 cases and 34 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). – Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services accessed on 21 September 2020.
Papua New Guinea: As of 20 September 2020, there have been 517 cases and 7 deaths reported in PNG.– Source: Papua New Guinea COVID-19 accessed on 21 September 2020.
- French Polynesia: As of 20 September 2020, 1,291 new cases have been confirmed since July 15, 2020. In total, 1,353 confirmed cases ofCOVID-19 have been notified in French Polynesia between 10 March 2020 and 20 September 2020.– Source: Direction de la sante accessed on 21 September 2020.
- Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of 21 September 2020, 68 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2 deaths were reported by CNMI. There has been no new locally acquired case reported for more than two incubation period (28 days). The alert is removed from the map.– Source: Commonwealth Healthcare Corporationaccessed on 21 September 2020.
Outside of the Pacific
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19): A total of 30,935,011 cases of COVID-19 and 959,565 deaths were reported globally as of 21 September 2020. Confirmed cases have been reported in 188 countries/regions. – Source: John Hopkins CSSE accessed on 21 September, 2020 at 2:23pm.
Other updates and information on Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) can be accessed at WHO Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) situation reports and WHO Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Dashboard.