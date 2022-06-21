Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 21 June 2022

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 14 June 2022

Influenza A

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

American Samoa: As of 13 June 2022, a total of 6,342 COVID-19 cases and 31 deaths have been reported by the American Samoa Department of Health. – Source: American Samoa Government accessed on 21 June 2022.

Australia: As of 20 June 2022, 7,822,716 confirmed cases of COVID-19 including 9,387 deaths were reported in Australia.– Source: Department of Health, Australian Governmentaccessed on 21 June 2022.

Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of13 June 2022, 11,482 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 34 deaths were reported by CNMI*. *- Source: Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation official facebook page accessed on 21 June 2022.

Cook Islands: As of 20 June 2022, 5,758 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1 death were reported by Cook Islands Ministry of Health. – Source: Te Marae Ora Ministry of Health Cook Islandsaccessed on 21 June 2022.

Federated States of Micronesia (FSM): As of 09 June 35 imported cases have been reported. There has been no local cases reported. – Source: FSM Department of Health & Social Affairs official facebook page accessed on 21 June 2022.

Fiji: As of 20 June 2022, 65,361 cases and 865 deaths have been reported in Fiji. Fiji has also recorded 943 COVID-19 positive patients who died from the serious medical conditions unrelated to COVID-19; their doctors determined that COVID-19 did not contribute to their deaths; therefore these are not classified as COVID-19 deaths. - Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services official facebook page accessed on 21 June 2022.

French Polynesia: As of 17 June 2022, 73,427 cumulative cases and 649 deaths have been reported in French Polynesia. – Source: Direction de la sante website accessed on 21 June 2022.

Guam: As of 20 June 2022, 50,773 confirmed and probablecases and 371 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). – Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services website accessed on 21 June 2022.

Hawaii: As of 15 June 2022, 297,851 cases of COVID-19 and 1,474 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health*.*– Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health websiteaccessed on 21 June 2022.

Kiribati: As of 13 June 2022, 3,215 cases of COVID-19 and 13 deaths were reported by the Kiribati Government. – Source: Office of Te Beretitenti official facebook page accessed on 21 June 2022.

Nauru: As of 19 June, 2,242 people have been tested for COVID-19 with 337 positive cases identified by Government of the Republic of Nauru. Community transmission has been reported. *A red alert is added to the map. *Source: Government of the Republic of Nauru official facebook page accessed on 21 June 2022.

New Caledonia: As of 14 June 2022, 63,002 COVID-19 cases and 313 deaths have been reported by the New Caledonia Government*. *– Source: Government of New Caledonia websiteaccessed on 21 June 2022.

New Zealand: As of 21 June 2022, 1,283,444 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,350 deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health*. *– Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health website accessed on 21 June 2022.

Niue: As of 17 June 2022, 10 imported COVID-19 cases have been reported by the Niue Government. There has been no local cases reported.– Source: Niue Government accessed on 21 June 2022.

Papua New Guinea: As of 20 June 2022, there have been 44,691 confirmed cases and 658 deaths reported in PNG. – Source: Papua New Guinea Official COVID-19 Info website accessed on 21 June 2022.

Palau: As of 17 June 2022, 5,181 COVID-19 cases and 6 deaths were reported by the Republic of Palau. – Source: Ministry of Health and Human Services, Republic of Palau COVID-19 situation reportaccessed on 21 June 2022.

Republic of Marshall Island (RMI): As of 21 June 2022, 15 imported cases have been reported by RMI Ministry of Health and Human Service. There has been no local cases reported. - Source:RMI Ministry of Health and Human services official facebook page accessed 21 June 2022.

Samoa: As of 19 June 2022, 14,772 COVID-19 cases and 28 deaths were reported by the Samoan Government.* - *Source: Government of Samoa official facebook page accessed on 21 June 2022.

Solomon Islands: As of 30 May 2022, 21,237 cases and 149 deaths were reported by the Solomon Islands government. – Source: COVID-19 Dashboard for Solomon Islands accessed on 21 June 2022.

Tonga: As of 14 June 2022, 12,079 cases and 12 deaths have been reported by the Ministry of Health. - Source: Ministry of Health Tonga official facebook page accessed on 21 June 2022.

Tuvalu: As of 20 May 2022, 3 imported cases were detected and a further three are suspected. All six cases are in quarantine. There has been no local cases reported. Awaiting further information and confirmation from Tuvalu Health Authorities. – Source: Australian High Commission Tuvalu official facebook page accessed on 21 June 2022.

Vanuatu: As of 20 June 2022, 10,931 casesand 14 deaths have been reported by the Ministry of Health.– Source: Vanuatu Ministry of Health accessed on 21 June 2022.