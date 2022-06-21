Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 21 June 2022

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 14 June 2022
Influenza A
- Australia In the year to date in 2022, there have been 87,989 notifications reported to the National Notifiable Diseases Surveillance System (NNDSS) in Australia, of which 47,860 notifications had a diagnosis date this fortnight. From mid-April 2022, the weekly number of notifications of laboratory-confirmed influenza reported in Australia has exceeded the 5 year average. To date, 90.0% of notifications of laboratory-confirmed influenza reported to the NNDSS were influenza A, of which 94.5% were influenza A (unsubtyped), 0.9% were influenza A(H1N1), and 4.6% were influenza A(H3N2). Influenza B accounted for 0.1% of notifications, less than 0.1% were A&B co-infections or influenza C, and 10.0 % were untyped. – Source: Australian Influenza Surveillance Report No. 5, fortnight ending 05 June 2022 accessed on 21 June 2022.
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)
American Samoa: As of 13 June 2022, a total of 6,342 COVID-19 cases and 31 deaths have been reported by the American Samoa Department of Health. – Source: American Samoa Government accessed on 21 June 2022.
Australia: As of 20 June 2022, 7,822,716 confirmed cases of COVID-19 including 9,387 deaths were reported in Australia.– Source: Department of Health, Australian Governmentaccessed on 21 June 2022.
Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of13 June 2022, 11,482 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 34 deaths were reported by CNMI*. *- Source: Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation official facebook page accessed on 21 June 2022.
Cook Islands: As of 20 June 2022, 5,758 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1 death were reported by Cook Islands Ministry of Health. – Source: Te Marae Ora Ministry of Health Cook Islandsaccessed on 21 June 2022.
Federated States of Micronesia (FSM): As of 09 June 35 imported cases have been reported. There has been no local cases reported. – Source: FSM Department of Health & Social Affairs official facebook page accessed on 21 June 2022.
Fiji: As of 20 June 2022, 65,361 cases and 865 deaths have been reported in Fiji. Fiji has also recorded 943 COVID-19 positive patients who died from the serious medical conditions unrelated to COVID-19; their doctors determined that COVID-19 did not contribute to their deaths; therefore these are not classified as COVID-19 deaths. - Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services official facebook page accessed on 21 June 2022.
French Polynesia: As of 17 June 2022, 73,427 cumulative cases and 649 deaths have been reported in French Polynesia. – Source: Direction de la sante website accessed on 21 June 2022.
Guam: As of 20 June 2022, 50,773 confirmed and probablecases and 371 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). – Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services website accessed on 21 June 2022.
Hawaii: As of 15 June 2022, 297,851 cases of COVID-19 and 1,474 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health*.*– Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health websiteaccessed on 21 June 2022.
Kiribati: As of 13 June 2022, 3,215 cases of COVID-19 and 13 deaths were reported by the Kiribati Government. – Source: Office of Te Beretitenti official facebook page accessed on 21 June 2022.
Nauru: As of 19 June, 2,242 people have been tested for COVID-19 with 337 positive cases identified by Government of the Republic of Nauru. Community transmission has been reported. *A red alert is added to the map. *Source: Government of the Republic of Nauru official facebook page accessed on 21 June 2022.
New Caledonia: As of 14 June 2022, 63,002 COVID-19 cases and 313 deaths have been reported by the New Caledonia Government*. *– Source: Government of New Caledonia websiteaccessed on 21 June 2022.
New Zealand: As of 21 June 2022, 1,283,444 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,350 deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health*. *– Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health website accessed on 21 June 2022.
Niue: As of 17 June 2022, 10 imported COVID-19 cases have been reported by the Niue Government. There has been no local cases reported.– Source: Niue Government accessed on 21 June 2022.
Papua New Guinea: As of 20 June 2022, there have been 44,691 confirmed cases and 658 deaths reported in PNG. – Source: Papua New Guinea Official COVID-19 Info website accessed on 21 June 2022.
Palau: As of 17 June 2022, 5,181 COVID-19 cases and 6 deaths were reported by the Republic of Palau. – Source: Ministry of Health and Human Services, Republic of Palau COVID-19 situation reportaccessed on 21 June 2022.
Republic of Marshall Island (RMI): As of 21 June 2022, 15 imported cases have been reported by RMI Ministry of Health and Human Service. There has been no local cases reported. - Source:RMI Ministry of Health and Human services official facebook page accessed 21 June 2022.
Samoa: As of 19 June 2022, 14,772 COVID-19 cases and 28 deaths were reported by the Samoan Government.* - *Source: Government of Samoa official facebook page accessed on 21 June 2022.
Solomon Islands: As of 30 May 2022, 21,237 cases and 149 deaths were reported by the Solomon Islands government. – Source: COVID-19 Dashboard for Solomon Islands accessed on 21 June 2022.
Tonga: As of 14 June 2022, 12,079 cases and 12 deaths have been reported by the Ministry of Health. - Source: Ministry of Health Tonga official facebook page accessed on 21 June 2022.
Tuvalu: As of 20 May 2022, 3 imported cases were detected and a further three are suspected. All six cases are in quarantine. There has been no local cases reported. Awaiting further information and confirmation from Tuvalu Health Authorities. – Source: Australian High Commission Tuvalu official facebook page accessed on 21 June 2022.
Vanuatu: As of 20 June 2022, 10,931 casesand 14 deaths have been reported by the Ministry of Health.– Source: Vanuatu Ministry of Health accessed on 21 June 2022.
Wallis and Futuna: As of 21 June 2022, 455 COVID-19 cases and 7 deaths have been reported by the Wallis and Futuna Government. – Source: Wallis and Futuna Government official facebook pageaccessed on 21 June 2022.
COVID-19 Vaccination
- As of 20 June 2022, a total of 2,701,246 of the 1st dose and 2,298,948 of the 2nd dose has been administered in all 22Pacific Island Countries and Territories (PICTs).
MORE information and data visualization products on COVID-19 morbidity, mortality and vaccination in the Pacific Islandscan be accessed on SPC website at https://www.spc.int/updates/blog/2021/03/covid-19-pacific-community-updates.
Outside of the Pacific
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19): A total of 539,713,364 cases of COVID-19 and 6,320,326 deaths were reported globally as of 21 June 2022.– Source: John Hopkins CSSEaccessed on 21 June 2022 at 4:30 pm Noumea time.
Other updates and information on Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) can be accessed at WHO Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) situation reportsand WHO Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Dashboard.
Other Information/updates
Monkeypox in Australia: As of 15 June 2022, there have been 8 cases (5 in New South Wales and 3 in Victoria) of monkeypox reported in Australia.– Source: Australia Government Department of Health accessed on 21 June 2022.
Monkeypox in non-endemic countries: Between 1 January to 15 June 2022, a cumulative total of 2,103 laboratory confirmed cases, one probable case, and one death have been reported to WHO from 42 countries in five WHO Regions. The majority of cases (98%) have been reported since May 2022. – Source: World Health Organization accessed on 21 June 2022.
Measles in Victoria, Australia: A new measles case has been identified in Victoria in a returned traveller from the United Kingdom and Italy. This is the first case of measles in Victoria since March 2020. – Source: Victoria Department of Health accessed on 21 June 2022.