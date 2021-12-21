Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 21 December 2021

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 14 December 2021

Dengue

Measles

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

American Samoa: As of 21 December 2021, 11 imported COVID-19 cases have been reported by the American Samoa Department of Health; 1 new imported case was reported among the travellers from the 6th December flight from Honolulu. There has been no local case reported. – Source: PacNet message sent by Aifili John Tufa, Epidemiologist, American Samoa Department of Health, on 21 December 2021

Australia: As of 21 December 2021, 254,685 confirmed cases of COVID-19including 2,146 deaths were reported in Australia. Local cases have been reported in the last 14 days.– Source: Department of Health, Australian Government accessed on 21 December 2021.

Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of20 December 2021, 2,506 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 8 deaths were reported by CNMI*. *Since 28 October 2021, 2,215 new cases reported - Source: Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation official facebook pageaccessed on 21 December 2021.

Federated States of Micronesia (FSM): As of 18 December 2021, a suspected (unconfirmed) case of COVID-19 has been reported in Pohnpei State. During the week of December 6th to December 12th, 2021, an unusual spike in influenza-like illnesses triggered the medical and public health teams to expand their surveillance efforts, which lead to a 19-year-old male testing positive for COVID-19 on December 15th, 2021. A subsequent test performed on December 16th, 2021, was negative. The person under investigation (PUI) is being monitored and does not have any known recent travel history. As of this release, it is unknown whether this was simply a false positive (which is not impossible), or if it could mean community spread of COVID-19.- Source: The National Government of the Federated States of Micronesia website accessed on 20 December 2021.

Fiji: As of 20 December 2021, 52,651 cases and 697 deaths have been reported in Fiji. There have been 52,581 cases during the current outbreak that started in April 2021. Fiji has also recorded 609 COVID-19 positive patients who died from the serious medical conditions that they had before they contracted COVID-19; these are not classified as COVID-19 deaths.- Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services official facebook page accessed on 21 December 2021.

French Polynesia: As of 17 December 2021, 46,843 cumulative cases and 636 deaths have been reported in French Polynesia. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source: Direction de la sante accessed on 21 December 2021.

Guam: As of 20 December 2021, 19,390 confirmed and probablecases and 270 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services accessed on 21 December 2021.

Hawaii: As of 20 December 2021, 93,586 cases of COVID-19 and1,072 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days . – Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health accessed on 21 December 2021.

New Caledonia: As of 20 December 2021, 12,655 COVID-19 cases and 280 deaths have been reported by the New Caledonia Government*.* 12,519 cases have been reported since 06 September 2021*. *Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days.– Source: Government of New Caledonia accessed on 21 December 2021.

New Zealand: As of 20 December 2021, 13,531 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 49deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health*. *Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days.– Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health accessed on 21 December 2021.

Papua New Guinea: As of 16 December 2021, there have been 36,004 confirmed cases and 589 deaths reported in PNG. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source: Papua New Guinea Official COVID-19 Info websiteaccessed on 21 December 2021.

Palau: As of 20 December, 8 imported COVID-19 cases were reported by the Republic of Palau. There has been no local case reported. – Source: Ministry of Health and Human Services, Republic of Palau accessed on 21 December 2021.

Republic of Marshall Island (RMI): As of 20 December 2021, 4 imported cases have been reported by RMI Ministry of Health and Human Service. There has been no local case reported. - Source:RMI Ministry of Health and Human Services official facebook page, accessed on 21 December 2021.

Samoa:As of 13 December 2021, 2 imported COVID-19 cases has been reported by the Samoan Government. One (1) new imported quarantine case was reported on 12 December 2021. The case had travelled from Hawaii via Fiji. There has been no local case reported. – Source: Media article accessed on 14 December 2021.

Solomon Islands: As of 06 December 2021, 20 imported cases have been confirmed by the Solomon Islands government. There has been no local case reported. – Source: Solomon Islands Ministry of Health & Medical Services official facebook page accessed on 07 December 2021.

Vanuatu: As of 20 December 2021, 7 imported cases have been reported by the Vanuatu Government. Two (2) new imported quarantine cases were reported on 13 December 2021. A passenger who arrived on 24th November 2021, on a flight from Fiji and another on 1st December 2021 on a flight from Australia have both been confirmed as an active case of COVID-19.There has been no local case reported. – Source: Health Promotions Vanuatu facebook post accessed on 21 December 2021.