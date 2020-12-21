Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 21 December 2020

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 14 December 2020

Dengue

DENV-2 in Wallis and Futuna: There has been an increase in the number of dengue cases reported in Futuna over the past two weeks: 10 new local cases have been reported in weeks 49 and 50. The blue alert on the map is changed to red. - Source: Bulletin de surveillance epidemiologique 25/2020 (Week 49-50) sent on PacNet on 15 December 2020.

DENV-3 in Republic of the Marshall Islands: There have been 3,869 dengue-like-illness cases and 1,973 laboratory confirmed cases reported by the Republic of the Marshall Islands between May 2019 and 15 December 2020. Two (2) deaths were reported since June 2019. The outbreak is ongoing. - Source: Dengue-3 Outbreak in Republic of the Marshall Islands Situation Report, 15 December 2020.

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

Australia: As of 20 December 2020, 28,171 confirmed cases of COVID-19including 908 deaths were reported in Australia. Seventy two (72) locally acquired cases were reported in the last 7 days. – Source: Department of Health, Australian Government accessed on 21 December 2020.

Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of 21 December 2020, 116 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2 deaths were reported by CNMI. There has been no new locally acquired case reported for more than two incubation period (28 days).– Source: Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation accessed on 21 December 2020.

Fiji: As of 21 December 2020, 46 cases and 2 deaths have been reported in Fiji. There has been no new locally acquired case reported for more than two incubation period (28 days).– Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services and MoHMS Press Statement accessed on 21 December 2020.

French Polynesia: As of 18 December 2020, 16,182 cases and 103 deaths have been reported in French Polynesia.– Source: Direction de la sante accessed on 21 December 2020.

Guam: As of 20 December 2020, 7,202 cases and 119 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). – Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services accessed on 21 December 2020.

Hawaii: As of 20 December 2020, 20,217 cases of COVID-19 and 282 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health. – Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health accessed on 21 December 2020.

New Caledonia: As of 20 December 2020, 37 cases have been reported by the New Caledonia Government. There has been no new locally acquired case reported for more than two incubation periods (28 days). – Source: - Government of New Caledonia accessed on 21 December 2020.

New Zealand: As of 21 December 2020, 2,121 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 25 deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health. There has been no locally acquired case reported for more than two incubation period (28 days). The blue alert is removed from the map. – Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health accessed on 21 December 2020.

Papua New Guinea: As of 21 December 2020, there have been 761 cases and 8 deaths reported in PNG.– Source: Papua New Guinea COVID-19 accessed on 21 December 2020.

Republic of Marshall Island (RMI): As of 21 December, 4 imported cases have been reported by Ministry of Health and Human Service. There has been no locally acquired case reported. - Source:RMI Ministry of Health and Human Services.

Samoa: As of 21 December 2020, 2 historical imported COVID-19 cases have been reported by the Samoan Government. There has been no locally acquired case reported. – Source: Samoa Government accessed on 21 December 2020.

Solomon Islands: As of 21 December, 17 imported cases have been confirmed by the Solomon Islands government. There has been no locally acquired case reported. – Source: Solomon Islands Government accessed on 21 December 2020.

Vanuatu: As of 21 December 2020, 1 imported case has been reported by Vanuatu Government. There has been no locally acquired case reported. – Source: Ministry of Health, Vanuatu, accessed on 21 December 2020.