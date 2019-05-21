Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 20 May 2019

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 13 May 2019

The Influenza A outbreak in French Polynesia has been declared over on week 18. The alert has been removed from the map. Source: Bulletin de surveillance sanitaire- Polynésie française (weeks 17 and 18) sent on PacNet on 14 May 2019.

Vanuatu: Influenza B has been identified in samples (6/8) tested by CHT Medipôle laboratory in Noumea, New Caledonia.– Source: personal communication on 15 May 2015.

Additional information of relevance (e.g. imported cases with travel history to Pacific Island countries and territories):