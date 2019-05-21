Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 20 May 2019
Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 13 May 2019
The Influenza A outbreak in French Polynesia has been declared over on week 18. The alert has been removed from the map. Source: Bulletin de surveillance sanitaire- Polynésie française (weeks 17 and 18) sent on PacNet on 14 May 2019.
Vanuatu: Influenza B has been identified in samples (6/8) tested by CHT Medipôle laboratory in Noumea, New Caledonia.– Source: personal communication on 15 May 2015.
Additional information of relevance (e.g. imported cases with travel history to Pacific Island countries and territories):
One (1) imported case of dengue 1 (DENV1) with travel history to Fiji was reported by New Zealand ESR (Institute of Environmental Science and Research Ltd) for the period 11/05/19 to 17/05/2019
Twelve (12) imported cases of dengue (11 cases of DENV-1 and 1 case of DENV-2) with travel history to Fiji were reported by Queensland Health (notifiable conditions data) for the period 01/01/2019 – 12/05/2019 available online.