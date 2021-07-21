Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 20 July 2021

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 13 July 2021

Dengue

Leptospirosis

New Caledonia: Leptospirosis cases have been decreasing since week 20; 1 case was reported in week 25 and 1 in week 26. The blue alert is removed from the map. – Source: Leptospirosis Situation as of 13 July 2021 accessed on 20 July 2021.

French Polynesia: After a peak at the end of April (W16-W17), the number of leptospirosis cases is decreasing; 2 cases were confirmed in weeks 25 and 26. The blue alert is removed from the map. – Source: Bulletin de surveillance sanitaire de Polynésie française n°13 (period 21/06/2021 to 04/07/2021) sent on Pacnet on 17 July 2021.

Hepatitis A

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV)

New Caledonia: The monthly number of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases more than doubled between the months of May and June; total of 66 cases have been reported from 01 January 2021 to 11 July 2021. – Source: Bulletin Epidemiologique No. 59, 11 July 2021.

New Zealand: An outbreak of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is currently ongoing across New Zealand. Weekly numbers reported by the national virus laboratory network started increasing sharply in June, reaching 735 cases for the week 27 ending 11 July 2021; total cases are 2,543 . – Source: Laboratory-based Virology Weekly Report Week 27 ending 11 July, 2021 , accessed on 20 July 2021.

Diarrhoea

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

Australia: As of 19 July 2021, 32,017 confirmed cases of COVID-19 including 914 deaths were reported in Australia. Local cases have been reported in the last 14 days. – Source: Department of Health, Australian Government accessed on 20 July 2021.

Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of 20 July 2021, 188 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2 deaths were reported by CNMI. There has been no new local case reported for more than 42 days. – Source: Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation official Facebook page accessed on 20 July 2021.

Fiji: As of 19 July 2021, 18,298 cases and 113 deaths have been reported in Fiji. There have been 18,228 cases and 111 deaths during the current outbreak that started in April 2021. – Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services official Facebook page accessed on 20 July 2021.

French Polynesia: As of 16 July 2021, 19,085 cumulative cases and 144 deaths have been reported in French Polynesia. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source: Direction de la sante accessed on 20 July 2021.

Guam: As of 19 July 2021, 8,478 confirmed and probable cases and 143 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source: Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services accessed on 20 July 2021.

Hawaii: As of 19 July 2021, 39,386 cases of COVID-19 and 523 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source: State of Hawaii, Department of Health accessed on 20 July 2021.

New Caledonia: As of 20 July 2021, 129 COVID-19 cases (including 71 cases since 07 March 2021) have been reported by the New Caledonia Government. There has been no local case reported for more than 42 days. – Source: Government of New Caledonia accessed on 20 July 2021.

New Zealand: As of 20 July 2021, 2,822 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 26 deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health. There has been no local case reported for more than 42 days. – Source: New Zealand Ministry of Health accessed on 20 July 2021.

Papua New Guinea: As of 16 July 2021, there have been 17,467 confirmed cases and 187 deaths reported in PNG. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source: Papua New Guinea Official COVID-19 Info website accessed on 20 July 2021.

Republic of Marshall Island (RMI): As of 20 July 2021, 4 imported cases have been reported by Ministry of Health and Human Service. There has been no local case reported. – Source: RMI Ministry of Health and Human Services official Facebook page, accessed on 20 July 2021.

Samoa: As of 20 July 2021, 1 imported COVID-19 case has been reported by the Samoan Government. There has been no local case reported. – Source: WHO COVID-19 Pacific Islands Situation Report accessed on 20 July 2021.

Solomon Islands: As of 20 July 2021, 20 imported cases have been confirmed by the Solomon Islands government. There has been no local case reported. – Source: Solomon Islands Ministry of Health & Medical Services official Facebook page accessed on 20 July 2021.

Solomon Islands (International Conveyance): One (1) positive case has been reported aboard the MV Vimaru Pearl in the Western Province, Solomon Islands. – Source: Media article 15 July 2021 accessed on 20 July 2021.

Vanuatu: As of 20 July 2021, 3 imported cases have been reported by the Vanuatu Government. There has been no local case reported. – Source: Health Promotions Vanuatu Facebook post accessed on 20 July 2021.