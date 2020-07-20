Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 20 July 2020

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 13 July 2020

Dengue

DENV-3 in Yap State, Federated States of Micronesia (FSM): A total of 46 new DLI cases were seen during epi weeks 24-28 bringing the total number of DLI cases to 1,707 since January 1, 2019. There has been no additional DLI cases being reported from the outer islands of Yap since 29 April 2020. Source: Dengue Virus Type 3 Outbreak, Yap State, Situation Report #35 – Epi Weeks 24-28, 14 July 2020

DENV-3 in Republic of the Marshall Islands: There have been 3,490 dengue-like-illness cases of which 1,641 have been laboratory confirmed by the Republic of the Marshall Islands between May 2019 and 13 July 2020. Two deaths were reported since June 2019. The outbreak is ongoing. - Source: Dengue-3 Outbreak in Republic of the Marshall Islands Situation Report, 13 July 2020.

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

Australia: As of 19 July 2020, 11,802 confirmed cases of COVID-19including 122 deaths were reported in Australia. Over the past week, there has been an average of 287 new cases reported each day. Of the newly reported cases, the majority have been from Victoria. – Source: Department of Health, Australian Government accessed on 20 July 2020.

New Zealand: As of 19 July 2020, 1,553 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 22 deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health. It has been 79 days since the last case of COVID-19 was acquired locally from an unknown source. The alert is removed from the map. – Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health accessed on 20 July 2020.

Hawaii: As of 19 July 2020, 1381cases of COVID-19 and22 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health. – Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health accessed on 20 July 2020.

Guam: As of 20 July 2020, 319 casesand 5 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). – Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services accessed on 20 July 2020.

Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of 20 July 2020, 37 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2 deaths were reported by CNMI. There have been no locally acquired COVID-19 cases since 02 June 2020. The alert is removed from the map. – Source: Commonwealth Healthcare Corporationaccessed on 13 July 2020.

Papua New Guinea: As of 20 July 2020, there have been 17 cases (6 new cases) including 1 death reported in PNG. The blue alert is changed to red. – Source: Papua New Guinea COVID-19 Health Situation Report 29 accessed on 13 July 2020.

Fiji: One (1) new imported COVID-19 case has been reported in border quarantine by the Fiji Ministry of Health on 20 July 2020. There are now 27 cases in Fiji. – Source: Media article accessed on 20 July 2020.