Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 20 January 2020
Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 14 January 2020
Measles
Kiribati: No new measles cases have been reported by the Ministry of Health and Medical Services, Kiribati.The alert has been changed from red to blue. – Source:Personal communication with country officials on 16 January 2020.
Fiji: The measles outbreak declared on 07 November 2019 in Serua/Namosi, Fiji, is now at an end. However, the measles outbreak remains ongoing for the rest of Central Division, Fiji. - Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services accessed on 20 January 2020.
Australia
Queensland: The Gold Coast Public Health Unit has been notified of a case of **measles **on the Gold Coast on 13 January 2020. - Source: Queensland Health accessed on 20 January 2020.
Victoria: A new case of measles has been identified in a returned traveler from Italy. This is the first case of measles identified in Victoria this year. - Source: Department of Health & Human Services, State Government of Victoria, Australia accessed on 20 January 2020.
New South Wales (NSW): Two (2) locally acquired measles cases have been reported in NSW on 16 January 2020. A total of 9 people who acquired their infection in NSW have been reported since Christmas 2019. New South Wales Health, Australia accessed on 20 January 2020.
Outside of the Pacific
Chinese authorities have reported 139 new cases with novel coronavirus infection in the cities of Wuhan, Beijing and Shenzen, China. The total number of confirmed cases now exceeds 200, and three have died from the respiratory illness. - Source: Media article from BBC accessed on 20 January 2020.
A second case with novel coronavirus infection has been found in Thailand. – Source: Media article from Bangkok Post accessed on 20 January 2020.