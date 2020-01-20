Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 20 January 2020

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 14 January 2020

Measles

Kiribati: No new measles cases have been reported by the Ministry of Health and Medical Services, Kiribati.The alert has been changed from red to blue. – Source:Personal communication with country officials on 16 January 2020.

Fiji: The measles outbreak declared on 07 November 2019 in Serua/Namosi, Fiji, is now at an end. However, the measles outbreak remains ongoing for the rest of Central Division, Fiji. - Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services accessed on 20 January 2020.

Australia

Queensland: The Gold Coast Public Health Unit has been notified of a case of **measles **on the Gold Coast on 13 January 2020. - Source: Queensland Health accessed on 20 January 2020.

Victoria: A new case of measles has been identified in a returned traveler from Italy. This is the first case of measles identified in Victoria this year. - Source: Department of Health & Human Services, State Government of Victoria, Australia accessed on 20 January 2020.

New South Wales (NSW): Two (2) locally acquired measles cases have been reported in NSW on 16 January 2020. A total of 9 people who acquired their infection in NSW have been reported since Christmas 2019. New South Wales Health, Australia accessed on 20 January 2020.

Outside of the Pacific