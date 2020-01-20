20 Jan 2020

Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 20 January 2020

Map
from Pacific Community
Published on 20 Jan 2020
preview
Download PDF (532.77 KB)

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 14 January 2020

Measles

  • Kiribati: No new measles cases have been reported by the Ministry of Health and Medical Services, Kiribati.The alert has been changed from red to blue. – Source:Personal communication with country officials on 16 January 2020.

  • Fiji: The measles outbreak declared on 07 November 2019 in Serua/Namosi, Fiji, is now at an end. However, the measles outbreak remains ongoing for the rest of Central Division, Fiji. - Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services accessed on 20 January 2020.

  • Australia

  • Queensland: The Gold Coast Public Health Unit has been notified of a case of **measles **on the Gold Coast on 13 January 2020. - Source: Queensland Health accessed on 20 January 2020.

  • Victoria: A new case of measles has been identified in a returned traveler from Italy. This is the first case of measles identified in Victoria this year. - Source: Department of Health & Human Services, State Government of Victoria, Australia accessed on 20 January 2020.

  • New South Wales (NSW): Two (2) locally acquired measles cases have been reported in NSW on 16 January 2020. A total of 9 people who acquired their infection in NSW have been reported since Christmas 2019. New South Wales Health, Australia accessed on 20 January 2020.

Outside of the Pacific

  • Chinese authorities have reported 139 new cases with novel coronavirus infection in the cities of Wuhan, Beijing and Shenzen, China. The total number of confirmed cases now exceeds 200, and three have died from the respiratory illness. - Source: Media article from BBC accessed on 20 January 2020.

  • A second case with novel coronavirus infection has been found in Thailand. – Source: Media article from Bangkok Post accessed on 20 January 2020.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.