Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 20 April 2020
Attachments
Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 14 April 2020
Dengue
- DENV-1 in Cook Islands: From January 2020 to 5 April 2020, 115 cases including 12 DENV-1, and 8 DENV-2 were reported. Since 28 January 2019, a total of 236 cases were recorded, including confirmed and probable cases. There has been an increase in dengue cases in the past month. The alert is changed to red. – Source: Dengue-1 Outbreak, Cook Islands, Situation Report No. 11, 10 April 2020.
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)
Australia: As of 20 April 2020, 6,612 confirmed cases of COVID-19including 70 deaths were reported in Australia. – Source: Department of Health, Australian Government accessed on 20 April 2020.
New Zealand: As of 20 April 2020, 1,440 cases of COVID-19 and 12 deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health. – Source : New Zealand Ministry of Healthaccessed on 20 April 2020.
Hawaii: As of 19 April 2020, 580 cases of COVID-19 and 10 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health. – Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health accessed on 20 April 2020.
Guam: As of 20 April 2020, 133 laboratory positive and 3 probable cases of COVID-19 and 5 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). – Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services, accessed on 20 April 2020.
French Polynesia: As of 19 April 2020, 55 cases of COVID-19 were reported by French Polynesia Health Department. – Source : Direction de la santé publique accessed on 20 April 2020.
New Caledonia: As of 20 April 2020, 18 cases of COVID-19 were reported by New Caledonia Government. There have been no new cases since 02 April 2020. The alert is changed to blue. – Source : Gouvernement de la Nouvelle-Calédonieaccessed on 20 April 2020.
Fiji: As of 20 April 2020, 18 cases of COVID-19were reported by Fiji Government. – Source : Fiji Government accessed on 20 April 2020.
Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of 19 April 2020, 14 cases of COVID-19 and 2 deaths were reported by CNMI. – Source: Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation accessed on 20 April 2020.
- Papua New Guinea (PNG): As of 16 April 2020,7 cases of COVID-19 were reported by PNG National Department of Health. – Source: PNG Prime Minister, Official Statement, 16 April 2020
Current status of COVID-19 in the Pacific can also be accessed at the Pacific Community website.
Outside of the Pacific
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19): A total of 2,404,325 cases of COVID19 and 165,238 deaths were reported globally as of 20 April 2020. Confirmed cases have been reported in 185 other countries. – Source: John Hopkins CSSE accessed on 20 April, 2020 at 05:00 pm.
Other updates and information on Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) can be accessed at WHO Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) situation reports and WHO Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) situation map.