Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 19 October 2021

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 12 October 2021

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

American Samoa: As of 18 October, 3 imported COVID-19 case have been reported by the American Samoa Department of Health. There has been no local case reported. – Source: American Samoa Department of Health official facebook page accessed on 19 October 2021.

Australia: As of 18 October 2021, 145,263 confirmed cases of COVID-19including 1,543 deaths were reported in Australia. Local cases have been reported in the last 14 days.– Source: Department of Health, Australian Government accessed on 19 October 2021.

Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of 18 October 2021, 289 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 3 deaths were reported by CNMI*. *There has been no new local case reported for more than 42 days. - Source: Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation official facebook page accessed on 19 October 2021.

Fiji: As of 18 October 2021, 51,846 cases and 663 deaths have been reported in Fiji. There have been 51,777 cases and 661 deaths during the current outbreak that started in April 2021. Fiji has also recorded 547 COVID-19 positive patients who died from the serious medical conditions that they had before they contracted COVID-19; these are not classified as COVID-19 deaths.- Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services official facebook page accessed on 19 October 2021.

French Polynesia: As of 10 October 2021, 46,618 cumulative cases and as of 18 October 2021, 635 deaths have been reported in French Polynesia. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source: Direction de la sante accessed on 19 October 2021.

Guam: As of 18 October 2021, 16,991 confirmed and probablecases and 223 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services accessed on 19 October 2021.

Hawaii: As of 18 October 2021, 82,511 cases of COVID-19 and876 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days . – Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health accessed on 19 October 2021.

New Caledonia: As of 18 October 2021, 10,206 COVID-19 cases and 242 deaths have been reported by the New Caledonia Government*.* 10,070 cases and 242 deaths have been reported since 06 September 2021*. *Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days.– Source: Government of New Caledonia accessed on 19 October 2021.

New Zealand: As of 19 October 2021, 5,153 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 28deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health*. *Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days.– Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health accessed on 19 October 2021.

Papua New Guinea: As of 17 October 2021, there have been 25,068 confirmed cases and 309 deaths reported in PNG. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source: Papua New Guinea Official COVID-19 Info websiteaccessed on 19 October 2021.

Palau: As of 18 OIctober, 8 imported COVID-19 cases were reported by the Republic of Palau. There has been no local case reported. – Source: Ministry of Health and Human Services, Republic of Palau accessed on 19 October 2021.

Republic of Marshall Island (RMI): As of 18 October 2021, 4 imported cases have been reported by Ministry of Health and Human Service. There has been no local case reported. - Source:RMI Ministry of Health and Human Services official facebook page, accessed on 19 October 2021.

Samoa: As of 18 October 2021, 1 imported COVID-19 case has been reported by the Samoan Government. There has been no local case reported. – Source: WHO COVID-19 Pacific Islands Situation Report accessed on 19 October 2021.

Solomon Islands: As of 18 October 2021, 20 imported cases have been confirmed by the Solomon Islands government. There has been no local case reported. – Source: Solomon Islands Ministry of Health & Medical Services official facebook page accessed on 19 October 2021.

Vanuatu: As of 18 October 2021, 3 imported cases have been reported by the Vanuatu Government. There has been no local case reported. – Source: Health Promotions Vanuatu facebook post accessed on 19 October 2021.