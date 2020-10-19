Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 19 October 2020

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 13 October 2020

Dengue

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV)

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

Australia: As of 18 October 2020, 27,390 confirmed cases of COVID-19including 904 deaths were reported in Australia. Of the newly reported cases, the majority have been from Victoria. – Source: Department of Health, Australian Government accessed on 19 October 2020.

New Zealand: As of 19 October 2020, 1,886 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 25 deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health.– Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health accessed on 19 October 2020.

Hawaii: As of 18 October 2020, 14,031 cases of COVID-19 and 187 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health. – Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health accessed on 19 October 2020.

Guam: As of 18 October 2020, 3,675 cases and 66 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). – Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services accessed on 19 October 2020.

Papua New Guinea: As of 18 October 2020, there have been 581 cases and 7 deaths reported in PNG.– Source: Papua New Guinea COVID-19 accessed on 19 October 2020.

French Polynesia: As of 16 October 2020, 3,735 new cases have been confirmed since July 15, 2020.In total, **3,797 **confirmed cases ofCOVID-19 and **14 **deaths have been notified in French Polynesia between 10 March 2020 and 16 October 2020.– Source: Direction de la sante accessed on 19 October 2020.

Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of 19 October 2020, 86 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2 deaths were reported by CNMI. There has been no new locally acquired case reported for more than two incubation period (28 days).– Source: Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation accessed on 19 October 2020.

Solomon Islands: The third positive case of COVID-19 has been confirmed by the Solomon Islands government on 15 October 2020 . The case is a student recently repatriated from Philippines who tested positive in quarantine and is currently in isolation. – Source: Solomon Islands Government accessed on 19 October 2020.