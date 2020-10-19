World + 12 more
Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 19 October 2020
Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 13 October 2020
Dengue
- DENV-3 in Republic of the Marshall Islands: **There have been **3,743 dengue-like-illness cases and 1,819 laboratory confirmed cases reported by the Republic of the Marshall Islands between May 2019 and 13 October 2020. Two (2) deaths were reported since June 2019. The outbreak is ongoing. - Source: Dengue-3 Outbreak in Republic of the Marshall Islands Situation Report, 13 October 2020.
Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV)
- **Wallis and Futuna: **A RSV outbreak is currently ongoing in Wallis. There have been 46 influenza-like-illness cases reported in Week 41. – Source: Personal communication with country officials on 16 October 2020.
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)
Australia: As of 18 October 2020, 27,390 confirmed cases of COVID-19including 904 deaths were reported in Australia. Of the newly reported cases, the majority have been from Victoria. – Source: Department of Health, Australian Government accessed on 19 October 2020.
New Zealand: As of 19 October 2020, 1,886 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 25 deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health.– Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health accessed on 19 October 2020.
Hawaii: As of 18 October 2020, 14,031 cases of COVID-19 and 187 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health. – Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health accessed on 19 October 2020.
Guam: As of 18 October 2020, 3,675 cases and 66 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). – Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services accessed on 19 October 2020.
Papua New Guinea: As of 18 October 2020, there have been 581 cases and 7 deaths reported in PNG.– Source: Papua New Guinea COVID-19 accessed on 19 October 2020.
French Polynesia: As of 16 October 2020, 3,735 new cases have been confirmed since July 15, 2020.In total, **3,797 **confirmed cases ofCOVID-19 and **14 **deaths have been notified in French Polynesia between 10 March 2020 and 16 October 2020.– Source: Direction de la sante accessed on 19 October 2020.
Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of 19 October 2020, 86 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2 deaths were reported by CNMI. There has been no new locally acquired case reported for more than two incubation period (28 days).– Source: Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation accessed on 19 October 2020.
Solomon Islands: The third positive case of COVID-19 has been confirmed by the Solomon Islands government on 15 October 2020 . The case is a student recently repatriated from Philippines who tested positive in quarantine and is currently in isolation. – Source: Solomon Islands Government accessed on 19 October 2020.
Wallis and Futuna: The first positive case of COVID-19 has been confirmed by the Wallis and Futuna government on 16 October 2020. The imported case was identified in quarantine and is currently in isolation. The person is asymptomatic. – Source: Wallis and Futuna Government accessed on 19 October 2020
Outside of the Pacific
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19): A total of 39,898,689 cases of COVID-19 and 1,112,588 deaths were reported globally as of 19 October 2020.– Source: John Hopkins CSSE accessed on 19 October, 2020 at 2:24 pm.
Other updates and information on Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) can be accessed at WHO Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) situation reports and WHO Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Dashboard.