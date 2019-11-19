Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 19 November 2019
Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 12 November 2019
Measles
Tonga: 251 cases of confirmed or suspected measles have been identified in Tonga as of 12 November. Most of the cases (86%) are reported in the island of Tongatapu and 14% in Vava'u. No deaths have been reported. Out of the 251 cases, vaccination history has been found for 125 cases. Of these 125 cases, 102 (82%) have a two-dose history with MR vaccine and the remainder have a one dose history. The remaining cases are awaiting verification of vaccination histories. There is currently no evidence to suggest that new lines of transmission have occurred. – Source: Tonga Measles outbreak Situation Report No. 5 posted on PacNet on 16 November 2019
American Samoa has declared a Public Health Emergency after two suspected cases of measles among travellers from Samoa were identified on 10 November 2019. This declaration gave the Department of Public Health the authority to better protect its borders and heighten surveillance activities. Currently, all travellers to American Samoa via Apia, Samoa and Tonga, will need to provide proof of immunity against measles before entering American Samoa borders. – Source: American Samoa Situational Report: Measles posted on PacNet on 15 November 2019