19 Nov 2019

Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 19 November 2019

Map
from Pacific Community
Published on 19 Nov 2019
preview
Download PDF (533.46 KB)

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 12 November 2019

Measles

  • Tonga: 251 cases of confirmed or suspected measles have been identified in Tonga as of 12 November. Most of the cases (86%) are reported in the island of Tongatapu and 14% in Vava'u. No deaths have been reported. Out of the 251 cases, vaccination history has been found for 125 cases. Of these 125 cases, 102 (82%) have a two-dose history with MR vaccine and the remainder have a one dose history. The remaining cases are awaiting verification of vaccination histories. There is currently no evidence to suggest that new lines of transmission have occurred. – Source: Tonga Measles outbreak Situation Report No. 5 posted on PacNet on 16 November 2019

  • American Samoa has declared a Public Health Emergency after two suspected cases of measles among travellers from Samoa were identified on 10 November 2019. This declaration gave the Department of Public Health the authority to better protect its borders and heighten surveillance activities. Currently, all travellers to American Samoa via Apia, Samoa and Tonga, will need to provide proof of immunity against measles before entering American Samoa borders. – Source: American Samoa Situational Report: Measles posted on PacNet on 15 November 2019

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.