Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 19 November 2019

Tonga: 251 cases of confirmed or suspected measles have been identified in Tonga as of 12 November. Most of the cases (86%) are reported in the island of Tongatapu and 14% in Vava'u. No deaths have been reported. Out of the 251 cases, vaccination history has been found for 125 cases. Of these 125 cases, 102 (82%) have a two-dose history with MR vaccine and the remainder have a one dose history. The remaining cases are awaiting verification of vaccination histories. There is currently no evidence to suggest that new lines of transmission have occurred. – Source: Tonga Measles outbreak Situation Report No. 5 posted on PacNet on 16 November 2019