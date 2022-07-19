Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 19 July 2022

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 12 July 2022
Influenza A
- Palau: A steep increase in influenza cases has been observed at the Belau National Hospital by the Ministry of Health and Human Services. Laboratory testing has confirmed Influenza A confirmed in 38 patients since 28 June 2022. Children and adolescents account for the majority of cases. A red alert is added to the map. – Source: Ministry of Health & Human Services - Republic of Palau accessed on 19 July 2022.
Leptospirosis
- Fiji: Leptospirosis cases remain above the outbreak threshold in West and in Central. In the western division, there is a downward trend however it is a concern that leptospirosis in the Western division has remained above the outbreak threshold consistently this year. Nationally, admissions and death due to leptospirosis continue on a downward trend. – Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services accessed on 19 July 2022.
- New Caledonia: As of 30 June 2022, there have been 190 cases reported since January 1, 2022 spread over 29 municipalities (southern province: 63 cases, northern province: 126 cases, island province: 1); 159 people were hospitalized (84%) and 2 deaths were recorded. – Source: Department of Health and Social Affairs of New Caledonia accessed on 19 July 2022.
Monkeypox
- Australia: As at 14 July 2022, there are 33 confirmed and probable cases of monkeypox in Australia. This includes 17 in New South Wales, 12 in Victoria, 2 in the Australian Capital Territory, 1 in Queensland and 1 in South Australia. As of 06 July 2022, NSW Health is urging the community to be aware of the symptoms of monkeypox following likely transmission of the virus within Australia where two cases may have been acquired in Australia. A red alert is added to the map. – Source: Australia Government Department of Health andNSW Government accessed on 19 July 2022.
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)
-
American Samoa: As of 26 June 2022, a total of 6,555 COVID-19 cases and 31 deaths have been reported by the American Samoa Department of Health. – Source: American Samoa Department of Health, Weekly Situational Report, 20-26 June, 2022.
-
Australia: As of 18 July 2022, 8,802,227 confirmed cases of COVID-19 including 10,719 deaths were reported in Australia.– Source: Department of Health, Australian Governmentaccessed on 19 July 2022.
-
Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of18 July 2022, 12,398 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 35 deaths were reported by CNMI*.* - Source: Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation official facebook page accessed on 19 July 2022.
-
Cook Islands: As of 15 July 2022, 5,831 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1 death were reported by Cook Islands Ministry of Health. – Source: Te Marae Ora Ministry of Health Cook Islandsaccessed on 19 July 2022.
-
Federated States of Micronesia (FSM): As of 05 July 35 imported cases have been reported. There has been no local cases reported. – Source: FSM Department of Health & Social Affairs official facebook page accessed on 19 July 2022.
-
Fiji: As of 18 July 2022, 66,975 cases and 870 deaths have been reported in Fiji. Fiji has also recorded 951 COVID-19 positive patients who died from the serious medical conditions unrelated to COVID-19; their doctors determined that COVID-19 did not contribute to their deaths; therefore these are not classified as COVID-19 deaths. - Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services official facebook page accessed on 19 July 2022.
-
French Polynesia: As of 18 July 2022, 74,566 cumulative cases and 650 deaths have been reported in French Polynesia. – Source: Direction de la sante website accessed on 19 July 2022.
-
Guam: As of 18 July 2022, 53,865 confirmed and probablecases and 376 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). – Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services website accessed on 19 July 2022.
-
Hawaii: As of 13 July 2022, 317,540 cases of COVID-19 and 1,535 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health*.*– Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health websiteaccessed on 19 July 2022.
-
Kiribati: As of 23 June 2022, 3,236 cases of COVID-19 and 13 deaths were reported by the Kiribati Government. – Source: Office of Te Beretitenti official facebook page accessed on 19 July 2022.
-
Nauru: As of 18 July 2022, 4,585 cases and 1 death have been reported by Government of the Republic of Nauru. Source: Government of the Republic of Nauru accessed on 19 July 2022.
-
New Caledonia: As of 12 July 2022, 66,732 COVID-19 cases and 314 deaths have been reported by the New Caledonia Government. Source: Government of New Caledonia websiteaccessed on 19 July 2022.
-
New Zealand: As of 19 July 2022, 1,519,490 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,803 deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health*.*– Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health website accessed on 19 July 2022.
-
Niue: As of 15 July 2022, 29 imported COVID-19 cases have been reported by the Niue Government. There has been no local cases reported.– Source: Niue Government accessed on 19 July 2022.
-
Papua New Guinea: As of 14 July 2022, there have been 44,761 confirmed cases and 662 deaths reported in PNG. – Source: Papua New Guinea Official COVID-19 Info website accessed on 19 July 2022.
-
Palau: As of 15 July 2022, 5,207 COVID-19 cases and 6 deaths were reported by the Republic of Palau. – Source: Ministry of Health and Human Services, Republic of Palau COVID-19 situation reportaccessed on 19 July 2022.
-
Republic of Marshall Island (RMI): As of 09 July 2022, 44 imported cases have been reported by RMI Ministry of Health and Human Service. There has been no local cases reported. - Source:RMI Ministry of Health and Human services official facebook page accessed 19 July 2022.
-
Samoa: As of 15 July 2022, 15,178 COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths were reported by the Samoan Government.* - *Source: Government of Samoa official facebook page accessed on 19 July 2022.
-
Solomon Islands: As of 10 June 2022, 21,544 cases and 153 deaths were reported by the Solomon Islands government. – Source: COVID-19 Situation in WHO - Western Pacific Region accessed on 19 July 2022.
-
Tonga: As of 13 July 2022, 12,439 cases and 12 deaths have been reported by the Ministry of Health. - Source: Ministry of Health Tonga official facebook page accessed on 19 July 2022.
-
Tuvalu: As of 20 May 2022, 3 imported cases were detected and a further three are suspected. All six cases are in quarantine. There has been no local cases reported. Awaiting further information and confirmation from Tuvalu Health Authorities. – Source: Australian High Commission Tuvalu official facebook page accessed on 19 July 2022.
-
Vanuatu: As of 18 July 2022, 11,730 casesand 14 deaths have been reported by the Ministry of Health.– Source: Vanuatu Ministry of Health accessed on 19 July 2022.
-
Wallis and Futuna: As of 19 July 2022, 457 COVID-19 cases and 7 deaths have been reported by the Wallis and Futuna Government. Two (2) new cases were detected in the community on 06 July 2022*.* – Source: Wallis and Futuna Government official facebook pageaccessed on 19 July 2022.
COVID-19 Vaccination
- As of 18 July 2022, a total of 2,722,199 of the 1st dose and 2,323,533 of the 2nd dose has been administered in all 22Pacific Island Countries and Territories (PICTs).
MORE information and data visualization products on COVID-19 morbidity, mortality and vaccination in the Pacific Islands can be accessed on SPC website at https://www.spc.int/updates/blog/2021/03/covid-19-pacific-community-updates.
Outside of the Pacific
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)
-
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19): A total of 563,608,165 cases of COVID-19 and 6,371,423 deaths were reported globally as of 19 July 2022.– Source: John Hopkins CSSEaccessed on 19 July 2022 at 3:40 pm Noumea time.
-
Other updates and information on Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) can be accessed at WHO Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) situation reportsand WHO Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Dashboard.
Other Information/updates
- Malaria outbreak in Vanuatu: A malaria outbreak was declared in certain areas of Vanuatu (North East and West Coast Santo, South East Malekula, Epi Island and South East Vanua Lava) on 12 July 2022. As of 16 July 2022, 576 malaria cases have been confirmed so far in 2022. – Source: Health Promotions Vanuatu official facebook page accessed on 19 July 2022.