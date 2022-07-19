Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 19 July 2022

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 12 July 2022

Influenza A

Leptospirosis

Monkeypox

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

American Samoa: As of 26 June 2022, a total of 6,555 COVID-19 cases and 31 deaths have been reported by the American Samoa Department of Health. – Source: American Samoa Department of Health, Weekly Situational Report, 20-26 June, 2022.

Australia: As of 18 July 2022, 8,802,227 confirmed cases of COVID-19 including 10,719 deaths were reported in Australia.– Source: Department of Health, Australian Governmentaccessed on 19 July 2022.

Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of18 July 2022, 12,398 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 35 deaths were reported by CNMI*.* - Source: Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation official facebook page accessed on 19 July 2022.

Cook Islands: As of 15 July 2022, 5,831 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1 death were reported by Cook Islands Ministry of Health. – Source: Te Marae Ora Ministry of Health Cook Islandsaccessed on 19 July 2022.

Federated States of Micronesia (FSM): As of 05 July 35 imported cases have been reported. There has been no local cases reported. – Source: FSM Department of Health & Social Affairs official facebook page accessed on 19 July 2022.

Fiji: As of 18 July 2022, 66,975 cases and 870 deaths have been reported in Fiji. Fiji has also recorded 951 COVID-19 positive patients who died from the serious medical conditions unrelated to COVID-19; their doctors determined that COVID-19 did not contribute to their deaths; therefore these are not classified as COVID-19 deaths. - Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services official facebook page accessed on 19 July 2022.

French Polynesia: As of 18 July 2022, 74,566 cumulative cases and 650 deaths have been reported in French Polynesia. – Source: Direction de la sante website accessed on 19 July 2022.

Guam: As of 18 July 2022, 53,865 confirmed and probablecases and 376 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). – Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services website accessed on 19 July 2022.

Hawaii: As of 13 July 2022, 317,540 cases of COVID-19 and 1,535 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health*.*– Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health websiteaccessed on 19 July 2022.

Kiribati: As of 23 June 2022, 3,236 cases of COVID-19 and 13 deaths were reported by the Kiribati Government. – Source: Office of Te Beretitenti official facebook page accessed on 19 July 2022.

Nauru: As of 18 July 2022, 4,585 cases and 1 death have been reported by Government of the Republic of Nauru. Source: Government of the Republic of Nauru accessed on 19 July 2022.

New Caledonia: As of 12 July 2022, 66,732 COVID-19 cases and 314 deaths have been reported by the New Caledonia Government. Source: Government of New Caledonia websiteaccessed on 19 July 2022.

New Zealand: As of 19 July 2022, 1,519,490 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,803 deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health*.*– Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health website accessed on 19 July 2022.

Niue: As of 15 July 2022, 29 imported COVID-19 cases have been reported by the Niue Government. There has been no local cases reported.– Source: Niue Government accessed on 19 July 2022.

Papua New Guinea: As of 14 July 2022, there have been 44,761 confirmed cases and 662 deaths reported in PNG. – Source: Papua New Guinea Official COVID-19 Info website accessed on 19 July 2022.

Palau: As of 15 July 2022, 5,207 COVID-19 cases and 6 deaths were reported by the Republic of Palau. – Source: Ministry of Health and Human Services, Republic of Palau COVID-19 situation reportaccessed on 19 July 2022.

Republic of Marshall Island (RMI): As of 09 July 2022, 44 imported cases have been reported by RMI Ministry of Health and Human Service. There has been no local cases reported. - Source:RMI Ministry of Health and Human services official facebook page accessed 19 July 2022.

Samoa: As of 15 July 2022, 15,178 COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths were reported by the Samoan Government.* - *Source: Government of Samoa official facebook page accessed on 19 July 2022.

Solomon Islands: As of 10 June 2022, 21,544 cases and 153 deaths were reported by the Solomon Islands government. – Source: COVID-19 Situation in WHO - Western Pacific Region accessed on 19 July 2022.

Tonga: As of 13 July 2022, 12,439 cases and 12 deaths have been reported by the Ministry of Health. - Source: Ministry of Health Tonga official facebook page accessed on 19 July 2022.

Tuvalu: As of 20 May 2022, 3 imported cases were detected and a further three are suspected. All six cases are in quarantine. There has been no local cases reported. Awaiting further information and confirmation from Tuvalu Health Authorities. – Source: Australian High Commission Tuvalu official facebook page accessed on 19 July 2022.

Vanuatu: As of 18 July 2022, 11,730 casesand 14 deaths have been reported by the Ministry of Health.– Source: Vanuatu Ministry of Health accessed on 19 July 2022.