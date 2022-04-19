World + 20 more
Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 19 April 2022
Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 12 April 2022
Influenza A
- Fiji: ILI cases continue to decrease (301 cases in week 13 to 260 cases in week 14) as reported in the PSSS Weekly Bulletin. – Source: Pacific Syndromic Surveillance Report for W14 2022 sent on PacNet on 15 April 2022.
Leptospirosis
- Fiji: There have been 1,717 confirmed cases of leptospirosis and 35 deaths reported this year. Case numbers in the Western Division continue to fluctuate in terms of the direction of the trend, but overall numbers remain above the outbreak alert threshold. – Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services accessed on 19 April 2022.
Dengue
- Fiji: There have been 1,555 confirmed cases of dengue fever (serotype unknown) reported so far this year. Case numbers remain above the outbreak alert threshold in the Western Division. – Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services accessed on 19 April 2022.
Typhoid
- Fiji: There have been 96 cases and 5 deaths of typhoid fever reported this year. Western Division case numbers have been above the outbreak alert threshold until last week when they dropped below alert thresholds. The case numbers in the West have been driven this year by localized outbreaks in communities in Ra, Lautoka, Sigatoka and Nadi. – Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services accessed on 19 April 2022.
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)
American Samoa: As of 14 April 2022, a total of 5,633 COVID-19 cases and 21 deaths have been reported by the American Samoa Department of Health. – Source: American Samoa Government accessed on 19 April 2022.
Australia: As of 18 April 2022, 5,225,150 confirmed cases of COVID-19 including 6,786 deaths were reported in Australia. – Source: Department of Health, Australian Governmentaccessed on 19 April 2022.
Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of18 April 2022, 11,221 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 34 deaths were reported by CNMI*. *- Source: Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation official facebook page accessed on 19 April 2022.
Cook Islands: As of 18 April 2022, 3,941 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported by Cook Islands Ministry of Health. – Source: Te Marae Ora Ministry of Health Cook Islandsaccessed on 19 April 2022.
Fiji: As of 18 April 2022, 64,513 cases and 862 deaths have been reported in Fiji. Fiji has also recorded 939 COVID-19 positive patients who died from the serious medical conditions that they had before they contracted COVID-19; these are not classified as COVID-19 deaths. - Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services official facebook page accessed on 19 April 2022.
French Polynesia: As of 18 April 2022, 72,869 cumulative cases and 648 deaths have been reported in French Polynesia. – Source: Direction de la sante website accessed on 19 April 2022.
Guam: As of 18 April 2022, 47,776 confirmed and probablecases and 354 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). – Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services website accessed on 19 April 2022.
Hawaii: As of 13 April 2022, 243,299 cases of COVID-19 and 1,390 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health*. *– Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health websiteaccessed on 19 April 2022.
Kiribati: As of 18 April 2022, 3,075 cases of COVID-19 and 13 deaths were reported by the Kiribati Government. – Source: Office of Te Beretitenti official facebook page accessed on 19 April 2022.
Nauru: As of 18 April 2022, 3 imported/quarantine COVID-19 cases have been reported by the Nauru Government. There has been no local cases reported.– Source: Nauru Government accessed on 19 April 2022.
New Caledonia: As of 19 April 2022, 60,593 COVID-19 cases and 312 deaths have been reported by the New Caledonia Government*.**–* Source: Government of New Caledonia websiteaccessed on 19 April 2022.
New Zealand: As of 19 April 2022, 831,149 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 564deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health*. *– Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health website accessed on 19 April 2022.
Niue: : As of 18 April 2022, 7 imported COVID-19 cases have been reported by the Niue Government. There has been no local cases reported.– Source: Niue Government accessed on 19 April 2022.
Papua New Guinea: As of 17 April 2022, there have been 43,663 confirmed cases and 649 deaths reported in PNG. – Source: Papua New Guinea Official COVID-19 Info website accessed on 19 April 2022.
Palau: As of 15 April 2022, 4,190 COVID-19 cases and 6 deaths were reported by the Republic of Palau*.*– Source: Ministry of Health and Human Services, Republic of Palau COVID-19 situation reportaccessed on 19 April 2022.
Republic of Marshall Island (RMI): As of 18 April 2022, 11 imported cases have been reported by RMI Ministry of Health and Human Service. There has been no local cases reported. - Source:RMI Ministry of Health and Human services official facebook page accessed 19 April 2022.
Samoa: As of 18 April 2022, 6,309 COVID-19 cases and 7 deaths were reported by the Samoan Government.* - *Source: Government of Samoa official facebook page accessed on 19 April 2022.
Solomon Islands: As of 14 April 2022, 12,437 cases and 139 deaths were reported by the Solomon Islands government. – Source: COVID-19 Dashboard for Solomon Islands accessed on 19 April 2022.
Tonga: As of 17 April 2022, 9,025 cases and 11 deaths have been reported by the Ministry of Health. Source: Ministry of Health Tonga official facebook page accessed on 19 April 2022.
Vanuatu: As of 18 April 2022, 5509 casesand 6 deaths have been reported by the Ministry of Health. – Source: Vanuatu Ministry of Health accessed on 19 April 2022.
Wallis and Futuna: Animported positive case of coronavirus was detected among the passengers of the flight from New Caledonia on Thursday 7 April 2022. As of 10 April 2022, 455 COVID-19 cases and 7 deaths have been reported by the Wallis and Futuna Government. – Source: Media article accessed on 12 April 2022.
COVID-19 Vaccination
- As of 18 April 2022, a total of 2,512,835 of the 1st dose and 2,140,457 of the 2nd dose has been administered in all 22Pacific Island Countries and Territories (PICTs).
MORE information and data visualization products on COVID-19 morbidity, mortality and vaccination in the Pacific Islandscan be accessed on SPC website at https://www.spc.int/updates/blog/2021/03/covid-19-pacific-community-updates.
Outside of the Pacific
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19): A total of 505,043,599 cases of COVID-19 and 6,199,871 deaths were reported globally as of 19 April 2022.– Source: John Hopkins CSSEaccessed on 19 April 2022 at 3:00 pm Noumea time.
Other updates and information on Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) can be accessed at WHO Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) situation reportsand WHO Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Dashboard.
Other Information/updates
- Japanese encephalitis virus (JEV) in Australia: As at 13 April 2022, there are 36 human (24 confirmed and 12 probable) cases of JEV in Australia and 3 deaths (South Australia (1), New South Wales (1) and Victoria (1)). – Source: Australian Government Department of Health accessed on 19 April 2022.