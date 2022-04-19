Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 19 April 2022

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 12 April 2022

Influenza A

Leptospirosis

Dengue

Typhoid

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

American Samoa: As of 14 April 2022, a total of 5,633 COVID-19 cases and 21 deaths have been reported by the American Samoa Department of Health. – Source: American Samoa Government accessed on 19 April 2022.

Australia: As of 18 April 2022, 5,225,150 confirmed cases of COVID-19 including 6,786 deaths were reported in Australia. – Source: Department of Health, Australian Governmentaccessed on 19 April 2022.

Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of18 April 2022, 11,221 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 34 deaths were reported by CNMI*. *- Source: Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation official facebook page accessed on 19 April 2022.

Cook Islands: As of 18 April 2022, 3,941 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported by Cook Islands Ministry of Health. – Source: Te Marae Ora Ministry of Health Cook Islandsaccessed on 19 April 2022.

Fiji: As of 18 April 2022, 64,513 cases and 862 deaths have been reported in Fiji. Fiji has also recorded 939 COVID-19 positive patients who died from the serious medical conditions that they had before they contracted COVID-19; these are not classified as COVID-19 deaths. - Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services official facebook page accessed on 19 April 2022.

French Polynesia: As of 18 April 2022, 72,869 cumulative cases and 648 deaths have been reported in French Polynesia. – Source: Direction de la sante website accessed on 19 April 2022.

Guam: As of 18 April 2022, 47,776 confirmed and probablecases and 354 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). – Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services website accessed on 19 April 2022.

Hawaii: As of 13 April 2022, 243,299 cases of COVID-19 and 1,390 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health*. *– Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health websiteaccessed on 19 April 2022.

Kiribati: As of 18 April 2022, 3,075 cases of COVID-19 and 13 deaths were reported by the Kiribati Government. – Source: Office of Te Beretitenti official facebook page accessed on 19 April 2022.

Nauru: As of 18 April 2022, 3 imported/quarantine COVID-19 cases have been reported by the Nauru Government. There has been no local cases reported.– Source: Nauru Government accessed on 19 April 2022.

New Caledonia: As of 19 April 2022, 60,593 COVID-19 cases and 312 deaths have been reported by the New Caledonia Government*.**–* Source: Government of New Caledonia websiteaccessed on 19 April 2022.

New Zealand: As of 19 April 2022, 831,149 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 564deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health*. *– Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health website accessed on 19 April 2022.

Niue: : As of 18 April 2022, 7 imported COVID-19 cases have been reported by the Niue Government. There has been no local cases reported.– Source: Niue Government accessed on 19 April 2022.

Papua New Guinea: As of 17 April 2022, there have been 43,663 confirmed cases and 649 deaths reported in PNG. – Source: Papua New Guinea Official COVID-19 Info website accessed on 19 April 2022.

Palau: As of 15 April 2022, 4,190 COVID-19 cases and 6 deaths were reported by the Republic of Palau*.*– Source: Ministry of Health and Human Services, Republic of Palau COVID-19 situation reportaccessed on 19 April 2022.

Republic of Marshall Island (RMI): As of 18 April 2022, 11 imported cases have been reported by RMI Ministry of Health and Human Service. There has been no local cases reported. - Source:RMI Ministry of Health and Human services official facebook page accessed 19 April 2022.

Samoa: As of 18 April 2022, 6,309 COVID-19 cases and 7 deaths were reported by the Samoan Government.* - *Source: Government of Samoa official facebook page accessed on 19 April 2022.

Solomon Islands: As of 14 April 2022, 12,437 cases and 139 deaths were reported by the Solomon Islands government. – Source: COVID-19 Dashboard for Solomon Islands accessed on 19 April 2022.

Tonga: As of 17 April 2022, 9,025 cases and 11 deaths have been reported by the Ministry of Health. Source: Ministry of Health Tonga official facebook page accessed on 19 April 2022.

Vanuatu: As of 18 April 2022, 5509 casesand 6 deaths have been reported by the Ministry of Health. – Source: Vanuatu Ministry of Health accessed on 19 April 2022.