Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 19 April 2021

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 19 April 2021

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

Australia: As of 18 April 2021, 29,519 confirmed cases of COVID-19 including 910 deaths were reported in Australia. Local cases have been reported in the last 14 days. – Source: Department of Health, Australian Government accessed on 19 April 2021.

Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of 19 April 2021, 162 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2 deaths were reported by CNMI. There has been no new local case reported for at least 28 days. The blue alert is removed from the map. Source: CNMI COVID-19 Dashboard accessed on 19 April 2021.

Fiji: As of 19 April 2021, 74 cases and 2 deaths have been reported in Fiji. A local COVID-19 case has been confirmed on 18 April 2021. *A red alert is added to the map. *Source: Fijian Government accessed on 19 April 2021.

French Polynesia: As of 16 April 2021, 18,696 cumulative cases and 141 deaths have been reported in French Polynesia. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source: Direction de la sante accessed on 19 April 2021.

Guam: As of 18 April 2021, 7,869 confirmed and probable cases and 136 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services accessed on 19 April 2021.

Hawaii: As of 18 April 2021, 31,381 cases of COVID-19 and 474 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health accessed on 19 April 2021.

New Caledonia: As of 18 April 2021, 124 COVID-19 cases (including 66 cases since 07 March 2021) have been reported by the New Caledonia Government. There has been no local case reported for at least 14 days. – Source: - Government of New Caledonia accessed on 19 April 2021.

New Zealand: As of 19 April 2021, 2,596 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 26 deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health. There has been no local case reported for more than 28 days. – Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health accessed on 19 April 2021.

Papua New Guinea: As of 17 April 2021, there have been 9,738 confirmed cases and 89 deaths reported in PNG. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source: Papua New Guinea National Department of Health facebook post accessed on 19 April 2021.

Republic of Marshall Island (RMI): As of 14 April 2021, 4 imported cases have been reported by Ministry of Health and Human Service. There has been no local case reported. – Source:RMI Ministry of Health and Human Services facebook post, accessed on 19 April 2021.

Samoa: As of 19 April 2021, 4 imported COVID-19 cases have been reported by the Samoan Government. There has been no local case reported. – Source: Samoa Government accessed on 19 April 2021.

Solomon Islands: As of 19 April 2021, 20 imported cases have been confirmed by the Solomon Islands government. There has been no local case reported. – Source: Solomon Islands Government National Situation Report-20, 13 April 2021.

Vanuatu: As of 19 April 2021, 3 imported cases have been reported by the Vanuatu Government. There has been no local case reported. There has been a new COVID-19 positive case identified in a deceased person. Further investigations are being conducted. – Source: Health Promotions Vanuatu facebook post accessed on 19 April 2021.