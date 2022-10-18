Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 18 October 2022

Influenza

Samoa: weekly ILI cases are decreasing for the week 37, 38, 39 and 40. Regarding the Influenza A & B red alert on the map: 7 samples collected in July were sent to NZ Labplus for Influenza PCR testing; Influenza A was detected for all 7 samples; no Influenza B was detected. 8 samples collected in August were sent to NZ Labplus for Influenza PCR testing; Influenza A was detected for all 8 samples; no Influenza B was detected. These results suggest Influenza A continues to circulate in Samoa together with the COVID-19 virus. The Ministry of Health continues to monitor the situation closely. The alert for influenza B has been removed, while the red alert for influenza A is maintained on the map.– Source: Personal communication with country officials on 14 October 2022.

Fiji : As of 9 0ctober (WK40) Fiji ILI cases from 80 Sentinel sites is 21% below the baseline and there was zero positivity for influenza from WK 25 . No outbreak has been detected in Fiji, there are in the non-seasonal period. The blue alert has been removed from the map. – Source: Personal communication with country officials on 15 October 2022.

Monkeypox

Multi-country outbreak of monkeypox: : Since1 January 2022, cases of monkeypox have been reported to WHO from 109 Member States across all 6 WHO regions. As of October 14 2022 at 17h CEST, a total of 73,087 laboratory confirmed cases and 1,096 probable cases, including 29 deaths, have been reported to WHO.– Source: WHO, 2022 Monkeypox Outbreak accessed on 18 October 2022.

Hawaii: As of 30 September 2022, 39 people in Hawaii have tested positive for monkeypox.– Source: State of Hawaii, Department of Health accessed on 18 October 2022.

Australia: As of 13 October 2022, there are 140 cases (confirmed and probable) of MPX in Australia, reflecting cases which have been diagnosed in Australia and reported to the National Notifiable Diseases Surveillance System (NNDSS) by states and territories. This includes 69 in Victoria, 54 in New South Wales, 7 in Western Australia, 5 in Queensland, 3 in the Australian Capital Territory, and 2 in South Australia.– Source: Australia Government Department of Health accessed on 18 October 2022.

New Zealand: There are two new cases to report as at 09.15 am 17 October 2022. This brings the total to 25 confirmed cases (including both active and recovered). Nine cases acquired overseas and 16 identified as community transmission.– Source: Monkeypox (MPX) | Ministry of Health NZ accessed on 18 October 2022.

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

American Samoa: As of 03 October 2022, a total of 8,251 COVID-19 cases and 34 deaths were reported by the American Samoa Department of Health. – Source: American Samoa Report from American Samoa Government Department of Health (reporting period 03 – 09 October 2022).

Australia: Over the last week, 36,155 cases of COVID-19 were reported across Australia, an average of 5,165 cases each day*.–* Source: Department of Health, Australian Government accessed on 18 October 2022.

Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of 18 October 2022, a total of13,202 COVID-19 cases and 41 deaths were reported by CNMI*.* - Source: Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation official facebook page accessed on 18 October 2022.

Cook Islands: As of 18 October 2022, a total of 6,405 COVID-19 cases and 1 death were reported by Cook Islands Ministry of Health. – Source: Personal communication with country officials on 18 October 2022.

Federated States of Micronesia (FSM): As of 13 October 2022, a total of 22,056 COVID-19 cases and 55 deaths were reported by the FSM Department of Health and Social Affairs.– Source: . – Source: Personal communication with country officials on 10 October 2022.

Fiji: As of 13 October 2022, a total of 68,248 COVID-19 cases and 878 deaths were reported in Fiji. Fiji has also recorded 997 COVID-19 positive patients who died from the serious medical conditions unrelated to COVID-19; their doctors determined that COVID-19 did not contribute to their deaths; therefore these are not classified as COVID-19 deaths. - Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services official facebook page accessed on 18 October 2022.

French Polynesia: As of 13 October 2022, a total of 76,853 COVID-19 cases and 650 deaths were reported in French Polynesia.– Source: Coronavirus – La Présidence de la Polynésie française (presidence.pf) accessed on 18 October 2022.

Guam: As of 17 October 2022, a total of 58,703 COVID-19 cases and 401 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS).– Source : Information on Coronavirus (COVID-19) - GHS OCD | Government of Guam website accessed on 18 October 2022.

Hawaii: As of 12 October 2022, a total of 358,279 COVID-19 cases and 1,699 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health*. *– Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Healthwebsiteaccessed on 18 October 2022.

Kiribati: As of 09 October 2022, a total of 4,866 COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths were reported by the Kiribati Government.– Source: Personal communication with country officials on 18 October 2022.

Nauru: As of 21 August 2022, a total of 4,610 COVID-19 cases and 1 death were reported by Government of the Republic of Nauru. A star is added. Source: (3) The Government of the Republic of Nauru | Facebook accessed on 18 October 2022.

New Caledonia: As of 11 October 2022, a total of 74,346 COVID-19 cases and 314 deaths were reported by the New Caledonia Government*.–* Source: Actualité Covid-19 | Gouvernement de la Nouvelle-Calédonie accessed on 18 October 2022.

New Zealand: As of 17 October 2022, a total of 1,814,890 COVID-19 cases and 2,065 deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health*. *– Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health accessed on 18 October 2022.

Niue: As of 13 October 2022, a total of 83 COVID-19 cases were reported by the Niue Government. The two new cases are border-linked cases. Source: Niue Government accessed on 18 October 2022.

Papua New Guinea: As of 14 October 2022, a total of 45,223 COVID-19 cases and 668 deaths were reported in PNG. – Source: Papua New Guinea Government accessed on 18 October 2022.

Palau: As of 14 October 2022, a total of 5,490 COVID-19 cases and 7 deaths were reported by the Republic of Palau. – Source https://www.palauhealth.org/MOHpages/MOHDengueSituation1.aspx accessed on 18 October 2022.

Pitcairn Islands: A total of 4 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Pitcairn Islands. – Source: COVID-19 Situation in WHO - Western Pacific Region accessed on 18 October 2022.

Republic of Marshall Island (RMI): As of 10 October 2022, a total of 15,375 COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths were reported by RMI Ministry of Health and Human Service. – Source:(1) RMI Ministry of Health and Human services | Facebook accessed on 18 October 2022.

Samoa: As of 02 October 2022, a total of 15,941 COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths were reported by the Samoan Government.* - *Source: Samoa Government accessed on 18 October 2022.

Solomon Islands: As of 10 June 2022, a total of 21,544 COVID-19 cases and 153 deaths were reported by the Solomon Islands government. A star is added. – Source: COVID-19 Situation in WHO - Western Pacific Region accessed on 18 October 2022.

Tonga: As of 31 August 2022, a total of 16,182 COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths have been reported by the Ministry of Health. A star is added. – Source: Ministry of Health Tonga official facebook page accessed on 18 October 2022.

Tuvalu: As of 26 August 2022, a total of 20 COVID-19 cases were reported in Tuvalu. – Source: COVID-19 Situation in WHO - Western Pacific Region accessed on 18 October 2022.

Vanuatu: As of 17 October 2022, a total of 11,941 COVID-19 casesand 14 deaths were reported by the Ministry of Health.– Source: COVID-19 Dashboard for Vanuatu (gov.vu) accessed on 18 October 2022.