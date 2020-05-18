Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 18 May 2020

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 11 May 2020

Dengue

DENV-3 in Republic of the Marshall Islands: There have been 3,388 dengue like illness cases of which 1,576 have been laboratory confirmed by the Republic of the Marshall Islands as of 12 May 2020. The outbreak is ongoing. - Source: Dengue-3 Outbreak in Republic of the Marshall Islands Situation Report, 12 May 2020.

DENV-3 in Yap State, Federated States of Micronesia (FSM): A total of 38 new DLI cases were seen during epi weeks 10-19 bringing the total number of DLI cases to 1,625 since January 1, 2019. 11 samples were positive using RDT this week, bringing the total positive RDT to 485 (431 NS1 and 54 IgM). 2 positive cases were from Mogmog, Ulithi and 1 positive case from Falalop, Ulithi. 5 deaths have been reported. Source: Dengue Virus Type 3 Outbreak, Yap State, Situation Report #33 – Epi Weeks 10-19, 12 May 2020

DENV-2 in French Polynesia: As of 03 May 2020, 2880 autochthonous cases and 2 imported cases of dengue 2 have been reported since week 6 of 2019. – Source: Bulletin de surveillance sanitaire Polynésie française (Données du 6 avril au 3 mai 2020) sent on PacNet on 12 May 2020.

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

Australia: As of 17 May 2020, 7,045 confirmed cases of COVID-19including 98 deaths were reported in Australia. – Source: Department of Health, Australian Government accessed on 18 May 2020.

New Zealand: As of 18 May 2020, 1,499 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 21 deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health. – Source : New Zealand Ministry of Healthaccessed on 18 May 2020.

Hawaii: As of 17 May 2020, 640 cases of COVID-19 and 17 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health. – Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health accessed on 18 May 2020.

Guam: As of 18 May 2020, 154 cases (149 confirmed cases and 5 probable cases) and 5 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). – Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services, accessed on 18 May 2020.

French Polynesia: As of 15 May 2020, 60 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported by French Polynesia Health Department. – Source : Direction de la santé publique accessed on 18 May 2020.

Fiji: As of 18 May 2020, 18 cases of COVID-19were reported by Fiji Government. There have been no new cases reported since 18 April 2020. The alert has been removed from the map. – Source : Fiji Government accessed on 18 May 2020.

Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of 18 May 2020, 21 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2 deaths were reported by CNMI. – Source: Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation accessed on 18 May 2020.