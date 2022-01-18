Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 18 January 2022

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 11 January 2022

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

American Samoa: As of 18 January 2022, a total of 18 imported COVID-19 cases have been reported by the American Samoa Department of Health. There has been no local case reported. – Source: report from American Samoa Department of Health sent on PacNet on 15 January 2022.

Australia: As of 17 January 2022, 1,378,449 confirmed cases of COVID-19including 2,668 deaths were reported in Australia. Local cases have been reported in the last 14 days.– Source: Department of Health, Australian Government accessed on 18 January 2022.

Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of17 January 2022, 3,971 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 21 deaths were reported by CNMI*. *- Source: Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation official facebook page accessed on 18 January 2022.

Fiji: As of 17 January 2022, 59,785 cases and 746 deaths have been reported in Fiji. There have been 57,779 cases during the current outbreak that started in April 2021. Fiji has also recorded 685 COVID-19 positive patients who died from the serious medical conditions that they had before they contracted COVID-19; these are not classified as COVID-19 deaths.- Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services official facebook page accessed on 18 January 2022.

French Polynesia: As of 14 January 2022, 47,380 cumulative cases and 636 deaths have been reported in French Polynesia. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source: Direction de la sante accessed on 18 January 2022.

Guam: As of 17 January 2022, 23,581 confirmed and probablecases and 274 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services accessed on 18 January 2022.

Hawaii: As of 17 January 2022, 174,586 cases of COVID-19 and1,126 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days . – Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health accessed on 18 January 2022.

New Caledonia: As of 17 January 2022, 13,965 COVID-19 cases and 282 deaths have been reported by the New Caledonia Government*.* 13,829 cases have been reported since 06 September 2021*. *Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days.– Source: Government of New Caledonia accessed on 18 January 2022.

New Zealand: As of 18 January 2022, 15,170 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 52deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health*. *Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days.– Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health accessed on 18 January 2022.

Papua New Guinea: As of 16 January 2022, there have been 36,446 confirmed cases and 596 deaths reported in PNG. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source: Papua New Guinea Official COVID-19 Info websiteaccessed on 18 January 2022.

Palau: As of 17 January 2022, 149COVID-19 cases were reported by the Republic of Palau. There are currently 130 active cases (9-community and 121-travel related). A red alert is added to the map.– Source: Ministry of Health and Human Services, Republic of Palauaccessed on 18 January 2022.

Republic of Marshall Island (RMI): As of 18 January 2022, 4 imported cases have been reported by RMI Ministry of Health and Human Service. Previously reported 3 border cases are now declared non-active and have been counted in the Hawaii cohort. There has been no local cases reported. - Source:Personal communication with country officials on 18 January 2022.

Samoa: As of 17 January 2022, 2 imported COVID-19 cases has been reported by the Samoan Government. There has been no local case reported. – Source: Ministry of Health Samoa accessed on 18 January 2022

Solomon Islands: As of 18 January 2022, 32 cases have been confirmed by the Solomon Islands government; 6 new community cases and 1 new imported case has been reported on 18 January 2022. A red alert is added to the map.– Source: Media article accessed on 18 January 2022.

Vanuatu: As of 17 January 2022, 7 imported cases have been reported by the Vanuatu Government. There has been no local case reported. – Source: Health Promotions Vanuatu facebook post accessed on 18 January 2022.