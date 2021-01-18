Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 18 January 2021

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 11 January 2021

Dengue

**Fiji: **An increase in dengue and dengue-like illness has been reported in the Central and Western divisions in Fiji. – Source: Media article accessed on 18 January 2021.

DENV-2 in Wallis and Futuna: There has been a decrease in the number of dengue cases reported in Futuna over the past 4 weeks, 5 new local cases have been reported in week 50, 2 in week 51, 0 in week 52, 1 in week 53 and 1in week 1/2021. The red alert on the map is changed to blue. - Source: Bulletin de surveillance epidemiologique 01/2021 (Week 53-01) sent on PacNet on 13 January 2021.

DENV-3 in Republic of the Marshall Islands: One (1) new dengue-like case was seen in Majuro in the last 7 days and no new cases have been reported in outer islands. In total, there have been 3,875 dengue-like-illness cases (of which 1,979 were laboratory confirmed) reported by the Republic of the Marshall Islands between May 2019 and 12 January 2021. Two (2) deaths were reported since June 2019. - Source: Dengue-3 Outbreak in Republic of the Marshall Islands Situation Report, 12 January 2021.

Typhoid

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

Australia: As of 17 January 2021, 28,708 confirmed cases of COVID-19 including 909 deaths were reported in Australia. Six (6) locally acquired cases were reported in the last 7 days. – Source: Department of Health, Australian Government accessed on 18 January 2021.

Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of 16 January 2021, 129 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2 deaths were reported by CNMI*. There has been no new locally acquired case reported for more than two incubation period (28 days).*– Source: Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation facebook page accessed on 18 January 2021.

Federated States of Micronesia (FSM): As of 18 January 2021, 1 imported border case of COVID-19 has been reported by the FSM Government. The case is a crew member of the vessel MV Chief Mailo and was detected in quarantine. – Source: FSM Government accessed on 18 January 2021

Fiji: As of 15 January 2021, 55 cases and 2 deaths have been reported in Fiji. There has been no new locally acquired case reported for more than two incubation period (28 days).– Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services accessed on 18 January 2021.

French Polynesia: As of 15 January 2021, 17,635 cumulative cases and 126 deaths have been reported in French Polynesia.– Source: Direction de la sante accessed on 18 January 2021.

Guam: As of 17 January 2021, 7,484 cases and 127 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). – Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services accessed on 18 January 2021.

Hawaii: As of 17 January 2021, 24,353 cases of COVID-19 and 322 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health. – Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health accessed on 17 January 2021.

New Caledonia: As of 17 January 2021, 44 confirmed cases have been reported by the New Caledonia Government. There has been no new locally acquired case reported for more than two incubation periods (28 days). – Source: - Government of New Caledonia accessed on 18 January 2021.

New Zealand: As of 18 January 2021, 2,262 **confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and **25 deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health. There has been no locally acquired case reported for more than two incubation period (28 days). – Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health accessed on 18 January 2021,

Papua New Guinea: As of 18 January 2021, there have been 834 confirmed cases and 9 deaths reported in PNG.– Source: Papua New Guinea COVID-19 accessed on 18 January 2021.

Republic of Marshall Island (RMI): As of 13 January 2021, 4 imported cases have been reported by Ministry of Health and Human Service. There has been no locally acquired case reported. - Source:RMI Ministry of Health and Human Services facebook post, accessed on 18 January 2021.

Samoa: As of 18 January 2021, 2 historical imported COVID-19 cases have been reported by the Samoan Government. There has been no locally acquired case reported. – Source: Samoa Government accessed on 18 January 2021.

Solomon Islands: As of 18 January 2021, 17 imported cases have been confirmed by the Solomon Islands government. There has been no locally acquired case reported. – Source: Solomon Islands Government accessed on 18 January 2021.

Vanuatu: As of 18 January 2021, 1 imported case has been reported by Vanuatu Government. There has been no locally acquired case reported. – Source: Ministry of Health, Vanuatu, accessed on 18 January 2021.