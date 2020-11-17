Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 17 November 2020

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 09 November 2020

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

Australia: As of 16 November 2020, 27,750 confirmed cases of COVID-19including 907 deaths were reported in Australia. – Source: Department of Health, Australian Government accessed on 17 November 2020.

New Zealand: As of 17 November 2020, 2,005 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 25deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health.– Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health accessed on 17 November 2020.

Hawaii: As of 16 November 2020, 16,613 cases of COVID-19 and222 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health. – Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health accessed on 17 November 2020.

Guam: As of 17 November 2020, 6,175 casesand 99 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). – Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services accessed on 17 November 2020.

Papua New Guinea: As of 17 November 2020, there have been 602 cases and 7 deaths reported in PNG.– Source: Papua New Guinea COVID-19 accessed on 17 November 2020.

French Polynesia: As of 16 November 2020, 12,121 cases and 56 deaths have been reported in French Polynesia.– Source: Direction de la sante accessed on 17 November 2020.

Fiji: As of 17 November 2020, 35 cases and 2 deaths have been reported in Fiji. – Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services accessed on 17 November 2020.

Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of 17 November 2020, 103 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2 deaths were reported by CNMI. There has been no new locally acquired case reported for more than two incubation period (28 days).– Source: Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation accessed on 17 November 2020.

New Caledonia: As of 16 November 2020, 30 cases have been reported by the New Caledonia Government. There has been no new locally acquired case reported for more than two incubation periods (28 days). – Source: - Government of New Caledonia accessed on 17 November 2020.

Wallis and Futuna: As of 17 November 2020, 2 imported cases have been reported by Wallis and Futuna. – Source: Wallis and Futuna Government accessed on 17 November 2020.