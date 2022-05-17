Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 17 May 2022

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 10 May 2022

Diarrhoea

Republic of the Marshall Islands (RMI): An increase of diarrhea cases have been reported in Majuro starting April 11-17, 2022. As of May 12, 2022, 97 cases have met the case definition. The laboratory testing done to date is inconclusive but suggests that E. histolytica may be endemic and Rotavirus may be the causative agent with person-to-person transmission. – Source: Diarrhea in Majuro, Republic of the Marshall Islands, – April 11 – May 12, 2022 sent on PacNet on 16 May 2022.

Influenza-like illness (ILI):

Kiribati: An increase of ILI cases has been reported in Kiribati through the Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System; 550 cases in week 18*. *- Source: Pacific Syndromic Surveillance Report Week 18 (May 02 – 08) sent on PacNet on 13 May 2022.

Influenza A

·Fiji: The Ministry of Health and Medical Services has noted an increase in people becoming ill with cold and flu-like illnesses as we are coming into our dry and cold season. This increase is especially seen in infants and children under the age of 5. – Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services accessed on 17 May 2022.

Wallis and Futuna: The influenza A outbreak has probably reached its peak on week 17 in Futuna and week 18 in Wallis*. *– Source: Influenza Situation Report No. 3, 17 May 2022, Agence de Santé de Wallis et Futuna.

Leptospirosis

Fiji: There have been 2068 laboratory confirmed cases of leptospirosis this year, with 111 new cases to report since the last update. A slight upward trend in cases with case numbers is noted above the outbreak threshold nationally, driven by cases in the Western Division. Case numbers are above the expected numbers for this time of the year. – Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services accessed on 17 May 2022.

Dengue

Fiji: Dengue 2 serotype has been confirmed.There have been 1960 laboratory confirmed cases of dengue fever this year, with 92 new cases since the last update. Case numbers are below the average numbers seen at this time of the year nationally, as well as in the Central, Eastern, and Northern Divisions.. – Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services accessed on 17 May 2022.

Typhoid

Fiji: There have been 116 lab-confirmed cases of typhoid fever this year, with 5 new cases since the last update.. Case numbers at the national level, and in the 4 divisions, are currently at the average level expected at this time of the year for this endemic disease. *The red alert is changed to blue on the map. *– Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services accessed on 17 May 2022.

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

American Samoa: As of 14 May 2022, a total of 6,048 COVID-19 cases and 30 deaths have been reported by the American Samoa Department of Health. – Source: American Samoa Government accessed on 17 May 2022.

·Australia: As of 16 May 2022, 6,631,359 confirmed cases of COVID-19 including 7,807 deaths were reported in Australia. – Source: Department of Health, Australian Governmentaccessed on 17 May 2022.

Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of16 May 2022, 11,315 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 34 deaths were reported by CNMI*. *- Source: Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation official facebook page accessed on 17 May 2022.

Cook Islands: As of 16 May 2022, 5,443 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1 death were reported by Cook Islands Ministry of Health. – Source: Te Marae Ora Ministry of Health Cook Islandsaccessed on 17 May 2022.

Fiji: As of 16 May 2022, 64,812 cases and 862 deaths have been reported in Fiji. Fiji has also recorded 939 COVID-19 positive patients who died from the serious medical conditions that they had before they contracted COVID-19; these are not classified as COVID-19 deaths. - Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services official facebook page accessed on 17 May 2022.

French Polynesia: As of 16 May 2022, 73,090 cumulative cases and 649 deaths have been reported in French Polynesia. – Source: Direction de la sante website accessed on 17 May 2022.

·Guam: As of 13 May 2022, 48,496 confirmed and probablecases and 361 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). – Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services website accessed on 17 May 2022.

Hawaii: As of 11 May 2022, 258,422 cases of COVID-19 and 1,434 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health*.* An increase in cases is reported with 9,188 cases reported in the past 14 days in comparison to 6,655 reported on 04 May 2022. Omicron accounts for 100% of all variants currently circulating in the State of Hawaii. *The blue alert is changed to red on the map. *– Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health websiteaccessed on 17 May 2022.

Kiribati: As of 12 May 2022, 3,093 cases of COVID-19 and 13 deaths were reported by the Kiribati Government. – Source: Office of Te Beretitenti official facebook page accessed on 17 May 2022.

Nauru: As of 16 May 2022, 3 imported/quarantine COVID-19 cases have been reported by the Nauru Government. There has been no local cases reported.– Source: Nauru Government accessed on 17 May 2022.

New Caledonia: As of 10 May 2022, 61,185 COVID-19 cases and 312 deaths have been reported by the New Caledonia Government*. *Cases have been increasing for more than two weeks. *The blue alert is changed to red on the map. *– Source: Government of New Caledonia websiteaccessed on 17 May 2022.

·New Zealand: As of 16 May 2022, 1,060,710 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 937 deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health*. *– Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health website accessed on 17 May 2022.

COVID-19 Vaccination

As of 16 May 2022, a total of 2,658,864 of the 1st dose and 2,204,879 of the 2nd dose has been administered in all 22Pacific Island Countries and Territories (PICTs).

MORE information and data visualization products on COVID-19 morbidity, mortality and vaccination in the Pacific Islandscan be accessed on SPC website at https://www.spc.int/updates/blog/2021/03/covid-19-pacific-community-updates.

Outside of the Pacific

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

·Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19): A total of 522,008,877 cases of COVID-19 and 6,267,245 deaths were reported globally as of 17 May 2022.– Source: John Hopkins CSSE accessed on 17 May 2022 at 4:00 pm Noumea time.

·Other updates and information on Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) can be accessed at WHO Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) situation reports and WHO Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Dashboard.

Other Information/updates

Japanese encephalitis virus (JEV) in Australia: As at 16 May 2022, there are 41 human (28 confirmed and 13 probable) cases of JEV in Australia and 4 deaths (Queensland (1), South Australia (1), New South Wales (1) and Victoria (1)). – Source: Australian Government Department of Health accessed on 17 May 2022.

·One (1) imported case of dengue serotype unknown with travel history to Cook Islands was reported by New Zealand ESR (Institute of Environmental Science and Research Ltd) for the period 07/05/2022-13/05/2022.