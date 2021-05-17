Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 17 May 2021

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 10 May 2021

Dengue

DENV-1 and DENV-2 in Fiji: A decreasing number of dengue-like illness cases has been reported since Epiweek 10 (n=348) to Epiweek 18 (n=64). The blue alerts have been removed from the map. – Source: Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System report Epi-week 18 sent on PacNet on 14 May 2021.

DENV-2 in New Caledonia: An increasing number of dengue cases have been notified in New Caledonia since the beginning of the year: 95 cases (63 DENV-2 cases) were reported between 01 January 2021 and 17 May 2021. – Source: New Caledonia Department of Health and Social Affairs website: Dengue Situation as of 17 May 2021, accessed on 17 May 2021. Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

Australia: As of 16 May 2021, 29,975 confirmed cases of COVID-19including 910 deaths were reported in Australia. Local cases have been reported in the last 14 days.– Source: Department of Health, Australian Government accessed on 17 May 2021.

Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of 16 May 2021, 173 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2 deaths were reported by CNMI*. *There has been no new local case reported for more than 42 days. - Source: Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation official facebook page accessed on 17 May 2021.

Fiji: As of 16 May 2021, 172 cases and 4 deaths have been reported in Fiji. There are currently 49 active cases (including 45 locally transmitted). Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services accessed on 17 May 2021.

French Polynesia: As of 14 May 2021, 18,815 cumulative cases and 141 deaths have been reported in French Polynesia. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source: Direction de la sante accessed on 17 May 2021.

Guam: As of 16 May 2021, 8,091 confirmed and probablecases and 139 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services accessed on 17 May 2021.

Hawaii: As of 16 May 2021, 33,761 cases of COVID-19 and 492 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days . – Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health accessed on 17 May 2021.

New Caledonia: As of 16 May 2021, 124 COVID-19 cases (including 66 cases since 07 March 2021) have been reported by the New Caledonia Government. There has been no local case reported for at least 42 days.– Source: - Government of New Caledonia accessed on 17 May 2021.

New Zealand: As of 17 May 2021, 2,651confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 26 deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health. There has been no local case reported for more than 42 days. – Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health accessed on 17 May 2021.

Papua New Guinea: As of 13 May 2021, there have been 13,707 confirmed cases and 136 deaths reported in PNG. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source: Papua New Guinea Official COVID-19 Info websiteaccessed on 17 May 2021.

Republic of Marshall Island (RMI): As of 12 May 2021, 4 imported cases have been reported by Ministry of Health and Human Service. There has been no local case reported. - Source:RMI Ministry of Health and Human Services official facebook page, accessed on 17 May 2021.

Samoa: As of 17 May 2021, 1 imported COVID-19 case has been reported by the Samoan Government. There has been no local case reported. – Source: WHO COVID-19 Pacific Islands Situation Report accessed on 17 May 2021.

Solomon Islands: As of 3 May 2021, 20 imported cases have been confirmed by the Solomon Islands government. There has been no local case reported. – Source: Solomon Islands Ministry of Health & Medical Services official facebook page accessed on 17 May 2021.

Vanuatu: As of 29 April 2021, 3 imported cases have been reported by the Vanuatu Government. There has been no local case reported. – Source: Health Promotions Vanuatu facebook post accessed on 17 May 2021.