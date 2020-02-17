Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 17 February 2020

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 10 February 2020

Measles

Fiji: No new measles cases have been reported since the last update on January 9th 2020. A total of 28 measles cases were reported since the beginning of the outbreak. The measles alert has been removed from the map. - Source: Personal communication with country officials on 10 February 2020.

Tonga: As of 12 February 2020, 659 confirmed or suspected cases of measles have been reported in Tonga including 78 lab-confirmed cases. There is ongoing transmission of measles virus in Tongatapu and Vava'u. - Source: Measles outbreak situation report number 18, Ministry of Health Tonga, sent on Pacnet on 15 February 2020.