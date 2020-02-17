17 Feb 2020

Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 17 February 2020

Map
from Pacific Community
Published on 17 Feb 2020
preview
Download PDF (534.4 KB)

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 10 February 2020

Measles

  • Fiji: No new measles cases have been reported since the last update on January 9th 2020. A total of 28 measles cases were reported since the beginning of the outbreak. The measles alert has been removed from the map. - Source: Personal communication with country officials on 10 February 2020.

  • Tonga: As of 12 February 2020, 659 confirmed or suspected cases of measles have been reported in Tonga including 78 lab-confirmed cases. There is ongoing transmission of measles virus in Tongatapu and Vava'u. - Source: Measles outbreak situation report number 18, Ministry of Health Tonga, sent on Pacnet on 15 February 2020.

  • New Zealand: There were no confirmed measles case reported for Week 7/2020, leaving the total to 2195 since 1 January 2019, with 774 (35.3 %) hospitalizations. - Source: ESR Measles weekly report Week 7: 08-14 February 2020 accessed on 17 February 2020.

Dengue

  • DENV-3 in Yap, Federated States of Micronesia (FSM): A total of 5 new DLI cases were seen during epi week 06 bringing the total of 1,560 cases since January 1, 2019. - Source: Dengue-3 Outbreak, Yap State, situation report 29, State of Yap.

Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19)

  • Pacific: No confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Pacific Island Countries or Territories (PICTs) as of 17 February 2020.

Outside of the Pacific

Additional information of relevance (e.g. imported cases with travel history to Pacific Island countries and territories):

  • One (1) imported case of dengue serotype unknown with travel history to Cook Islands was reported by New Zealand ESR (Institute of Environmental Science and Research Ltd) for the period 08/02/2020 - 14/02/2020.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.