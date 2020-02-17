Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 17 February 2020
Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 10 February 2020
Measles
Fiji: No new measles cases have been reported since the last update on January 9th 2020. A total of 28 measles cases were reported since the beginning of the outbreak. The measles alert has been removed from the map. - Source: Personal communication with country officials on 10 February 2020.
Tonga: As of 12 February 2020, 659 confirmed or suspected cases of measles have been reported in Tonga including 78 lab-confirmed cases. There is ongoing transmission of measles virus in Tongatapu and Vava'u. - Source: Measles outbreak situation report number 18, Ministry of Health Tonga, sent on Pacnet on 15 February 2020.
New Zealand: There were no confirmed measles case reported for Week 7/2020, leaving the total to 2195 since 1 January 2019, with 774 (35.3 %) hospitalizations. - Source: ESR Measles weekly report Week 7: 08-14 February 2020 accessed on 17 February 2020.
Dengue
- DENV-3 in Yap, Federated States of Micronesia (FSM): A total of 5 new DLI cases were seen during epi week 06 bringing the total of 1,560 cases since January 1, 2019. - Source: Dengue-3 Outbreak, Yap State, situation report 29, State of Yap.
Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Pacific: No confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Pacific Island Countries or Territories (PICTs) as of 17 February 2020.
Outside of the Pacific
Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19): A total of 71,279 cases of novel coronavirus have been reported globally and 70,499 cases were reported from China. 1,773 deaths have been reported including 5 deaths outside of mainland China as of 17 February 2020. Confirmed cases have also been reported in 28 other countries. - Source: ">John Hopkins CSSEaccessed on 17 February, 2020 at 14:00 pm.
Other updates and information on Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) can be accessed at WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation reports and WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation map
Additional information of relevance (e.g. imported cases with travel history to Pacific Island countries and territories):
- One (1) imported case of dengue serotype unknown with travel history to Cook Islands was reported by New Zealand ESR (Institute of Environmental Science and Research Ltd) for the period 08/02/2020 - 14/02/2020.