Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 17 December 2018

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 10 December 2018

An outbreak of dengue serotype 3 (DENV-3) has recently been declared in Palau following the laboratory confirmation of two cases. Both cases have no recent history of overseas travel and this is the first time ever that DENV-3 is identified in Palau. - Source: personal communication with country officials on 11 December 2018

The diarrhoea outbreak in Yap State, Federated States of Micronesia, is subsiding with 11 cases reported in week 49. Norovirus has been identified through laboratory testing at CDC, typing is still being processed. ‒ Source: FSM National Communicable Disease Bulletin – Reporting for Epiweek 49, sent on PacNet on 13 December 2018

Additional information of relevance (e.g. imported cases with travel history to Pacific Island countries and territories):