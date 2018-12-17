17 Dec 2018

Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 17 December 2018

Map
from Pacific Community
Published on 17 Dec 2018
preview
Download PDF (533.5 KB)

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 10 December 2018

  • An outbreak of dengue serotype 3 (DENV-3) has recently been declared in Palau following the laboratory confirmation of two cases. Both cases have no recent history of overseas travel and this is the first time ever that DENV-3 is identified in Palau. - Source: personal communication with country officials on 11 December 2018

  • The diarrhoea outbreak in Yap State, Federated States of Micronesia, is subsiding with 11 cases reported in week 49. Norovirus has been identified through laboratory testing at CDC, typing is still being processed. ‒ Source: FSM National Communicable Disease Bulletin – Reporting for Epiweek 49, sent on PacNet on 13 December 2018

Additional information of relevance (e.g. imported cases with travel history to Pacific Island countries and territories):

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

At global conference, students use ReliefWeb data to pitch to donors

110 participants.

20 minutes to prepare.

3 judges.

1.5 minutes to convince a donor on how to aid polio vaccination efforts in Syria.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.