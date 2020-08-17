World + 11 more
Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 17 August 2020
Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 11 August 2020
Dengue
- DENV-1 and DENV-2 in Cook Islands: There have been a total of 242 dengue cases reported between January 2020 and 13 August 2020. There has been a decline in the number of dengue cases reported for more than 2 weeks. No new cases of DENV-1 have been identified since week 25 in June 2020 .DENV-1 alert is removed from the map and DENV-2 alert is changed to blue. – Source: Cook Islands Dengue Outbreak Type 1 & Type 2, Cook Islands Ministry of Health, 13 August 2020.
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)
Australia: As of 16 August 2020, 23,288 **confirmed cases of COVID-19including **396 deaths were reported in Australia. Of the newly reported cases, the majority have been from Victoria. – Source: Department of Health, Australian Government accessed on 17 August 2020.
Hawaii: As of 16 August 2020, 5,042 cases of COVID-19 and 40 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health. – Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health accessed on 17 August 2020.
Guam: As of 16 August 2020, 516 casesand 5 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). – Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services accessed on 17 August 2020.
Papua New Guinea: As of 16 August 2020, there have been 323 cases (52 new cases) and 3 deaths reported in PNG.– Source: Papua New Guinea COVID-19 accessed on 17 August 2020.
French Polynesia: As of 15 August 2020, 130 new caseshave been confirmed since July 15, 2020. In total, 192 confirmed cases ofCOVID-19 have been notified in French Polynesia between 10 March 2020 and 15 August 2020.– Source: Direction de la sante accessed on 17 August 2020.
New Zealand: As of 17 August 2020, 1,631 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 22 deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health. Four local cases from an unknown source were identified on 11 August 2020 and community transmission is currently ongoing. A red alert is added to the map. – Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health accessed on 17 August 2020.
Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of 17 August 2020, 50 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2 deaths were reported by CNMI. One (1) new local case was identified through a mandatory pre-operation screening for a scheduled surgery operation at the CHCC hospitalon 14 August 2020.A red alert is added to the map. – Source: Commonwealth Healthcare Corporationaccessed on 17 August 2020.
Fiji: As of 17 August 2020, 28 confirmed cases and 1 death were reported by Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services. One (1) new imported case was reported on 13 August 2020. There has been no new locally acquired case reported for more than two incubation periods (28 days). – Source: - Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services accessed on 17 August 2020.
Outside of the Pacific
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19): A total of 21,613,706 cases of COVID-19 and 774,296 deaths were reported globally as of 17 August 2020. Confirmed cases have been reported in 188 countries/regions. – Source: John Hopkins CSSE accessed on 17 August, 2020 at 2:27pm.
Other updates and information on Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) can be accessed at WHO Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) situation reports and WHO Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Dashboard.