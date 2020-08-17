Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 17 August 2020

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 11 August 2020

Dengue

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

Australia: As of 16 August 2020, 23,288 **confirmed cases of COVID-19including **396 deaths were reported in Australia. Of the newly reported cases, the majority have been from Victoria. – Source: Department of Health, Australian Government accessed on 17 August 2020.

Hawaii: As of 16 August 2020, 5,042 cases of COVID-19 and 40 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health. – Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health accessed on 17 August 2020.

Guam: As of 16 August 2020, 516 casesand 5 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). – Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services accessed on 17 August 2020.

Papua New Guinea: As of 16 August 2020, there have been 323 cases (52 new cases) and 3 deaths reported in PNG.– Source: Papua New Guinea COVID-19 accessed on 17 August 2020.

French Polynesia: As of 15 August 2020, 130 new caseshave been confirmed since July 15, 2020. In total, 192 confirmed cases ofCOVID-19 have been notified in French Polynesia between 10 March 2020 and 15 August 2020.– Source: Direction de la sante accessed on 17 August 2020.

New Zealand: As of 17 August 2020, 1,631 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 22 deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health. Four local cases from an unknown source were identified on 11 August 2020 and community transmission is currently ongoing. A red alert is added to the map. – Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health accessed on 17 August 2020.

Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of 17 August 2020, 50 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2 deaths were reported by CNMI. One (1) new local case was identified through a mandatory pre-operation screening for a scheduled surgery operation at the CHCC hospitalon 14 August 2020.A red alert is added to the map. – Source: Commonwealth Healthcare Corporationaccessed on 17 August 2020.