Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 16 March 2020

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 09 March 2020

Dengue

DENV-3 in Republic of the Marshall Islands: There have been 3,121 dengue like illness of which 1,479 have been laboratory confirmed by the Republic of the Marshall Islands as of 08 March 2020. There has been a steady decline in cases in the past four weeks. The red alert is changed to blue. - Source: Dengue-3 Outbreak in Republic of the Marshall Islands Situation Report, 08 March 2020.

DENV-3 in Palau: The number of weekly reported cases shows a decreasing trend since the beginning of this year 2020. The cumulative number of cases since December 2018 is 819. – Source: Dengue 3 Outbreak situation report, Palau, 02 March – 08 March, 2020.

DENV-3 in Yap, Federated States of Micronesia (FSM): A total of 7 new DLI cases were seen during epi week 9 bringing the total of 1,587 cases since January 1, 2019. - Source: Dengue-3 Outbreak, Yap State, situation report 32, 12 March 2020, State of Yap.

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

Australia: As of 16 March 2020, there have been 298 confirmed cases of COVID-19 including 5 deaths in Australia: 134 in New South Wales, 62 in Queensland, 57 in Victoria, 20 in South Australia, 18 in Western Australia, 6 in Tasmania, and 1 in Australian Capital Territory. – Source: Department of Health, Australian Government accessed on 16 March 2020.

New Zealand: As of 16 March 2020, 8 cases of COVID-19 have been reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health. – Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health accessed on 16 March 2020.

Hawaii: As of 16 March 2020, 7 cases of COVID-19 have been reported by Hawaii Department of Health. – Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health accessed on 16 March 2020.

Guam: As of 15 March 2020, 3 cases of COVID-19 have been reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). – Source : Joint Information Center-JIC Release No. 3, 15 March 2020.

French Polynesia: As of 16 March 2020, 3 cases of COVID-19 have been reported by French Polynesia Health Department. – Source : Direction de la santé publique, accessed on 16 March 2020.

Outside of the Pacific

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19): A total of 169,387 cases of COVID-19 have been reported globally and 81,020 cases were reported from China. 6,513 deaths have been reported as of 16 March 2020. Confirmed cases have been reported in 148 other countries. – Source: John Hopkins CSSE accessed on 16 March, 2020 at 04:00 pm.

Other updates and information on Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) can be accessed at WHO Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) situation reports and WHO Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) situation map.