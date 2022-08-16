Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 16 August 2022

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 09 August 2022

Acute Fever and Rash

Leptospirosis

Typhoid

Influenza/ Influenza-like Illness (ILI)

Influenza A in Vanuatu: In Epiweek 31 (Period from 1 – 7 August), the National Surveillance unit recorded 474 Influenza like Illness cases and the number of new cases decreased nationally by 47% from the previous week. The number of cases documented has now dropped below the alert threshold for the last two weeks and the outbreak is now declared over.* The blue alert is removed from the map. *– Source: Influenza like Illness Outbreak in Vanuatu – Situation Update 7, Vanuatu Ministry of Health, 12 August 2022, sent on PacNet on 16 August 2022.

ILI in Solomon Islands: The Ministry of Health and Medical Services (MHMS) is receiving increasing number of reports of Influenza-like illnesses (ILI) from the NRH and other health facilities in Honiara and Malaita. Molecular testing shows multiple respiratory organisms identified to be the cause. These include Rhinovirus/Enterovirus, Influenza A (H3), and Adenovirus. *A red alert is added to the map. *– Source: Solomon Islands Government accessed on 16 August 2022.

Measles

Monkeypox

Multi-country outbreak of monkeypox: Since 1 January 2022, cases of monkeypox have been reported to WHO from 92 Member States across all 6 WHO regions. As of August 12 2022 at 17h CEST, a total of 34,081 laboratory confirmed cases and 138 probable cases, including 12 deaths, have been reported to WHO. – Source: WHO, 2022 Monkeypox Outbreak accessed on 16 August 2022.

New Zealand: The Ministry of Health has reported a fourth case of Monkeypox in New Zealand. The person, who has recently returned from overseas, is currently isolating in the Te Waipounamu region. there is no evidence of community transmission from this case and public health staff have assessed the risk of transmission from this case as low. – Source: Ministry of Health – Manatū Hauora accessed on 16 August 2022.

Australia: As at 11 August 2022, there were 57 cases (confirmed and probable) of MPX in Australia, reflecting cases which have been diagnosed in Australia and reported to the National Notifiable Diseases Surveillance System (NNDSS) by states and territories. This includes 33 in New South Wales, 30 in Victoria, 2 in the Australian Capital Territory, 2 in Queensland, 2 in Western Australia, and 1 in South Australia. – Source: Australia Government Department of Health accessed on 16 August 2022.

Meningococcal disease

NSW: NSW Health has been notified of a probable case of meningococcal disease in a child from the North Coast who attended the 2022 Splendour in the Grass festival. This is the third case of meningococcal disease in a person who attended the festival. So far this year, there have been 17 cases of meningococcal disease reported in NSW. – Source: NSW Health accessed on 16 August 2022.

Northern Territory: A Darwin man aged in his 30s has died with meningococcal disease, the Northern Territory health department has confirmed. So far this year, there have been two cases of meningococcal disease reported in the NT. The second case was a female in 30s from Alice Springs. The two cases are unlinked. – Source: ABC accessed on 16 August 2022.

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

American Samoa: As of 14 August 2022, a total of 8,042 COVID-19 cases and 33 deaths have been reported by the American Samoa Department of Health. – Source: COVID-19 Situation in WHO - Western Pacific Region accessed on 16 August 2022.

Australia: As of 15 August 2022, 9,810,517 confirmed cases of COVID-19 including 12,886 deaths were reported in Australia.– Source: Department of Health, Australian Governmentaccessed on 16 August 2022.

Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of15 August 2022, 12,948 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 39 deaths were reported by CNMI*.* - Source: Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation official facebook page accessed on 16 August 2022.

Cook Islands: As of 15 August 2022, 6,240 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1 death were reported by Cook Islands Ministry of Health. – Source: Te Marae Ora Ministry of Health Cook Islandsaccessed on 16 August 2022.

Federated States of Micronesia (FSM): As of 10 August 2022, 7,136 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and 19 deaths were reported by the FSM Department of Health and Social Affairs.– Source: FSM Department of Health and Social Affairs official facebook page page accessed on 16 August 2022.

Fiji: As of 15 August 2022, 67,969 cases and 875 deaths have been reported in Fiji. Fiji has also recorded 972 COVID-19 positive patients who died from the serious medical conditions unrelated to COVID-19; their doctors determined that COVID-19 did not contribute to their deaths; therefore these are not classified as COVID-19 deaths. Case numbers have been decreasing for more than tewo weeks. *The red alert is changed to blue on the map. *- Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services official facebook pageaccessed on 16 August 2022.

French Polynesia: As of 12 August 2022, 76,458 cumulative cases and 650 deaths have been reported in French Polynesia.– Source: Direction de la sante websiteaccessed on 16 August 2022.

Guam: As of 15 August 2022, 56,804 confirmed and probablecases and 386 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). – Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services website accessed on 16 August 2022.

Hawaii: As of 10 August 2022, 332,822 cases of COVID-19 and 1,606 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health*.*– Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health websiteaccessed on 16 August 2022.

Kiribati: As of 22 July 2022, 3,430 cases of COVID-19 and 13 deaths were reported by the Kiribati Government. – Source: Office of Te Beretitenti official facebook page accessed on 16 August 2022.

Nauru: As of 14 August 2022, 4,605 cases and 1 death have been reported by Government of the Republic of Nauru. Cases have been decreasing for more than two weeks. The red alert is changed to blue. Source: Government of the Republic of Nauru accessed on 16 August 2022.

New Caledonia: As of 09 August 2022, 72,362 COVID-19 cases and 314 deaths have been reported by the New Caledonia Government*. *– Source: Government of New Caledonia websiteaccessed on 16 August 2022.

New Zealand: As of 16 August 2022, 1,696,239 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,782 deaths (The Ministry of Health has recently switched its definition of 'deceased' from deaths within 28 days of testing positive for COVID-19 to deaths attributed to COVID-19) were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health*.*– Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health website accessed on 16 August 2022.

Niue: As of 13 August 2022, 60 cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Niue Government. Source: Niue Government accessed on 16 August 2022.

Papua New Guinea: As of 14 August 2022, there have been 44,820 confirmed cases and 663 deaths reported in PNG. – Source: COVID-19 Situation in WHO - Western Pacific Region accessed on 16 August 2022.

Palau: As of 12 August 2022, 5,246 COVID-19 cases and 6 deaths were reported by the Republic of Palau. – Source: Ministry of Health and Human Services, Republic of Palau offical facebook pageaccessed on 16 August 2022.

Pitcairn Islands: A total of 4 cases have been reported in Pitcairn Islands. – Source: COVID-19 Situation in WHO - Western Pacific Region accessed on 16 August 2022.

Republic of Marshall Island (RMI): As of 16 August 2022, 3,975 cases and 5 deaths have been reported by RMI Ministry of Health and Human Service. - Source:RMI Ministry of Health and Human services official facebook page accessed 16 August 2022.

Samoa: As of 27 July 2022, 15,405 COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths were reported by the Samoan Government.* - *Source: Government of Samoa official facebook page accessed on 16 August 2022.

Solomon Islands: As of 10 June 2022, 21,544 cases and 153 deaths were reported by the Solomon Islands government. – Source: COVID-19 Situation in WHO - Western Pacific Region accessed on 16 August 2022.

Tonga: As of 16 August 2022, 14,135 cases and 12 deaths have been reported by the Ministry of Health. Cases have been increasing for more than two weeks. *The blue alert is changed to red on the map. *- Source: Ministry of Health Tonga official facebook page accessed on 16 August 2022.

Tuvalu: As of 16 August 2022, 8 imported cases were reported in Tuvalu. – Source: COVID-19 Situation in WHO - Western Pacific Region accessed on 16 August 2022.

Vanuatu: As of 14 August 2022, 11,753 casesand 14 deaths have been reported by the Ministry of Health.– Source: Vanuatu Ministry of Health accessed on 16 August 2022.