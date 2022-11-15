Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 15 November 2022

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 08 November 2022:

Influenza Like Illness (ILI) and Influenza

Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV)

Monkeypox

Multi-country outbreak of monkeypox: : Since1 January 2022, cases of monkeypox have been reported to WHO from 110 Member States across all 6 WHO regions. As of November 13, 2022, a total of 79,411 laboratory confirmed cases and 1,345 probable cases, including 50 deaths, have been reported to WHO. – Source: WHO, 2022 Monkeypox Outbreak accessed on 15 November 2022.

Hawaii: As of 14 November 2022, 40 people in Hawaii have tested positive for monkeypox.– Source: State of Hawaii, Department of Health accessed on 15 November 2022.

Australia: As of 10 November 2022, there are 141 cases (confirmed and probable) of MPX in Australia, reflecting cases which have been diagnosed in Australia and reported to the National Notifiable Diseases Surveillance System (NNDSS) by states and territories. This includes 69 in Victoria, 55 in New South Wales, 7 in Western Australia, 5 in Queensland, 3 in the Australian Capital Territory, and 2 in South Australia. – Source: Australia Government Department of Health accessed on 15 November 2022.

New Zealand: There is one new case to report as at 10 November 2022. This brings the total to 34 confirmed cases (including both active and recovered). Nine cases were acquired overseas and 25 cases are identified as community transmission.– Source: Monkeypox (MPX) | Ministry of Health NZ accessed on 15 November 2022.

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

American Samoa: As of 06 November 2022, a total of 8,260 COVID-19 cases and 34 deaths were reported by the American Samoa Department of Health. – Source: Weekly Situational Report - American Samoa Government Department of Health (reporting period October 31 – November 6, 2022).

Australia: Over the last week, 54,661 cases of COVID-19 were reported across Australia, an average of 7,809 cases each day. The blue alert is changed to a red alert. – Source: Department of Health, Australian Government accessed on 15 November 2022.

Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of 14 Novemer 2022, a total of13,217 COVID-19 cases and 41 deaths were reported by CNMI*. *– Source: Personal communication with country officials on 14 November 2022.

Cook Islands: As of 01 November 2022, a total of 6,475 COVID-19 cases and 1 death were reported by Cook Islands Ministry of Health.– Source: Personal communication with country officials on 09 November 2022.

Federated States of Micronesia (FSM): As of 04 November 2022, a total of 22,032 COVID-19 cases and 58 deaths were reported by the FSM Department of Health and Social Affairs. – Source: FSM COVID-19 Update (FSM department of Health & Social Affairs) on 04 November 2022.

Fiji: As of 10 November October 2022, a total of 68,287 COVID-19 cases and 878 deaths were reported in Fiji. - Source: PRESS RELEASE – MINISTRY OF HEALTH & MEDICAL SERVICES accessed on 15 November 2022.

French Polynesia: As of 14 November 2022, a total of 76,974 COVID-19 cases and 650 deaths were reported in French Polynesia.– Source: Coronavirus – La Présidence de la Polynésie française (presidence.pf) accessed on 15 November 2022.

Guam: As of14 November 2022, a total of 59,039 COVID-19 cases and 406 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS).– Source: Information on Coronavirus (COVID-19) - GHS OCD | Government of Guam accessed on 15 November 2022.

Hawaii: As of 09 November 2022, a total of 364,122 COVID-19 cases and 1,716 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health*. *– Source: State of Hawaii, Department of Health accessed on 15 November 2022.

Kiribati: As of 09 October 2022, a total of 4,866 COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths were reported by the Kiribati Government. – Source: Personal communication with country officials on 18 October 2022.

Nauru: As of 12 November 2022, a total of 4,618 COVID-19 cases and 1 death were reported by Government of the Republic of Nauru. The Government of the Republic of Nauru have identified four local cases of COVID-19 that are directly linked to the first case identified on the 10 November. Furthermore, separate to this local cluster, three other travellers who recently arrived from Australia were COVID-19 positive. The blue alert is changed to a red alert. – Source: The Government of the Republic of Nauru accessed on 15 November 2022.

New Caledonia: As of 15 November 2022, a total of 74,818 COVID-19 cases and 314 deaths were reported by the New Caledonia Government*.–* Source: Actualité Covid-19 | Gouvernement de la Nouvelle-Calédonie accessed on 15 November 2022.

New Zealand: As of 14 November 2022, a total of 1,894,029 COVID-19 cases and 2,154 deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health. The blue alert is changed to a red alert.– Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health accessed on 15 November 2022.

Niue: As of 12 November 2022, a total of 87 COVID-19 cases were reported by the Niue Government. Source: Niue Government accessed on 15 November 2022.

Papua New Guinea: As of 11 November 2022, a total of 45,773 COVID-19 cases and 668 deaths were reported in PNG. – Source: Papua New Guinea Government accessed on 15 November 2022.

Palau: As of 11 November 2022, a total of 5,572 COVID-19 cases and 7 deaths were reported by the Republic of Palau. – Source: https://www.palauhealth.org/MOHpages/MOHDengueSituation1.aspx accessed on 15 November 2022.

Pitcairn Islands: A total of 4 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Pitcairn Islands. – Source: COVID-19 Situation in WHO - Western Pacific Region accessed on 15 November 2022.

Republic of Marshall Island (RMI): As of 06 November 2022, a total of 15,386 COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths were reported by RMI Ministry of Health and Human Service. – Source: RMI Ministry of Health and Human servicesaccessed on 15 November 2022.

Samoa: As of 19 October 2022, a total of 15,946 COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths were reported by the Samoan Government. *– *Source: Samoa Government accessed on 15 November 2022.

Solomon Islands: As of 10 November 2022, Solomon Islands has continued to see an increase in the number of locally detected cases of COVID-19, since removal of some border measures in October. During the period starting from the 24 October to the 8 November 2022, a total 360 cases were reported in Honiara and Temotu Provinces. The blue alert is changed to a red alert. – Source: Third Outbreak Wave of COVID-19, Surveillance Report #1 (Period of Report: 24 October to 8 November 2022).

Tonga: As of 31 August 2022, a total of 16,182 COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths have been reported by the Ministry of Health. – Source: Personal communication with country officials on 28 October 2022.

Tuvalu: As of 14 November 2022, a total of 1,236 COVID-19 cases have been reported by Tuvalu Ministry of Health, Social Welfare and Gender Affairs. The average test positivity rate for 11-12 November is 46% and community transmission has been reported in three of the outer islands – Nui, Nukufetau and Vaitupu. – Source: Tuvalu MOH; Tuvalu COVID-19 Situation report #4 (14th November, 2022).

Vanuatu: As of 31 October 2022, a total of 11,951 COVID-19 casesand 14 deaths were reported by the Ministry of Health. A star is added. – Source: COVID-19 Dashboard for Vanuatu accessed on 15 November 2022.