Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 15 March 2022

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 8 March 2022

Influenza-like Illness (ILI)

Leptospirosis

New Caledonia: A resurgence of leptospirosis cases has been reported by Department of Health and Social Affairs of New Caledonia: 78 cases and 1 death were reported since 1st January 2022. Cases are spread across 27 municipalities (southern province: 29 cases, northern province: 49 cases). *A red alert is added to the map. *– Source: Department of Health and Social Affairs of New Caledonia accessed on 15 March 2022.

Fiji: There have been 991 confirmed cases of leptospirosis and 25 deaths this year with outbreaks ongoing in all four divisions. – Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services accessed on 15 March 2022.

Dengue

Typhoid

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

American Samoa: As of 13 March 2022, a total of 555 COVID-19 cases have been reported by the American Samoa Department of Health. *Local cases have been reported in the last 14 days. *– Source: American Samoa Government accessed on 15 March 2022.

Australia: As of 14 March 2022, 3,216,770 confirmed cases of COVID-19 including 5,591 deaths were reported in Australia. Local cases have been reported in the last 14 days.– Source: Department of Health, Australian Governmentaccessed on 15 March 2022.

Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of14 March 2022, 10,472 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 31 deaths were reported by CNMI*.* *Local cases have been reported in the last 14 days. *- Source: Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation official facebook page accessed on 15 March 2022.

Cook Islands: As of 14 March 2022, 379 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported by Cook Islands Ministry of Health. Local cases have been reported in the last 14 days. – Source: Te Marae Ora Ministry of Health Cook Islands official facebook page accessed on 15 March 2022.

Fiji: As of 14 March 2022, 64,081 cases and 834 deaths have been reported in Fiji. Fiji has also recorded 909 COVID-19 positive patients who died from the serious medical conditions that they had before they contracted COVID-19; these are not classified as COVID-19 deaths. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. - Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services official facebook page accessed on 15 March 2022.

French Polynesia: As of 14 March 2022, 71,074 cumulative cases and 645 deaths have been reported in French Polynesia. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source: Direction de la sante website accessed on 15 March 2022.

Guam: As of 14 March 2022, 46,411 confirmed and probablecases and 338 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services website accessed on 15 March 2022.

Hawaii: As of 9 March 2022, 237,672 cases of COVID-19 and 1,354 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days.– Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health websiteaccessed on 15 March 2022.

Kiribati: As of 14 March 2022, 3,033 cases of COVID-19 and 13 deaths were reported by the Kiribati Government. *Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. *– Source: Office of Te Beretitenti official facebook page accessed on 15 March 2022.

New Caledonia: As of 14 March 2022, 59,625 COVID-19 cases and 305 deaths have been reported by the New Caledonia Government*. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days.–* Source: Government of New Caledonia websiteaccessed on 15 March 2022.

New Zealand: As of 14 March 2022, 399,342 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 102deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health*. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. *– Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health website accessed on 15 March 2022.

Niue: On 8 March 2022, the first COVID-19 case was reported by the Niue Government. The first case arrived on Monday 7 March 2022 flight from New Zealand with 26 other passengers who tested negative prior to departure. The case is currently in quarantine. – Source: Niue Government accessed on 15 March 2022.

Papua New Guinea: As of 03 March 2022, there have been 41,533 confirmed cases and 639 deaths reported in PNG. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source: Papua New Guinea Official COVID-19 Info websiteaccessed on 15 March 2022.

Palau: As of 14 March 2022, 3,899 COVID-19 cases and 6 deaths were reported by the Republic of Palau. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source: Ministry of Health and Human Services, Republic of PalauCOVID-19 situation report accessed on 15 March 2022.

Republic of Marshall Island (RMI): As of 14 March 2022, 4 imported cases have been reported by RMI Ministry of Health and Human Service. Previously reported 3 border cases are now declared non-active and have been counted in the Hawaii cohort. There has been no local cases reported. - Source:RMI Ministry of Health and Human services official facebook page accessed 15 March 2022.

Samoa: As of 14 March 2022, 48 quarantine COVID-19 cases were reported by the Samoan Government. There is no evidence of community transmission.– Source: Press release on Government of Samoaaccessed on 15 March 2022

Solomon Islands: As of 14 March 2022, 9,124 cases and 120 deaths were reported by the Solomon Islands government. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source: COVID-19 Dashboard for Solomon Islands accessed on 15 March 2022.

Tonga: As of 15 March 2022, 2,072 cases and 2 deaths have been reported by the Ministry of Health. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days.– Source: Ministry of Health Tonga official facebook page accessed on 15 March 2022.

Vanuatu: On 15 March, 386 cases and 1 death have been reported by the Ministry of Health. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days – Source: Vanuatu Ministry of Health accessed on 15 March 2022.