Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 15 March 2021

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 08 March 2021

Dengue

DENV-2 in New Caledonia: An increasing number of dengue cases have been notified in New Caledonia since the beginning of the year: 46 cases (30 DENV-2 cases) were reported between 01 January 2021 and 14 March 2021. – Source: New Caledonia Department of Health and Social Affairs website: Dengue Situation as of 14 March 2021, accessed on 15 March 2021.

DENV-3 in the Republic of the Marshall Islands: No new dengue-like case reported in the last week. In total, there have been 3,884 dengue-like-illness cases (of which 1,987 were laboratory confirmed) reported by the Republic of the Marshall Islands between May 2019 and 08 March 2021. Two (2) deaths were reported since June 2019. - Source: Dengue-3 Outbreak in Republic of the Marshall Islands Situation Report, 08 March 2021.

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

Australia: As of 14 March 2021, 29,117 confirmed cases of COVID-19including 909 deaths were reported in Australia. One (1) locally acquired case has been reported in the last 7 days.– Source: Department of Health, Australian Government accessed on 15 March 2021.

Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of 15 March 2021, 154 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2 deaths were reported by CNMI. A total of 8 COVID-19 local cases have been identified in a community cluster between 12 and 14 March 2021. A red alert is added to the map. Source: CNMI COVID-19 Dashboard and CNMI Office of the Governor accessed on 15 March 2021.

Fiji: As of 12 March 2021, 66 cases and 2 deaths have been reported in Fiji. There has been no new locally acquired case reported for more than two incubation period (28 days).– Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services accessed on 15 March 2021.

French Polynesia: As of 12 March 2021, 18,527 cumulative cases and 141 deaths have been reported in French Polynesia. Locally acquired cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source: Direction de la sante accessed on 15 March 2021.

Guam: As of 14 March 2021, 7,768 confirmed and probablecases and 133 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). Locally acquired cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services accessed on 15 March 2021.

Hawaii: As of 14 March 2021, 28,259 cases of COVID-19 and 451 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health. Locally acquired cases have been reported in the past 14 days . – Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health accessed on 15 March 2021.

New Caledonia: As of 14 March 2021, 93 COVID-19 cases (including 35 cases since 07 March 2021) have been reported by the New Caledonia Government. Locally acquired cases have been reported in the past 14 days.– Source: - Government of New Caledonia accessed on 15 March 2021.

New Zealand: As of 15 March 2021, 2,430 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 26 deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health. There are currently no active cases in the community. No locally acquired case has been reported in the past 14 days. The red alert is changed to blue on the map. – Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health accessed on 15 March 2021.

Papua New Guinea: As of 13 March 2021, there have been 2,173 confirmed cases and 21 deaths reported in PNG. Locally acquired cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source: Papua New Guinea COVID-19 accessed on 15 March 2021.

Republic of Marshall Island (RMI): As of 03 March 2021, 4 imported cases have been reported by Ministry of Health and Human Service. There has been no locally acquired case reported. - Source:RMI Ministry of Health and Human Services facebook post, accessed on 15 March 2021.

Samoa: As of 15 March 2021, 4 imported COVID-19 cases have been reported by the Samoan Government. There has been no locally acquired case reported. – Source: Samoa Government accessed on 15 March 2021.

Solomon Islands: As of 15 March 2021, 18 imported cases have been confirmed by the Solomon Islands government. There has been no locally acquired case reported. – Source: Solomon Islands Government accessed on 15 March 2021.

Vanuatu: As of 15 March 2021, 3 imported cases have been reported by the Vanuatu Government. There has been no locally acquired case reported. – Source: Ministry of Health, Vanuatu, accessed on 15 March 2021.