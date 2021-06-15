Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 15 June 2021

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 08 June 2021

Dengue

Leptospirosis

Hepatitis A

Diarrhoea

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

Australia: As of 14 June 2021, 30,262 confirmed cases of COVID-19including 910 deaths were reported in Australia. Local cases have been reported in the last 14 days.– Source: Department of Health, Australian Government accessed on 15 June 2021.

Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of 15 June 2021, 183 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2 deaths were reported by CNMI*. *There has been no new local case reported for more than 42 days. - Source: Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation official facebook page accessed on 15 June 2021.

Fiji: As of 14 June 2021, 1,206 cases and 4 deaths have been reported in Fiji. There have been 1,136 cases during the current outbreak that started in April 2021. - Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services accessed on 15 June 2021.

French Polynesia: As of 14 June 2021, 18,939 cumulative cases and 142 deaths have been reported in French Polynesia. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source: Direction de la sante accessed on 15 June 2021.

Guam: As of 14 June 2021, 8,244 confirmed and probablecases and 139 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services accessed on 15 June 2021.

Hawaii: As of 14 June 2021, 37,067 cases of COVID-19 and506 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days . – Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health accessed on 15 June 2021.

New Caledonia: As of 15 June 2021, 128 COVID-19 cases (including 70 cases since 07 March 2021) have been reported by the New Caledonia Government*.* There has been no local case reported for more than 42 days.– Source: - Government of New Caledonia accessed on 15 June 2021.

New Zealand: As of 15 June 2021, 2,709 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 26deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health. There has been no local case reported for more than 42 days*.*– Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health accessed on 15 June 2021.

Palau: As of 11 June 2021, a new travel-related historical case was reported in Palau. There has been a total of 2 travel-related historical cases confirmed. – Source: Republic of Palau Ministry of Health, 11 June 2021, accessed on 15 June 2021.

Papua New Guinea: As of 11 June 2021, there have been 16,682 confirmed cases and 165 deaths reported in PNG. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source: Papua New Guinea Official COVID-19 Info websiteaccessed on 15 June 2021.

Republic of Marshall Island (RMI): As of 15 June 2021, 4 imported cases have been reported by Ministry of Health and Human Service. There has been no local case reported. - Source:RMI Ministry of Health and Human Services official facebook page, accessed on 15 June 2021.

Samoa: As of 15 June 2021, 1 imported COVID-19 case has been reported by the Samoan Government. There has been no local case reported. – Source: WHO COVID-19 Pacific Islands Situation Report accessed on 15 June 2021.

Solomon Islands: As of 15 June 2021, 20 imported cases have been confirmed by the Solomon Islands government. There has been no local case reported. – Source: Solomon Islands Ministry of Health & Medical Services official facebook page accessed on 15 June 2021.

Vanuatu: As of 15 June 2021, 3 imported cases have been reported by the Vanuatu Government. There has been no local case reported. – Source: Health Promotions Vanuatu facebook post accessed on 15 June 2021.