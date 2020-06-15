Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 15 June 2020

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 8 June 2020

Dengue

DENV-2 in Wallis and Futuna: There have been a total of 76 cases of confirmed and probable dengue cases since 11th February 2019 to 31 May 2020. – Source: Epidemiological surveillance bulletin 11/2020 from the Wallis and Futuna Health Agency.

DENV-2 in French Polynesia: As of 31 May 2020, 2886 autochthonous cases and 2 imported cases of dengue 2 have been reported since week 6 of 2019. – Source: Bulletin de surveillance sanitaire Polynésie française (Données du 4 mai au 31 mai 2020).

DENV-1 and DENV-2 in Cook Islands: From January 2019 to 9 June 2020, 345 confirmed and probable dengue cases were reported. A DENV-1 outbreak was declared in 2019 and cases of DENV-2, with no travel history, were reported in February, March and April 2020. There were 6 DENV-1 cases and 16 DENV-2 cases confirmed in May 2020. – Source: Cook Islands 2019-2020 Dengue Outbreak DENV-1, DENV-2 Situation Report sent on PacNet on 11 June 2020.

DENV-3 in Republic of the Marshall Islands: There have been 3,446 dengue-like-illness cases of which 1,606 have been laboratory confirmed by the Republic of the Marshall Islands between May 2019 and 10June 2020. Two deaths were reported since June 2019. The outbreak is ongoing. - Source: Dengue-3 Outbreak in Republic of the Marshall Islands Situation Report, 10June 2020.

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

Australia: As of 14 June 2020, 7,320 confirmed cases of COVID-19 including 102 deaths were reported in Australia. Over the past week, there has been an average of 9 new cases reported each day. Of the newly reported cases, the majority have been from Victoria. – Source: Department of Health, Australian Government accessed on 15 June 2020.

New Zealand: As of 15 June 2020, 1,504 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 22 deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health. There have been no new cases since 22 May 2020. – Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health accessed on 15 June 2020.

Hawaii: As of 14 June 2020, 728cases of COVID-19 and 17 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health. – Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health accessed on 15 June 2020.

Guam: As of 14 June 2020, 185 cases and 5 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). – Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services, accessed on 15 June 2020.

Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of 15 June 2020, 30 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2 deaths were reported by CNMI. – Source: Commonwealth Healthcare Corporationaccessed on 15 June 2020.