15 Jul 2019

Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 15 July 2019

Map
from Pacific Community
Published on 15 Jul 2019
preview
Download PDF (537.8 KB)

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 8 July 2019

  • The outbreak of Influenza B in Vanuatu has been declared over. The alert has been removed from the map. - Source: Vanuatu Syndromic surveillance Report for week 27, ending 7 July, 2019, posted on PacNet on 10 July 2019

  • An outbreak of dengue serotype 2 (DENV-2) is ongoing in the city of Rockhampton in central Queensland, Australia: 13 confirmed cases have been reported between 24 May and 9 July 2019. - Source: Queensland Government Queensland Health website accessed on 15 July 2019

Additional information of relevance (e.g. imported cases with travel history to Pacific Island countries and territories):

  • Twenty-two (22) imported case of dengue (17 cases of DENV-1, 4 cases of DENV-2 and 1 case of dengue serotype unknown) with travel history to Fiji were reported by Queensland Health (notifiable conditions data) for the period 01/01/2019 - 07/07/2019 available online.

  • Three (3) imported cases of dengue (1 case of DENV-1 and 2 cases of dengue serotype unknown) with travel history to Fiji were reported by New Zealand ESR (Institute of Environmental Science and Research Ltd) for the period 06/07/19 to 12/07/2019

  • One (1) imported case of dengue serotype 1 (DENV-1) with travel history to Cook Islands was reported by New Zealand ESR (Institute of Environmental Science and Research Ltd) for the period 06/07/19 to 12/07/2019

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.