Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 15 July 2019

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 8 July 2019

The outbreak of Influenza B in Vanuatu has been declared over. The alert has been removed from the map. - Source: Vanuatu Syndromic surveillance Report for week 27, ending 7 July, 2019, posted on PacNet on 10 July 2019

An outbreak of dengue serotype 2 (DENV-2) is ongoing in the city of Rockhampton in central Queensland, Australia: 13 confirmed cases have been reported between 24 May and 9 July 2019. - Source: Queensland Government Queensland Health website accessed on 15 July 2019

Additional information of relevance (e.g. imported cases with travel history to Pacific Island countries and territories):