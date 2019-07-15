Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 15 July 2019
Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 8 July 2019
The outbreak of Influenza B in Vanuatu has been declared over. The alert has been removed from the map. - Source: Vanuatu Syndromic surveillance Report for week 27, ending 7 July, 2019, posted on PacNet on 10 July 2019
An outbreak of dengue serotype 2 (DENV-2) is ongoing in the city of Rockhampton in central Queensland, Australia: 13 confirmed cases have been reported between 24 May and 9 July 2019. - Source: Queensland Government Queensland Health website accessed on 15 July 2019
Additional information of relevance (e.g. imported cases with travel history to Pacific Island countries and territories):
Twenty-two (22) imported case of dengue (17 cases of DENV-1, 4 cases of DENV-2 and 1 case of dengue serotype unknown) with travel history to Fiji were reported by Queensland Health (notifiable conditions data) for the period 01/01/2019 - 07/07/2019 available online.
Three (3) imported cases of dengue (1 case of DENV-1 and 2 cases of dengue serotype unknown) with travel history to Fiji were reported by New Zealand ESR (Institute of Environmental Science and Research Ltd) for the period 06/07/19 to 12/07/2019
One (1) imported case of dengue serotype 1 (DENV-1) with travel history to Cook Islands was reported by New Zealand ESR (Institute of Environmental Science and Research Ltd) for the period 06/07/19 to 12/07/2019