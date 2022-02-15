Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 15 February 2022

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 08 February 2022

Influenza A

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV)

Dengue

Leptospirosis

Wallis and Futuna: Two (2) cases have been reported in Futuna in weeks 4 and 5. – Source: Bulletin de surveillance epidemiologique 03/2022 (Week 04/05)

Fiji: Since January, 74 cases and 11 deaths have been reported. The three divisional hospitals have reported 28 admissions with 19 in Lautoka Hospital alone.– Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services accessed on 15 February 2022.

Vanuatu: As of 4th February 2022, 8 cases have been reported; 5 in Sanma, 1 in Shefa, 1 in Torba and 1 in Tafea Province. – Source: Leptospirosis in Vanuatu-Situation Update 1 (04/02/2022) sent on PacNet on 11 February 2022.

New Caledonia: As of 14 February 2022, 28 cases have been declared since January 1, 2022, spread over 20 municipalities (southern province: 11 cases, northern province: 15 cases, 2 cases notgeolocated). – Source: New Caledonia Department of Health and Social Affairs website accessed on 15 February 2022 and personal communication with country officials.

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

American Samoa: As of 14 February 2022, a total of 57 imported COVID-19 cases have been reported by the American Samoa Department of Health. There has been no local case reported. – Source: American Samoa Department of Health official facebook page accessed on 15 February 2022.

Australia: As of 14 February 2022, 2,543,864 confirmed cases of COVID-19 including 4,618 deaths were reported in Australia. Local cases have been reported in the last 14 days.– Source: Department of Health, Australian Governmentaccessed on 15 February 2022.

Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of14 February 2022, 7,587 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 24 deaths were reported by CNMI*.* *Local cases have been reported in the last 14 days. *- Source: Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation official facebook page accessed on 15 February 2022.

Cook Islands: The first imported case of COVID-19 was reported on 13 February 2022. The case who arrived in Rarotonga from New Zealand on Thursday, February 10 is currently isolated and under observation. – Source: Te Marae Ora Ministry of Health Cook Islands official facebook page accessed on 15 February 2022.

Fiji: As of 14 February 2022, 63,509 cases and 820 deaths have been reported in Fiji. Fiji has also recorded 861 COVID-19 positive patients who died from the serious medical conditions that they had before they contracted COVID-19; these are not classified as COVID-19 deaths. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. - Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services official facebook page accessed on 15 February 2022.

French Polynesia: As of 14 February 2022, 58,508 cumulative cases and 637 deaths have been reported in French Polynesia. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source: Direction de la sante website accessed on 15 February 2022.

Guam: As of 14 February 2022, 40,280 confirmed and probablecases and 307 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services website accessed on 15 February 2022.

Hawaii: As of 14 February 2022, 232,008 cases of COVID-19 and 1,262 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days.– Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health websiteaccessed on 15 February 2022.

Kiribati: As of 14 February 2022, 2,582 cases of COVID-19 (42-imported and 2,540 local) and 3 deaths were reported by the Kiribati Government. *Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. *– Source: Office of Te Beretitenti official facebook page accessed on 15 February 2022.

New Caledonia: As of 15 February 2022, 40,480 COVID-19 cases and 284 deaths have been reported by the New Caledonia Government*. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days.–* Source: Government of New Caledonia websiteaccessed on 15 February 2022.

New Zealand: As of 15 February 2022, 22,328 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 53deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health*. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. *– Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health website accessed on 15 February 2022.

Papua New Guinea: As of 13 February 2022, there have been 38,671 confirmed cases and 610 deaths reported in PNG. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source: Papua New Guinea Official COVID-19 Info websiteaccessed on 15 February 2022.

Palau: As of 14 February 2022, 3,256 COVID-19 cases and 4 deaths were reported by the Republic of Palau. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source: Ministry of Health and Human Services, Republic of PalauCOVID-19 situation report accessed on 15 February 2022.

Republic of Marshall Island (RMI): As of 14 February 2022, 4 imported cases have been reported by RMI Ministry of Health and Human Service. Previously reported 3 border cases are now declared non-active and have been counted in the Hawaii cohort. There has been no local cases reported. - Source:RMI Ministry of Health and Human services official facebook page accessed 15 February 2022.

Samoa: As of 14 February 2022, 33 quarantine COVID-19 cases were reported by the Samoan Government. There is no evidence of community transmission.– Source: Press release on Government of Samoaaccessed on 15 February 2022

Solomon Islands: As of 14 February 2022, 4,827 cases and 61 deaths were reported by the Solomon Islands government. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source: COVID-19 Dashboard for Solomon Islands accessed on 15 February 2022.

Tonga: As of 14 February 2022, 141 cases (including a positive case reported on 29 October 2021) have been reported by the Ministry of Health. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days– Source: Media article from Matangi Tonga Online accessed on 15 February 2022.

Vanuatu: As of 14 February 2022, 7 imported cases have been reported by the Vanuatu Government. There has been no local case reported. – Source: Health Promotions Vanuatu facebook post accessed on 15 February 2022.