Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 15 February 2021

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 08 February 2021

Dengue

Dengue-serotype unknown in Fiji: There have been 335 dengue cases and 1 death confirmed by the Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services. Samples have been sent for serotyping. The grey alert is changed to red. – Source: Media article accessed on 15 February 2021 and personal communication with country officials.

DENV-2 in the Cook Islands: A Dengue serotype 2 outbreak has been declared by the Cook Islands Ministry of Health on 02 February 2021. A total of 30 probable and confirmed dengue cases have been reported in 2021. Out of 16 samples sent to New Zealand LabPlus for testing and verification, 14came back positive for Dengue serotype 2 (DENV-2). – Source: Cook Islands 2021 Dengue Outbreak, DENV-2 sent on PacNet on 04 February 2021.

DENV-3 in the Republic of the Marshall Islands: No new dengue-like case reported in epi week 5 2021 . In total, there have been 3,878 dengue-like-illness cases (of which 1,981 were laboratory confirmed) reported by the Republic of the Marshall Islands between May 2019 and 09 February 2021. Two (2) deaths were reported since June 2019. - Source: Dengue-3 Outbreak in Republic of the Marshall Islands Situation Report, 09 February 2021.

Leptospirosis

Vanuatu: As of 1st February 2021, a total of 33 confirmed cases have been reported to the National Surveillance Unit since TC harold hit Vanuatu in April 2020, 30 cases from Sanma Province with 2 deaths and 3 cases in Shefa province. No suspected or confirm cases reported from other provinces or islands. – Source: Leptospirosis Press Release No.1, Vanuatu Ministry of Health sent on PacNet on 09 February 2021.

Fiji: There have been 160 leptospirosis cases and 5 deaths confirmed by the Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services. – Source: Media article accessed on 15 February 2021.

Typhoid

Meningococcal Meningitis

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV)

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

Australia: As of 14 February 2021, 28,898 confirmed cases of COVID-19including 909 deaths were reported in Australia. – Source: Department of Health, Australian Government accessed on 15 February 2021.

Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of 15 February 2021, 134 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2 deaths were reported by CNMI*. There has been no new locally acquired case reported for more than two incubation period (28 days).– Source: Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation facebook page accessed on 15 February 2021.

Fiji: As of 15 February 2021, 56 cases and 2 deaths have been reported in Fiji. There has been no new locally acquired case reported for more than two incubation period (28 days).– Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services accessed on 15 February 2021.

French Polynesia: As of 12 February 2021, 18,263 cumulative cases and 135 deaths have been reported in French Polynesia.– Source: Direction de la sante accessed on 15 February 2021.

Guam: As of 14 February 2021, 7,695 confirmed and probablecases and 130 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). – Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services accessed on 15 February 2021.

Hawaii: As of 14 February 2021, 26,856 cases of COVID-19 and426 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health. – Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health accessed on 15 February 2021.

New Caledonia: As of 14 February 2021, 52 confirmed cases have been reported by the New Caledonia Government. There has been no new locally acquired case reported for more than two incubation periods (28 days). – Source: - Government of New Caledonia accessed on 15 February 2021.

New Zealand: As of 15 February 2021, 2,336 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 25deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health.– Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health accessed on 15 February 2021.

Papua New Guinea: As of 15 February 2021, there have been 922 confirmed cases and 10 deaths reported in PNG.– Source: Papua New Guinea COVID-19 accessed on 15 February 2021.

Republic of Marshall Island (RMI): As of 15 February 2021, 4 imported cases have been reported by Ministry of Health and Human Service. There has been no locally acquired case reported. - Source:RMI Ministry of Health and Human Services facebook post, accessed on 15 February 2021.

Samoa:As of 15 February 2021, 4 imported COVID-19 cases have been reported by the Samoan Government. There has been no locally acquired case reported. – Source: Samoa Government accessed on 15 February 2021.

Solomon Islands: As of 15 February 2021, 18 imported cases have been confirmed by the Solomon Islands government. There has been no locally acquired case reported. – Source: Solomon Islands Government accessed on 15 February 2021.

Vanuatu: As of 15 February 2021, 1 imported case has been reported by Vanuatu Government. There has been no locally acquired case reported. – Source: Ministry of Health, Vanuatu, accessed on 15 February 2021.