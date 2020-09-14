World + 13 more
Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 14 September 2020
Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 07 September 2020
Dengue
- DENV-3 in Republic of the Marshall Islands: There have been 3,591 dengue-like-illness cases of which 1,719 have been laboratory confirmed by the Republic of the Marshall Islands between May 2019 and 08 September 2020. Two (2) deaths were reported since June 2019. The outbreak is ongoing. - Source: Dengue-3 Outbreak in Republic of the Marshall Islands Situation Report, 31 August 2020.
- DENV-2 in French Polynesia: Since April 2019, 2,949 cases of DENV-2 have been reported in French Polynesia. Based on the results since week 28, French Polynesia is no longer in the epidemic phase of DENV-2. The alert is removed from the map. -Source: Bulletin de surveillance sanitaire, French Polynesia, Week 31-34 sent on PacNet on 11 September 2020.
- DENV-2 in Wallis and Futuna: An outbreak of dengue serotype 2 is declared in Futuna. There have been 17 cases reported in Futuna in the past two months. A red alert is added to the map. – Source: Epidemiological surveillance bulletin 18/2020 from the Wallis and Futuna Health Agency and media article accessed on 14 September 2020.
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)
Australia: As of 13 September 2020, 26,651 confirmed cases of COVID-19including 810 deaths were reported in Australia. Of the newly reported cases, the majority have been from Victoria. – Source: Department of Health, Australian Government accessed on 14 September 2020.
New Zealand: As of 14 September 2020, 1,798 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and **24 **deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health.– Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health accessed on 14 September 2020.
Hawaii: As of 13 September 2020, 10,700 cases of COVID-19 and 99 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health. – Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health accessed on 14 September 2020.
Guam: As of 12 September 2020, 1,891 cases and 26 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). – Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services accessed on 14 September 2020.
Papua New Guinea: As of 13 September 2020, there have been 511 cases and 6 deaths reported in PNG.– Source: Papua New Guinea COVID-19 accessed on 14 September 2020.
- French Polynesia: As of 13 September 2020, 993 new caseshave been confirmed since July 15, 2020. In total, **1,055 **confirmed cases ofCOVID-19 have been notified in French Polynesia between 10 March 2020 and 13 September 2020.– Source: Direction de la sante accessed on 14 September 2020.
- Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of 14 September 2020, 60 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2 deaths were reported by CNMI. – Source: Commonwealth Healthcare Corporationaccessed on 14 September 2020.
Outside of the Pacific
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19): A total of 28,902,753 cases of COVID-19 and 922,737 deaths were reported globally as of 14 September 2020. Confirmed cases have been reported in 188 countries/regions. – Source: John Hopkins CSSE accessed on 14 September, 2020 at 3:26pm.
