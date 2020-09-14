Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 14 September 2020

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 07 September 2020

Dengue

DENV-3 in Republic of the Marshall Islands: There have been 3,591 dengue-like-illness cases of which 1,719 have been laboratory confirmed by the Republic of the Marshall Islands between May 2019 and 08 September 2020. Two (2) deaths were reported since June 2019. The outbreak is ongoing. - Source: Dengue-3 Outbreak in Republic of the Marshall Islands Situation Report, 31 August 2020.

DENV-2 in French Polynesia: Since April 2019, 2,949 cases of DENV-2 have been reported in French Polynesia. Based on the results since week 28, French Polynesia is no longer in the epidemic phase of DENV-2. The alert is removed from the map. -Source: Bulletin de surveillance sanitaire, French Polynesia, Week 31-34 sent on PacNet on 11 September 2020.

DENV-2 in Wallis and Futuna: An outbreak of dengue serotype 2 is declared in Futuna. There have been 17 cases reported in Futuna in the past two months. A red alert is added to the map. – Source: Epidemiological surveillance bulletin 18/2020 from the Wallis and Futuna Health Agency and media article accessed on 14 September 2020.

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

Outside of the Pacific