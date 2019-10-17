17 Oct 2019

Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 14 October 2019

Pacific Community
Published on 14 Oct 2019
Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 7 October 2019

Dengue

  • DENV-3 in Guam: ​Nine (9) confirmed cases of locally acquired dengue infection and​ six (6) imported cases dengue from off-island have been reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS) as of October 11, 2019. The first locally acquired case was identified on September 11 with onset of symptoms on September 3, 2019. – Source: Report from the Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity Program and Office of Epidemiology and Research, Guam Department of Public Health and Social Service received on 14 October 2019

Influenza

  • Influenza activity in New Caledonia: The number of reported cases of Influenza A is back to baseline levels. The alert for Influenza A has been removed from the map. The number of reported cases of influenza B is decreasing but the activity is higher than average for this time of year compared to previous years. The blue alert for Influenza B is maintained on the map.

Leptospirosis

  • Leptospirosis in Yap State, Federated States of Micronesia: The number of reported cases has been decreasing for the past 3 weeks. The red alert on the map has been changed to a blue alert.

Additional information of relevance (e.g. imported cases with travel history to Pacific Island countries and territories):

