Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 14 June 2022

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 07 June 2022

Diarrhoea

Dengue

Leptospirosis

New Caledonia: Leptospirosis cases have been declining with 51 cases reported in March, 38 cases in April and 11 cases in May. The red alert is changed to blue on the map. – Source: Personal communication with country officials on 13 June 2022.

Fiji: The Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services Ministry has noted a downward trend in leptospirosis cases with numbers now below the outbreak threshold nationally. Fiji has recorded 36 deaths from Leptospirosis, 26 from the Western Division, 4 from the Central and 6 from the Northern division. *The red alert is changed to blue on the map. *– Source: Media article accessed on 14 June 2022. Awaiting further information from the Ministry of Health.

Influenza A

Vanuatu: The Ministry of Health has declared an outbreak of influenza A in both Port Vila and Luganville. Recent increases in the number of people with flu-like symptoms in Port Vila and Luganville are mostly due to Influenza A virus and the outbreak threshold has been exceeded in these two locations. *A red alert is added on the map. *– Source: Health Promotions Vanuatu official facebook page accessed on 14 June 2022, and Vanuatu Ministry of Health COVID-19 updates website .

New Caledonia: No new cases of influenza A have been detected since 11 May 2022 and the outbreak is considered over. The blue alert is removed from the map. – Source: Personal communication with country officials on 13 June 2022.

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

American Samoa: As of 29 May 2022, a total of 6,192 COVID-19 cases and 31 deaths have been reported by the American Samoa Department of Health. – Source: American Samoa Government accessed on 14 June 2022.

Australia: As of 10 June 2022, 7,568,100 confirmed cases of COVID-19 including 8,957 deaths were reported in Australia.– Source: Department of Health, Australian Governmentaccessed on 14 June 2022.

Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of06 June 2022, 11,403 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 34 deaths were reported by CNMI*. *- Source: Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation official facebook page accessed on 14 June 2022.

Cook Islands: As of 10 June 2022, 5,717 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1 death were reported by Cook Islands Ministry of Health. – Source: Te Marae Ora Ministry of Health Cook Islandsaccessed on 14 June 2022.

Federated States of Micronesia (FSM): As of 09 June 35 imported cases have been reported. There has been no local cases reported. – Source: FSM Department of Health & Social Affairs official facebook page accessed on 14 June 2022.

Fiji: As of 13 June 2022, 65,217 cases and 865 deaths have been reported in Fiji. Fiji has also recorded 943 COVID-19 positive patients who died from the serious medical conditions unrelated to COVID-19; their doctors determined that COVID-19 did not contribute to their deaths; therefore these are not classified as COVID-19 deaths. - Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services official facebook page accessed on 14 June 2022.

French Polynesia: As of 10 June 2022, 73,385 cumulative cases and 649 deaths have been reported in French Polynesia. – Source: Direction de la sante website accessed on 14 June 2022.

Guam: As of 13 June 2022, 50,120 confirmed and probablecases and 369 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). Guam’s COVID-19 community risk level has changed from low to medium and reported cases have been increasing for more than two weeks. The blue alert is changed to red. – Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services website accessed on 14 June 2022.

Hawaii: As of 08 June 2022, 290,652 cases of COVID-19 and 1,465 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health*.*– Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health websiteaccessed on 14 June 2022.

Kiribati: As of 12 June 2022, 3,209 cases of COVID-19 and 13 deaths were reported by the Kiribati Government. – Source: Office of Te Beretitenti official facebook page accessed on 14 June 2022.

Nauru: As of 14 June 2022, 3 imported/quarantine COVID-19 cases have been reported by the Nauru Government. There has been no local cases reported.– Source: Nauru Government accessed on 14 June 2022.

New Caledonia: As of 07 June 2022, 62,623 COVID-19 cases and 313 deaths have been reported by the New Caledonia Government*. *Reported cases have been decreasing for more than two weeks. *The red alert is changed to blue on the map. *– Source: Government of New Caledonia websiteaccessed on 14 June 2022.

New Zealand: As of 14 June 2022, 1,248,852 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,286 deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health*.* Reported cases have been declining in the past weeks. *The red alert is changed to blue on the map. *– Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health website accessed on 14 June 2022.

Niue: As of 14 June 2022, 9 imported COVID-19 cases have been reported by the Niue Government. There has been no local cases reported.– Source: Niue Government accessed on 14 June 2022.

Papua New Guinea: As of 09 June 2022, there have been 44,644 confirmed cases and 658 deaths reported in PNG. – Source: Papua New Guinea Official COVID-19 Info website accessed on 14 June 2022.

Palau: As of 10 June 2022, 5,145 COVID-19 cases and 6 deaths were reported by the Republic of Palau. – Source: Ministry of Health and Human Services, Republic of Palau COVID-19 situation reportaccessed on 14 June 2022.

Republic of Marshall Island (RMI): As of 14 June 2022, 15 imported cases have been reported by RMI Ministry of Health and Human Service. There has been no local cases reported. - Source:RMI Ministry of Health and Human services official facebook page accessed 14 June 2022.

Samoa: As of 09 June 2022, 14,315 COVID-19 cases and 28 deaths were reported by the Samoan Government.* - *Source: Government of Samoa official facebook page accessed on 14 June 2022.

Solomon Islands: As of 30 May 2022, 21,237 cases and 149 deaths were reported by the Solomon Islands government. – Source: COVID-19 Dashboard for Solomon Islands accessed on 14 June 2022.

Tonga: As of 06 June 2022, 11,909 cases and 12 deaths have been reported by the Ministry of Health. There has been more than two weeks of decline in cases. - Source: Ministry of Health Tonga official facebook page accessed on 14 June 2022.

Tuvalu: As of 20 May 2022, 3 imported cases were detected and a further three are suspected. All six cases are in quarantine. There has been no local cases reported. Awaiting further information and confirmation from Tuvalu Health Authorities. – Source: Australian High Commission Tuvalu official facebook page accessed on 14 June 2022.

Vanuatu: As of 14 June 2022, 10,702 casesand 14 deaths have been reported by the Ministry of Health.– Source: Vanuatu Ministry of Health accessed on 14 June 2022.