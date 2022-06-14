Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 14 June 2022

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 07 June 2022
Diarrhoea
- Republic of Marshall Islands (RMI): The number of reported cases has decreased significantly and been below the threshold for two weeks. *The red alert is changed to blue. *– Source: Personal communication with country officials on 14 June 2022.
Dengue
- Dengue 2 in Fiji: The Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services Ministry has noted a downward trend in dengue cases with numbers now below the outbreak threshold nationally. The Ministry had confirmed 1,960 lab cases of dengue fever earlier this year and 730 cases were recorded in the Western Division. – Source: Media article accessed on 14 June 2022. Awaiting further information from the Ministry of Health.
Leptospirosis
-
Fiji: The Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services Ministry has noted a downward trend in leptospirosis cases with numbers now below the outbreak threshold nationally. Fiji has recorded 36 deaths from Leptospirosis, 26 from the Western Division, 4 from the Central and 6 from the Northern division. *The red alert is changed to blue on the map. *– Source: Media article accessed on 14 June 2022. Awaiting further information from the Ministry of Health.
-
New Caledonia: Leptospirosis cases have been declining with 51 cases reported in March, 38 cases in April and 11 cases in May. The red alert is changed to blue on the map. – Source: Personal communication with country officials on 13 June 2022.
Influenza A
-
New Caledonia: No new cases of influenza A have been detected since 11 May 2022 and the outbreak is considered over. The blue alert is removed from the map. – Source: Personal communication with country officials on 13 June 2022.
-
Vanuatu: The Ministry of Health has declared an outbreak of influenza A in both Port Vila and Luganville. Recent increases in the number of people with flu-like symptoms in Port Vila and Luganville are mostly due to Influenza A virus and the outbreak threshold has been exceeded in these two locations. *A red alert is added on the map. *– Source: Health Promotions Vanuatu official facebook page accessed on 14 June 2022, and Vanuatu Ministry of Health COVID-19 updates website .
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)
-
American Samoa: As of 29 May 2022, a total of 6,192 COVID-19 cases and 31 deaths have been reported by the American Samoa Department of Health. – Source: American Samoa Government accessed on 14 June 2022.
-
Australia: As of 10 June 2022, 7,568,100 confirmed cases of COVID-19 including 8,957 deaths were reported in Australia.– Source: Department of Health, Australian Governmentaccessed on 14 June 2022.
-
Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of06 June 2022, 11,403 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 34 deaths were reported by CNMI*. *- Source: Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation official facebook page accessed on 14 June 2022.
-
Cook Islands: As of 10 June 2022, 5,717 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1 death were reported by Cook Islands Ministry of Health. – Source: Te Marae Ora Ministry of Health Cook Islandsaccessed on 14 June 2022.
-
Federated States of Micronesia (FSM): As of 09 June 35 imported cases have been reported. There has been no local cases reported. – Source: FSM Department of Health & Social Affairs official facebook page accessed on 14 June 2022.
-
Fiji: As of 13 June 2022, 65,217 cases and 865 deaths have been reported in Fiji. Fiji has also recorded 943 COVID-19 positive patients who died from the serious medical conditions unrelated to COVID-19; their doctors determined that COVID-19 did not contribute to their deaths; therefore these are not classified as COVID-19 deaths. - Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services official facebook page accessed on 14 June 2022.
-
French Polynesia: As of 10 June 2022, 73,385 cumulative cases and 649 deaths have been reported in French Polynesia. – Source: Direction de la sante website accessed on 14 June 2022.
-
Guam: As of 13 June 2022, 50,120 confirmed and probablecases and 369 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). Guam’s COVID-19 community risk level has changed from low to medium and reported cases have been increasing for more than two weeks. The blue alert is changed to red. – Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services website accessed on 14 June 2022.
-
Hawaii: As of 08 June 2022, 290,652 cases of COVID-19 and 1,465 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health*.*– Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health websiteaccessed on 14 June 2022.
-
Kiribati: As of 12 June 2022, 3,209 cases of COVID-19 and 13 deaths were reported by the Kiribati Government. – Source: Office of Te Beretitenti official facebook page accessed on 14 June 2022.
-
Nauru: As of 14 June 2022, 3 imported/quarantine COVID-19 cases have been reported by the Nauru Government. There has been no local cases reported.– Source: Nauru Government accessed on 14 June 2022.
-
New Caledonia: As of 07 June 2022, 62,623 COVID-19 cases and 313 deaths have been reported by the New Caledonia Government*. *Reported cases have been decreasing for more than two weeks. *The red alert is changed to blue on the map. *– Source: Government of New Caledonia websiteaccessed on 14 June 2022.
-
New Zealand: As of 14 June 2022, 1,248,852 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,286 deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health*.* Reported cases have been declining in the past weeks. *The red alert is changed to blue on the map. *– Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health website accessed on 14 June 2022.
-
Niue: As of 14 June 2022, 9 imported COVID-19 cases have been reported by the Niue Government. There has been no local cases reported.– Source: Niue Government accessed on 14 June 2022.
-
Papua New Guinea: As of 09 June 2022, there have been 44,644 confirmed cases and 658 deaths reported in PNG. – Source: Papua New Guinea Official COVID-19 Info website accessed on 14 June 2022.
-
Palau: As of 10 June 2022, 5,145 COVID-19 cases and 6 deaths were reported by the Republic of Palau. – Source: Ministry of Health and Human Services, Republic of Palau COVID-19 situation reportaccessed on 14 June 2022.
-
Republic of Marshall Island (RMI): As of 14 June 2022, 15 imported cases have been reported by RMI Ministry of Health and Human Service. There has been no local cases reported. - Source:RMI Ministry of Health and Human services official facebook page accessed 14 June 2022.
-
Samoa: As of 09 June 2022, 14,315 COVID-19 cases and 28 deaths were reported by the Samoan Government.* - *Source: Government of Samoa official facebook page accessed on 14 June 2022.
-
Solomon Islands: As of 30 May 2022, 21,237 cases and 149 deaths were reported by the Solomon Islands government. – Source: COVID-19 Dashboard for Solomon Islands accessed on 14 June 2022.
-
Tonga: As of 06 June 2022, 11,909 cases and 12 deaths have been reported by the Ministry of Health. There has been more than two weeks of decline in cases. - Source: Ministry of Health Tonga official facebook page accessed on 14 June 2022.
-
Tuvalu: As of 20 May 2022, 3 imported cases were detected and a further three are suspected. All six cases are in quarantine. There has been no local cases reported. Awaiting further information and confirmation from Tuvalu Health Authorities. – Source: Australian High Commission Tuvalu official facebook page accessed on 14 June 2022.
-
Vanuatu: As of 14 June 2022, 10,702 casesand 14 deaths have been reported by the Ministry of Health.– Source: Vanuatu Ministry of Health accessed on 14 June 2022.
-
Wallis and Futuna: As of 14 June 2022, 455 COVID-19 cases and 7 deaths have been reported by the Wallis and Futuna Government. – Source: Wallis and Futuna Government official facebook page accessed on 14 June 2022.
COVID-19 Vaccination
- As of 13 June 2022, a total of 2,700,197 of the 1st dose and 2,284,149 of the 2nd dose has been administered in all 22Pacific Island Countries and Territories (PICTs).
MORE information and data visualization products on COVID-19 morbidity, mortality and vaccination in the Pacific Islandscan be accessed on SPC website at https://www.spc.int/updates/blog/2021/03/covid-19-pacific-community-updates.
Outside of the Pacific
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)
-
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19): A total of 535,725,678 cases of COVID-19 and 6,310,388 deaths were reported globally as of 14 June 2022.– Source: John Hopkins CSSEaccessed on 14 June 2022 at 3:00 pm Noumea time.
-
Other updates and information on Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) can be accessed at WHO Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) situation reportsand WHO Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Dashboard.
Other Information/updates
-
Monkeypox in Australia: As of 10 June 2022, there have been 8 cases (5 in New South Wales and 3 in Victoria) of monkeypox reported in Australia.– Source: NSW Government and Victoria Department of Health accessed on 14 June 2022.
-
Monkeypox in non-endemic countries: As of 8 June, 1,285 laboratory confirmed cases and one probable case have been reported to WHO from 28 countries in four WHO Regions where monkeypox is not usual or had not previously been reported. This represents an increase of 505 laboratory confirmed cases since the previous Disease Outbreak News on 4 June 2022 when 780 cases were reported. As of 8 June 2022, there have been no associated reported deaths in these four Regions.. – Source: World Health Organization accessed on 14 June 2022.
-
No new cases of arboviral diseases were reported in New Zealand during the last surveillance week (23: 04/06/2022-10/06/2022). The dengue fever (under investigation) reported in the surveillance week #19 (07/05/2022-13/05/2022) has been made “not a case”. To date, no cases of arboviral diseases have been reported in New Zealand in 2022. – Source: NZ Arbovirus Notifications by Country (23: 04/06/2022-10/06/2022).