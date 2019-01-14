Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 14 January 2019

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 7 January 2019

There have been no new confirmed cases of dengue (DEN-1) reported in Wallis and Futuna in the past four (4) weeks. The alert has been removed from the map. – Source: Agence de Santé des Iles Wallis et Futuna, Épidémie de dengue 2017-2018 à Wallis et Futuna, Bulletin épidémiologique No 49 – Situation au 14 janvier 2019, sent on PacNet on 14 January 2019

The norovirus outbreak in Yap State, Federated States of Micronesia, is considered over with the number of reported cases returning to baseline levels. The alert has been removed from the map. – Source: FSM National Communicable Disease Bulletin, Reporting for Epiweek 1 (December 31, 2018- January 6, 2019) received on 14 January 2019

Additional information of relevance (e.g. imported cases with travel history to Pacific Island countries and territories):