Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 14 December 2021

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 07 December 2021

Diarrhea

Measles

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

Australia: As of 13 December 2021, 230,753 confirmed cases of COVID-19including 2,106 deaths were reported in Australia. Local cases have been reported in the last 14 days.– Source: Department of Health, Australian Government accessed on 14 December 2021.

American Samoa: As of 13 December 2021, 10 imported COVID-19 cases have been reported by the American Samoa Department of Health; 5 new imported cases were reported from the 18 November flight from Honolulu. There has been no local case reported. – Source: Source: American Samoa Department of Health official facebook page accessed on 14 December 2021.

As of 13 December 2021, New South Wales had reported a total of 64 cases of the Omicron variant. Local transmission of Omicron has also been confirmed in the Australian Capital Territory, and positive cases have been detected in returning international travellers in Victoria, Queensland, South Australia and the Northern Territory. – Source: Media article accessed on 14 December 2021.

Fiji: As of 13 December 2021, 52,593 cases and 697 deaths have been reported in Fiji. There have been 52,523 cases during the current outbreak that started in April 2021. Fiji has also recorded 609 COVID-19 positive patients who died from the serious medical conditions that they had before they contracted COVID-19; these are not classified as COVID-19 deaths.- Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services official facebook page accessed on 14 December 2021.

Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of12 December 2021, 1,908 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 6 deaths were reported by CNMI*. *Since 28 October 2021, 1,617 new cases reported (876 via contact tracing; 722 via community testing and 19 via travel testing). - Source: Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation official facebook page accessed on 14 December 2021.

Two (2) travellers undergoing quarantine in a border quarantine facility in Fiji were confirmed positive for the COVID-19 variant of concern, Omicron. The two travellers are Fijian citizens who had travelled back into Fiji from Nigeria, arriving on Fiji Airways flight FJ1392 from Hong Kong on 25 November 2021. No further Omicron cases have been identified since then. – Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services official facebook page accessed on 14 December 2021.

French Polynesia: As of 13 December 2021, 46,828 cumulative cases and 636 deaths have been reported in French Polynesia. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source: Direction de la sante accessed on 14 December 2021.

Guam: As of 13 December 2021, 19,325 confirmed and probablecases and 269 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services accessed on 14 December 2021.

Hawaii: As of 13 December 2021, 89,379 cases of COVID-19 and1,058 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days . – Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health accessed on 14 December 2021.

New Caledonia: As of 13 December 2021, 12,525 COVID-19 cases and 280 deaths have been reported by the New Caledonia Government*.* 12,389 cases have been reported since 06 September 2021*. *Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days.– Source: Government of New Caledonia accessed on 14 December 2021.

New Zealand: As of 14 December 2021, 13,067 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 47deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health*. *Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days.– Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health accessed on 14 December 2021.

Papua New Guinea: As of 12 December 2021, there have been 35,956 confirmed cases and 587 deaths reported in PNG. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source: Papua New Guinea Official COVID-19 Info websiteaccessed on 14 December 2021.

Palau: As of 13 December, 8 imported COVID-19 cases were reported by the Republic of Palau. There has been no local case reported. – Source: Ministry of Health and Human Services, Republic of Palau accessed on 14 December 2021.

Republic of Marshall Island (RMI): As of 13 December 2021, 4 imported cases have been reported by Ministry of Health and Human Service. There has been no local case reported. - Source:RMI Ministry of Health and Human Services official facebook page, accessed on 14 December 2021.

Samoa: As of 13 December 2021, 2 imported COVID-19 cases has been reported by the Samoan Government. One (1) new imported quarantine case was reported on 12 December 2021. The case had travelled from Hawaii via Fiji. There has been no local case reported. – Source: Media article accessed on 14 December 2021.

Solomon Islands: As of 06 December 2021, 20 imported cases have been confirmed by the Solomon Islands government. There has been no local case reported. – Source: Solomon Islands Ministry of Health & Medical Services official facebook page accessed on 07 December 2021.

Vanuatu: As of 14 December 2021, 7 imported cases have been reported by the Vanuatu Government. Two (2) new imported quarantine cases were reported on 13 December 2021. A passenger who arrived on 24th November 2021, on a flight from Fiji and another on 1st December 2021 on a flight from Australia has both been confirmed as an active case of COVID-19.There has been no local case reported. – Source: Health Promotions Vanuatu facebook post accessed on 14 December 2021.