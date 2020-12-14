World + 14 more
Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 14 December 2020
Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 07 December 2020
Dengue
- DENV-3 in Republic of the Marshall Islands: **There have been **3,865 dengue-like-illness cases and 1,969 laboratory confirmed cases reported by the Republic of the Marshall Islands between May 2019 and 08 December 2020. Two (2) deaths were reported since June 2019. The outbreak is ongoing. - Source: Dengue-3 Outbreak in Republic of the Marshall Islands Situation Report, 08 December 2020.
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)
Australia: As of 13 December 2020, 28,031 confirmed cases of COVID-19including 908 deaths were reported in Australia. – Source: Department of Health, Australian Government accessed on 14 December 2020.
Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of 14 December 2020, 113 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2 deaths were reported by CNMI. There has been no new locally acquired case reported for more than two incubation period (28 days).– Source: Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation accessed on 14 December 2020.
Fiji: As of 11 December 2020, 46 cases and 2 deaths have been reported in Fiji. There has been no new locally acquired case reported for more than two incubation period (28 days).– Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services and MoHMS Press Statement accessed on 14 December 2020.
French Polynesia: As of 11 December 2020, 15,618 cases and 91 deaths have been reported in French Polynesia.– Source: Direction de la sante accessed on 14 December 2020.
Guam: As of 13 December 2020, 7,106 cases and 118 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). – Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services accessed on 14 December 2020.
Hawaii: As of 13 December 2020, 19,235 cases of COVID-19 and 274 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health. – Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health accessed on 14 December 2020.
New Caledonia: As of 13 December 2020, 36 cases have been reported by the New Caledonia Government. There has been no new locally acquired case reported for more than two incubation periods (28 days). – Source: - Government of New Caledonia accessed on 14 December 2020.
New Zealand: As of 14 December 2020, 2,096 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 25deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health. There has been no locally acquired case reported for at least one incubation period (14 days). – Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health accessed on 14 December 2020.
Papua New Guinea: As of 13 December 2020, there have been 725 **cases and **8 deaths reported in PNG.– Source: Papua New Guinea COVID-19 accessed on 14 December 2020.
Republic of Marshall Island (RMI): As of 14 December, 4 imported cases have been reported by Ministry of Health and Human Service. There has been no locally acquired case reported. - Source:RMI National Disaster Management Office accessed on 14 December 2020.
Samoa: As of 14 December 2020, 2 historical imported COVID-19 cases have been reported by the Samoan Government. There has been no locally acquired case reported. – Source: Samoa Government accessed on 14 December 2020.
Solomon Islands: As of 14 December, 17 imported cases have been confirmed by the Solomon Islands government. There has been no locally acquired case reported. – Source: Solomon Islands Government accessed on 14 December 2020.
Vanuatu: As of 14 December 2020, 1 imported case has been reported by Vanuatu Government. There has been no locally acquired case reported. – Source: Ministry of Health, Vanuatu, accessed on 14 December 2020.
Wallis and Futuna: As of 14 December 2020, 3 imported cases have been reported by Wallis and Futuna. There has been no locally acquired case reported.– Source: Wallis and Futuna Government accessed on 14 December 2020.
Outside of the Pacific
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19): A total of 72,221,634 cases of COVID-19 and 1,612,014 deaths were reported globally as of 14 December 2020.– Source: John Hopkins CSSE accessed on 14 December, 2020 at 2:26 pm.
Other updates and information on Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) can be accessed at WHO Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) situation reports and WHO Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Dashboard.