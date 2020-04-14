Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 14 April 2020

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 06 April 2020

Dengue

DENV-3 in Palau: The Palau Ministry of Health has reported the end of the outbreak which recorded 828 cumulative cases between December 2018 to March 2020. – Source: Ministry of Health, Republic of Palau, 09 April 2020accessed on 13 April 2020.

DENV-2 in French Polynesia: As of 22/03/2020, 2851 local cases and 2 imported cases of dengue 2 have been confirmed since the beginning of 2019. – Source: Bulletin de surveillance sanitaire, sent on PacNet on 12 April 2020.

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

Australia: As of 14 April 2020, 6,366 confirmed cases of COVID-19 including 61 deaths were reported in Australia. – Source: Department of Health, Australian Government accessed on 14 April 2020.

Current status of COVID-19 in the Pacific can also be accessed at the Pacific Community website.

Outside of the Pacific