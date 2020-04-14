World + 14 more
Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 14 April 2020
Attachments
Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 06 April 2020
Dengue
- DENV-3 in Palau: The Palau Ministry of Health has reported the end of the outbreak which recorded 828 cumulative cases between December 2018 to March 2020. – Source: Ministry of Health, Republic of Palau, 09 April 2020accessed on 13 April 2020.
- DENV-2 in French Polynesia: As of 22/03/2020, 2851 local cases and 2 imported cases of dengue 2 have been confirmed since the beginning of 2019. – Source: Bulletin de surveillance sanitaire, sent on PacNet on 12 April 2020.
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)
Australia: As of 14 April 2020, 6,366 confirmed cases of COVID-19 including 61 deaths were reported in Australia. – Source: Department of Health, Australian Government accessed on 14 April 2020.
- New Zealand: As of 14 April 2020, 1,366 cases of COVID-19 and 9 deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health. – Source : New Zealand Ministry of Healthaccessed on 14 April 2020.
- Hawaii: As of 13 April 2020, 504 cases of COVID-19 and 9 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health. – Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health accessed on 14 April 2020.
- Guam: As of 13 April 2020, 131 laboratory positive and 3 clinically diagnosed cases of COVID-19 and 5 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). – Source : Joint Information Center-JIC Release No. 71, accessed on 14 April 2020.
- French Polynesia: As of 13 April 2020, 55 cases of COVID-19 were reported by French Polynesia Health Department. – Source : Direction de la santé publique accessed on 14 April 2020.
- New Caledonia: As of 13 April 2020, 18 cases of COVID-19 were reported by New Caledonia Government. – Source : Gouvernement de la Nouvelle-Calédonieaccessed on 14 April 2020.
- Fiji: As of 10 April 2020, 16 cases of COVID-19 were reported by Fiji Government. – Source : Fiji Government accessed on 14 April 2020.
- Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of 12 April 2020, 11 cases of COVID-19 and 2 deaths were reported by CNMI. – Source: Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation accessed on 14 April 2020.
- Papua New Guinea (PNG): As of 06 April 2020, 2 cases of COVID-19 (1 local and 1 imported case) were reported by PNG National Department of Health. – Source: Papua New Guinea Todayand PNG Institute of Medical Research.
Current status of COVID-19 in the Pacific can also be accessed at the Pacific Community website.
Outside of the Pacific
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19): A total of 1,919,913 cases of COVID-19 and 119,588 deaths were reported globally as of 14 April 2020. Confirmed cases have been reported in 185 other countries. – Source: John Hopkins CSSE accessed on 14 April, 2020 at 01:15 pm.
Other updates and information on Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) can be accessed at WHO Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) situation reports and WHO Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) situation map.