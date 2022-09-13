Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 13 September 2022

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 06 September 2022

Influenza A

Monkeypox

Multi-country outbreak of monkeypox: Since 1 January 2022, cases of monkeypox have been reported to WHO from 102 Member States across all 6 WHO regions. As of September 07 2022 at 17h CEST, a total of 54,709 laboratory confirmed cases and 397 probable cases, including 18 deaths, have been reported to WHO. – Source: WHO, 2022 Monkeypox Outbreak accessed on 13 September 2022.

Hawaii: As of 12 September 2022, 28 people in Hawaii have tested positive for monkeypox.– Source: State of Hawaii, Department of Health accessed on 13 September 2022.

Australia: As at 08 September 2022, there were 129 cases (confirmed and probable) of MPX in Australia, reflecting cases which have been diagnosed in Australia and reported to the National Notifiable Diseases Surveillance System (NNDSS) by states and territories This includes 67 in Victoria, 50 in New South Wales, 5 in Western Australia, 3 in Queensland, 2 in the Australian Capital Territory, and 2 in South Australia. – Source: Australia Government Department of Health accessed on 13 September 2022.

Guam: The Office of the Governor and the Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS) have been notified of the first case of Monkeypox on Guam, imported by an incoming traveller. Confirmation of the individual’s illness was made by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on September 11, 2022. – Source: Government of Guam accessed on 13 September 2022.

Dengue

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

American Samoa: As of 11 September 2022, a total of 8,217 COVID-19 cases and 34 deaths were reported by the American Samoa Department of Health. – Source: COVID-19 Situation in WHO - Western Pacific Region accessed on 13 September 2022.

Australia: As of 09 September 2022, a total of 10,112,229 COVID-19 cases and 14,421 deaths were reported in Australia.– Source: Department of Health, Australian Governmentaccessed on 13 September 2022.

Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of12 September 2022, a total of13,155 COVID-19 cases and 40 deaths were reported by CNMI*.* The COVID-19 community risk level is currently low. *The red alert is changed to blue on the map. *- Source: Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation official facebook page accessed on 13 September 2022.

Cook Islands: As of 09 September 2022, a total of 6,386 COVID-19 cases and 1 death were reported by Cook Islands Ministry of Health. – Source: Te Marae Ora Ministry of Health Cook Islandsaccessed on 13 September 2022.

Federated States of Micronesia (FSM): As of 09 September 2022, a total of 9,759 COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths were reported by the FSM Department of Health and Social Affairs.– Source: FSM Department of Health and Social Affairs accessed on 13 September 2022.

Fiji: As of 08 September 2022, a total of 68,207 COVID-19 cases and 878 deaths were reported in Fiji. Fiji has also recorded 994 COVID-19 positive patients who died from the serious medical conditions unrelated to COVID-19; their doctors determined that COVID-19 did not contribute to their deaths; therefore these are not classified as COVID-19 deaths. - Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services official facebook pageaccessed on 13 September 2022.

French Polynesia: As of 12 September 2022, a total of 76,821 COVID-19 cases and 650 deaths were reported in French Polynesia.– Source: Direction de la sante websiteaccessed on 13 September 2022.

Guam: As of 12 September 2022, a total of 58,269 COVID-19 cases and 394 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). – Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services website accessed on 13 September 2022.

Hawaii: As of 07 September 2022, a total of 340,729 COVID-19 cases and 1,655 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health*.*– Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health websiteaccessed on 13 September 2022.

Kiribati: As of 22 July 2022, a total of 3,430 COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths were reported by the Kiribati Government. – Source: Office of Te Beretitenti official facebook page accessed on 13 September 2022.

Nauru: As of 21 August 2022, a total of 4,610 COVID-19 cases and 1 death were reported by Government of the Republic of Nauru. Source: Government of the Republic of Nauru accessed on 13 September 2022.

New Caledonia: As of 06 September 2022, a total of 74,125 COVID-19 cases and 314 deaths were reported by the New Caledonia Government*. *– Source: Government of New Caledonia accessed on 13 September 2022.

New Zealand: As of 13 September 2022, a total of 1,762,125 COVID-19 cases and 1,962 deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health*.*– Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health accessed on 13 September 2022.

Niue: As of 12 September 2022, a total of 77 COVID-19 cases were reported by the Niue Government. Source: Niue Government accessed on 13 September 2022.

Papua New Guinea: As of 11 September 2022, a total of 44,915 COVID-19 cases and 664 deaths were reported in PNG. – Source: COVID-19 Situation in WHO - Western Pacific Region accessed on 13 September 2022.

Palau: As of 09 September 2022, a total of 5,430 COVID-19 cases and 6 deaths were reported by the Republic of Palau. – Source: Ministry of Health and Human Services, Republic of Palau offical facebook pageaccessed on 13 September 2022.

Pitcairn Islands: A total of 4 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Pitcairn Islands. – Source: COVID-19 Situation in WHO - Western Pacific Region accessed on 13 September 2022.

Republic of Marshall Island (RMI): As of 08 September 2022, a total of 15,072 COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths were reported by RMI Ministry of Health and Human Service. - Source:RMI Ministry of Health and Human services official facebook page accessed 13 September 2022.

Samoa: As of 04 September 2022, a total of 15,889 COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths were reported by the Samoan Government.* - *Source: Samoa Government accessed on 13 September 2022.

Solomon Islands: As of 10 June 2022, a total of 21,544 COVID-19 cases and 153 deaths were reported by the Solomon Islands government. – Source: COVID-19 Situation in WHO - Western Pacific Region accessed on 13 September 2022.

Tonga: As of 31 August 2022, a total of 16,182 COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths have been reported by the Ministry of Health. - Source: Ministry of Health Tonga official facebook page accessed on 13 September 2022.

Tuvalu: As of 26 August 2022, a total of 20 COVID-19 cases were reported in Tuvalu. – Source: COVID-19 Situation in WHO - Western Pacific Region accessed on 13 September 2022.

Vanuatu: As of 13 September 2022, a total of 11,928 COVID-19 casesand 14 deaths were reported by the Ministry of Health.– Source: Vanuatu Ministry of Health accessed on 13 September 2022.