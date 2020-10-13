Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 13 October 2020

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 05 October 2020

Dengue

DENV-3 in Republic of the Marshall Islands: There have been 3,710 dengue-like-illness cases and 1,819 laboratory confirmed cases reported by the Republic of the Marshall Islands between May 2019 and 06 October 2020. Two (2) deaths were reported since June 2019. The outbreak is ongoing. - Source: Dengue-3 Outbreak in Republic of the Marshall Islands Situation Report, 06 October 2020.

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

Australia: As of 12 October 2020, 27,286 confirmed cases of COVID-19including 898 deaths were reported in Australia. Of the newly reported cases, the majority have been from Victoria. – Source: Department of Health, Australian Government accessed on 13 October 2020.

New Zealand: As of 13 October 2020, 1,872 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 25deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health.– Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health accessed on 13 October 2020.

Hawaii: As of 12 October 2020, 13,514 cases of COVID-19 and169 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health. – Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health accessed on 13 October 2020.

Guam: As of 12 October 2020, 3,170 casesand 60 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). – Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services accessed on 13 October 2020.

Papua New Guinea: As of 12 October 2020, there have been 565 cases and 7 deaths reported in PNG.– Source: Papua New Guinea COVID-19 accessed on 13 October 2020.

French Polynesia: As of 12 October 2020, 3,189 new caseshave been confirmed since July 15, 2020.In total, 3,251 confirmed cases ofCOVID-19 and 11 deaths have been notified in French Polynesia between 10 March 2020 and 12 October 2020.– Source: Direction de la sante accessed on 13 October 2020.

Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of 13 October 2020, 77 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2 deaths were reported by CNMI. There has been no new locally acquired case reported for more than two incubation period (28 days).– Source: Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation accessed on 13 October 2020.

Solomon Islands: The second positive case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Solomon Islands by the Solomon Islands government on 11 October 2020 . The case is a student recently repatriated from Philippines who tested positive in quarantine and is currently in isolation. – Source: Solomon Islands Government accessed on 13 October 2020.

Outside of the Pacific