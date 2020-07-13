Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 13 July 2020

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 06 July 2020

Dengue

**DENV-3 in Republic of the Marshall Islands: **There have been 3,482 dengue-like-illness cases of which 1,634 have been laboratory confirmed by the Republic of the Marshall Islands between May 2019 and 07 July 2020. Two deaths were reported since June 2019. The outbreak is ongoing. - Source: Dengue-3 Outbreak in Republic of the Marshall Islands Situation Report, 07 July 2020.

**DENV- and DENV-1 in Cook Islands: **There have been a total of 230 cases, including 47 DENV-1 and 48 DENV-2. – Source: Influenza and Dengue Update, Cook Islands Ministry of Health, 10 July 2020.

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

