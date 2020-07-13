World + 12 more
Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 13 July 2020
Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 06 July 2020
Dengue
- **DENV-3 in Republic of the Marshall Islands: **There have been 3,482 dengue-like-illness cases of which 1,634 have been laboratory confirmed by the Republic of the Marshall Islands between May 2019 and 07 July 2020. Two deaths were reported since June 2019. The outbreak is ongoing. - Source: Dengue-3 Outbreak in Republic of the Marshall Islands Situation Report, 07 July 2020.
- **DENV- and DENV-1 in Cook Islands: **There have been a total of 230 cases, including 47 DENV-1 and 48 DENV-2. – Source: Influenza and Dengue Update, Cook Islands Ministry of Health, 10 July 2020.
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)
Australia: As of 12 July 2020, 9,797 confirmed cases of COVID-19including 108 deaths were reported in Australia. Over the past week, there has been an average of 194 new cases reported each day. Of the newly reported cases, the majority have been from Victoria. – Source: Department of Health, Australian Government accessed on 13 July 2020.
New Zealand: As of 12 July 2020, 1,544 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 22 deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health.– Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health accessed on 13 July 2020.
- Hawaii: As of 12 July 2020, 1220 cases of COVID-19 and 19 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health. – Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health accessed on 13 July 2020.
Guam: As of 13 July 2020, 312 casesand 5 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). – Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services accessed on 13 July 2020.
Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of 13 July 2020, 33 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2 deaths were reported by CNMI.– Source: Commonwealth Healthcare Corporationaccessed on 13 July 2020.
- Fiji: Five (5) new imported COVID-19 cases have been reported in border quarantine by the Fiji Ministry of Health on 10 July 2020. There are now 26 cases in Fiji. – Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services accessed on 13 July 2020.
- Papua New Guinea: As of 13 July 2020, there have been 11 cases reported in PNG. There have been no new cases of COVID-19 since 25 June 2020. The red alert is changed to blue. – Source: Papua New Guinea COVID-19 Health Situation Report 29 accessed on 13 July 2020.
Current status of COVID-19 in the Pacific can also be accessed at the Pacific Community website.
Outside of the Pacific
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19): A total of 12,878,325 cases of COVID-19 and 569,126 deaths were reported globally as of 13 July 2020. Confirmed cases have been reported in 188 countries/regions. – Source: John Hopkins CSSE accessed on 13 July, 2020 at 3:34pm.
Other updates and information on Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) can be accessed at WHO Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) situation reports and WHO Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Dashboard.