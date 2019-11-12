12 Nov 2019

Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 12 November 2019

Published on 12 Nov 2019
Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 4 November 2019

Measles

  • Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services has declared an outbreak of measles for the Serua/Namosi Subdivision, and specifically the Wailali Settement in Wainadoi. As of 11 November 2019, there have been three (3) confirmed cases and one (1) suspected case reported from Wailali Settlement in Wainadoi. A Measles Taskforce has been convened by the Ministry of Health and Medical Services to coordinate the response to the outbreak and assist the respective divisional and subdivisional teams. Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services media release 4 on measles, 11 November 2019

  • Queensland (Australia) : As of 8 November 2019, Queensland Health has been notified of a total of 23 cases of measles on Brisbane's southside area. / A new measles case has been confirmed in Mareeba. It is the fifth confirmed case of the disease in the Cairns and Hinterland Region in the past few weeks and it was imported from overseas. ‒ Source: Queensland Health website accessed on 12 November 2019 at 3:00pm

  • New Zealand: From 1 January 2019 to 12 November 2019 there have been 2033 confirmed cases of measles notified across New Zealand. 1645 of these confirmed cases are in the Auckland region. – Source: New Zealand Ministry of Health website – 2019 measles outbreak information accessed on 12 November 2019 at 3:00pm

