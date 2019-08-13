13 Aug 2019

Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 12 August 2019

from Pacific Community
Published on 12 Aug 2019
Download PDF (187.52 KB)

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 2 August 2019

Dengue

• Marshall Islands as declared an outbreak of DENV3 on Ebeye. – Source: Pacific syndromic surveillance reports sent on PacNet by Dr Biaukula from WHO.

• New Caledonia has advised that the outbreak is over, the blue alert has been removed from the map. Source: Health authorities from New Caledonia on 12/08/2019.

Leptospirosis

• Fiji has declared the outbreak over, we have removed the blue alert. Source: communication with Health authorities of Fiji.

Influenza

• Fiji the number of cases has reached the expected level for this time of the year, the blue alert has been removed. Source: communication with Health authorities of Fiji.

