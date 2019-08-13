Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 12 August 2019
Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 2 August 2019
Dengue
• Marshall Islands as declared an outbreak of DENV3 on Ebeye. – Source: Pacific syndromic surveillance reports sent on PacNet by Dr Biaukula from WHO.
• New Caledonia has advised that the outbreak is over, the blue alert has been removed from the map. Source: Health authorities from New Caledonia on 12/08/2019.
Leptospirosis
• Fiji has declared the outbreak over, we have removed the blue alert. Source: communication with Health authorities of Fiji.
Influenza
• Fiji the number of cases has reached the expected level for this time of the year, the blue alert has been removed. Source: communication with Health authorities of Fiji.