Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 12 April 2022

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 05 April 2022

Influenza A

Leptospirosis

Dengue

Typhoid

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

American Samoa: As of 09 April 2022, a total of 5,434 COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths have been reported by the American Samoa Department of Health. *Local cases continue to be reported in the last 14 days. *– Source: American Samoa Government accessed on 12 April 2022.

Australia: As of 11 April 2022, 4,920,762 confirmed cases of COVID-19 including 6,569 deaths were reported in Australia. Local cases continue to be reported in the last 14 days.– Source: Department of Health, Australian Governmentaccessed on 12 April 2022.

Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of11 April 2022, 11,203 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 34 deaths were reported by CNMI*.* *Local cases continue to decline in the last 14 days. *- Source: Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation official facebook page accessed on 12 April 2022.

Cook Islands: As of 11 April 2022, 3,449 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported by Cook Islands Ministry of Health. Local cases continue to be reported in the last 14 days.– Source: Te Marae Ora Ministry of Health Cook Islandsaccessed on 12 April 2022.

Fiji: As of 11 April 2022, 64,499 cases and 834 deaths have been reported in Fiji. Fiji has also recorded 922 COVID-19 positive patients who died from the serious medical conditions that they had before they contracted COVID-19; these are not classified as COVID-19 deaths. *Local cases continue to decline in the last 14 days. *- Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services official facebook page accessed on 12 April 2022.

French Polynesia: As of 11 April 2022, 72,844 cumulative cases and 648 deaths have been reported in French Polynesia. *Local cases continue to decline in the last 14 days. *– Source: Direction de la sante website accessed on 12 April 2022.

Guam: As of 11 April 2022, 47,599 confirmed and probablecases and 352 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). *Local cases continue to decline in the last 14 days. *– Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services website accessed on 12 April 2022.

Hawaii: As of 06 April 2022, 241,972 cases of COVID-19 and 1,382 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health. *Local cases continue to decline in the last 14 days. *– Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health websiteaccessed on 12 April 2022.

Kiribati: As of 11 April 2022, 3,069 cases of COVID-19 and 13 deaths were reported by the Kiribati Government. *Local cases continue to decline in the last 14 days. *– Source: Office of Te Beretitenti official facebook page accessed on 12 April 2022.

Nauru: As of 11 April 2022, 3 imported/quarantine COVID-19 cases have been reported by the Nauru Government. There has been no local cases reported.– Source: Nauru Government accessed on 12 April 2022.

New Caledonia: As of 12 April 2022, 60,498 COVID-19 cases and 312 deaths have been reported by the New Caledonia Government*. Local cases continue to decline in the last 14 days.**–* Source: Government of New Caledonia websiteaccessed on 12 April 2022.

New Zealand: As of 12 April 2022, 786,058 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 483deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health*. Local cases continue to be reported in the last 14 days. *– Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health website accessed on 12 April 2022.

Niue: : As of 11 April 2022, 7 imported COVID-19 cases have been reported by the Niue Government. There has been no local cases reported.– Source: Niue Government accessed on 12 April 2022.

Papua New Guinea: As of 11 April 2022, there have been 43,526 confirmed cases and 643 deaths reported in PNG. *Local cases continue to decline in the last 14 days. *– Source: Papua New Guinea Official COVID-19 Info website accessed on 12 April 2022.

Palau: As of 08 April 2022, 4,098 COVID-19 cases and 6 deaths were reported by the Republic of Palau. Local cases continue to decline in the last 14 days.– Source: Ministry of Health and Human Services, Republic of Palau COVID-19 situation reportaccessed on 12 April 2022.

Republic of Marshall Island (RMI): As of 11 April 2022, 4 imported cases have been reported by RMI Ministry of Health and Human Service. There has been no local cases reported. - Source:RMI Ministry of Health and Human services official facebook page accessed 12 April 2022.

Samoa: As of 11 April 2022, 3,665 COVID-19 cases and 7 deaths were reported by the Samoan Government. *Local cases continue to be reported in the last 14 days. - *Source: Government of Samoa official facebook page accessed on 12 April 2022.

Solomon Islands: As of 07 April 2022, 12,005 cases and 137 deaths were reported by the Solomon Islands government. *Local cases continue to be reported in the last 14 days. *– Source: COVID-19 Dashboard for Solomon Islands accessed on 12 April 2022.

Tonga: As of 11 April 2022, 8,444 cases and 9 deaths have been reported by the Ministry of Health. *Local cases continue to be reported in the last 14 days. *Source: Ministry of Health Tonga official facebook page accessed on 12 April 2022.

Vanuatu: As of 11 April 2022, 5509 casesand 6 deaths have been reported by the Ministry of Health. *Local cases continue to be reported in the last 14 days. *– Source: Vanuatu Ministry of Health accessed on 12 April 2022.