Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 12 April 2022
Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 05 April 2022
Influenza A
- Fiji: ILI cases continue to decrease for more than two weeks (676 cases in week 11 to 301 cases in week 13) as reported in the PSSS Weekly Bulletin. – Source: Pacific Syndromic Surveillance Report for W13 2022 sent on PacNet on 08 April 2022.
Leptospirosis
- Fiji: There have been 1,638 confirmed cases of leptospirosis and 35 deaths reported this year. Case numbers in the Western Division are above the expected number for this time of the year, and above the outbreak alert threshold. – Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services accessed on 12 April 2022.
Dengue
- Fiji: There have been 1,353 confirmed cases of dengue fever (serotype unknown) reported so far this year. There is an upward trend of cases in the Western division.– Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services accessed on 12 April 2022.
Typhoid
- Fiji: There have been 93 cases and 5 deaths of typhoid fever reported this year with cases increasing in the Western division. – Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services accessed on 12 April 2022.
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)
American Samoa: As of 09 April 2022, a total of 5,434 COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths have been reported by the American Samoa Department of Health. *Local cases continue to be reported in the last 14 days. *– Source: American Samoa Government accessed on 12 April 2022.
Australia: As of 11 April 2022, 4,920,762 confirmed cases of COVID-19 including 6,569 deaths were reported in Australia. Local cases continue to be reported in the last 14 days.– Source: Department of Health, Australian Governmentaccessed on 12 April 2022.
Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of11 April 2022, 11,203 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 34 deaths were reported by CNMI*.* *Local cases continue to decline in the last 14 days. *- Source: Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation official facebook page accessed on 12 April 2022.
Cook Islands: As of 11 April 2022, 3,449 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported by Cook Islands Ministry of Health. Local cases continue to be reported in the last 14 days.– Source: Te Marae Ora Ministry of Health Cook Islandsaccessed on 12 April 2022.
Fiji: As of 11 April 2022, 64,499 cases and 834 deaths have been reported in Fiji. Fiji has also recorded 922 COVID-19 positive patients who died from the serious medical conditions that they had before they contracted COVID-19; these are not classified as COVID-19 deaths. *Local cases continue to decline in the last 14 days. *- Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services official facebook page accessed on 12 April 2022.
French Polynesia: As of 11 April 2022, 72,844 cumulative cases and 648 deaths have been reported in French Polynesia. *Local cases continue to decline in the last 14 days. *– Source: Direction de la sante website accessed on 12 April 2022.
Guam: As of 11 April 2022, 47,599 confirmed and probablecases and 352 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). *Local cases continue to decline in the last 14 days. *– Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services website accessed on 12 April 2022.
Hawaii: As of 06 April 2022, 241,972 cases of COVID-19 and 1,382 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health. *Local cases continue to decline in the last 14 days. *– Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health websiteaccessed on 12 April 2022.
Kiribati: As of 11 April 2022, 3,069 cases of COVID-19 and 13 deaths were reported by the Kiribati Government. *Local cases continue to decline in the last 14 days. *– Source: Office of Te Beretitenti official facebook page accessed on 12 April 2022.
Nauru: As of 11 April 2022, 3 imported/quarantine COVID-19 cases have been reported by the Nauru Government. There has been no local cases reported.– Source: Nauru Government accessed on 12 April 2022.
New Caledonia: As of 12 April 2022, 60,498 COVID-19 cases and 312 deaths have been reported by the New Caledonia Government*. Local cases continue to decline in the last 14 days.**–* Source: Government of New Caledonia websiteaccessed on 12 April 2022.
New Zealand: As of 12 April 2022, 786,058 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 483deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health*. Local cases continue to be reported in the last 14 days. *– Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health website accessed on 12 April 2022.
Niue: : As of 11 April 2022, 7 imported COVID-19 cases have been reported by the Niue Government. There has been no local cases reported.– Source: Niue Government accessed on 12 April 2022.
Papua New Guinea: As of 11 April 2022, there have been 43,526 confirmed cases and 643 deaths reported in PNG. *Local cases continue to decline in the last 14 days. *– Source: Papua New Guinea Official COVID-19 Info website accessed on 12 April 2022.
Palau: As of 08 April 2022, 4,098 COVID-19 cases and 6 deaths were reported by the Republic of Palau. Local cases continue to decline in the last 14 days.– Source: Ministry of Health and Human Services, Republic of Palau COVID-19 situation reportaccessed on 12 April 2022.
Republic of Marshall Island (RMI): As of 11 April 2022, 4 imported cases have been reported by RMI Ministry of Health and Human Service. There has been no local cases reported. - Source:RMI Ministry of Health and Human services official facebook page accessed 12 April 2022.
Samoa: As of 11 April 2022, 3,665 COVID-19 cases and 7 deaths were reported by the Samoan Government. *Local cases continue to be reported in the last 14 days. - *Source: Government of Samoa official facebook page accessed on 12 April 2022.
Solomon Islands: As of 07 April 2022, 12,005 cases and 137 deaths were reported by the Solomon Islands government. *Local cases continue to be reported in the last 14 days. *– Source: COVID-19 Dashboard for Solomon Islands accessed on 12 April 2022.
Tonga: As of 11 April 2022, 8,444 cases and 9 deaths have been reported by the Ministry of Health. *Local cases continue to be reported in the last 14 days. *Source: Ministry of Health Tonga official facebook page accessed on 12 April 2022.
Vanuatu: As of 11 April 2022, 5509 casesand 6 deaths have been reported by the Ministry of Health. *Local cases continue to be reported in the last 14 days. *– Source: Vanuatu Ministry of Health accessed on 12 April 2022.
Wallis and Futuna: Animported positive case of coronavirus was detected among the passengers of the flight from New Caledonia on Thursday 7 April 2022. As of 10 April 2022, 455 COVID-19 cases and 7 deaths have been reported by the Wallis and Futuna Government. – Source: Media article accessed on 12 April 2022.
COVID-19 Vaccination
- As of 11 April 2022, a total of 2,499, 511 of the 1st dose and 2,124,846 of the 2nd dose has been administered in all 22Pacific Island Countries and Territories (PICTs).
MORE information and data visualization products on COVID-19 morbidity, mortality and vaccination in the Pacific Islandscan be accessed on SPC website at https://www.spc.int/updates/blog/2021/03/covid-19-pacific-community-updates.
Outside of the Pacific
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19): A total of 499,748,065 cases of COVID-19 and 6,181,560 deaths were reported globally as of 12 April 2022.– Source: John Hopkins CSSEaccessed on 12 April 2022 at 3:30 pm Noumea time.
Other updates and information on Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) can be accessed at WHO Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) situation reportsand WHO Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Dashboard.
Other Information/updates
Japanese encephalitis virus (JEV) in Australia: As at 06 April 2022, there are 35 human (23 confirmed and 12 probable) cases of JEV in Australia and 3 deaths (South Australia (1), New South Wales (1) and Victoria (1)). – Source: Australian Government Department of Health accessed on 12 April 2022.
Salmonella (Salmonella Typhimurium): An outbreak caused by monophasic Salmonella Typhimurium is rapidly evolving in eight EU/EEA countries and the United Kingdom (UK). As of 8 April 2022, 142 cases have been reported, mainly among children under 10 years old. The first case was identified in the UK on 7 January 2022. Since 17 February 2022, cases have also been identified elsewhere in Europe. The outbreak has been linked to a factory in Arlon. Kinder chocolate products have been recalled and retailers are also asked to remove the products from their shelves. – Source: European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control accessed on 12 April 2022.